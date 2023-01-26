iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Unity and Google Deepen Collaboration to Accelerate Game Developer Success

Renewed and expanded Google Cloud Partnership brings Unity Gaming Services to Google Cloud Marketplace, giving developers more access to foundational multiplayer tools

Unity LevelPlay partners with Google to give creators better access to quality ads

Unity the world's leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, and Google today announced that the companies are expanding their partnership and deepening collaboration across their ecosystems to help studios accelerate the growth and development of their live games.

Together, Unity and Google are making it easier for all developers to create multiplayer experiences by offering two solutions from Unity Gaming Services (UGS), Game Server Hosting (Multiplay) and Voice and Text Chat (Vivox), on Google Cloud Marketplace. Additionally, the companies today announced that Google Ads and Display & Video 360 will soon bid into Unity LevelPlay , Unity's mediation offering, as part of Google's partner bidding program. This will enable mobile developers to integrate Google's quality advertisers into their real-time auction for their ad inventory, helping them improve monetization opportunities and increase auction competitiveness, while providing app advertisers with another avenue to reach their audiences. More information on availability will be coming soon.

"Unity and Google are working together to provide developers with the most robust tools and infrastructure to build, launch, and grow games seamlessly at a global scale," said Jeff Collins , General Manager, Unity Gaming Services. "The integration of Google demand into Unity LevelPlay and the expansion of our UGS solutions, Game Server Hosting and Voice and Text Chat to Google Cloud Marketplace serve as important milestones in this deepening partnership that aims to enable game creators to deliver on their creative vision and to achieve business success."

Unity and Google Cloud are making it easier for all developers to deliver multiplayer games. Game Server Hosting (Multiplay) and Unity's Voice and Text Chat (Vivox) are the first products from Unity Gaming Services to be available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Game Server Hosting is a dedicated game server hosting service that helps creators effectively scale their game to millions of players in minutes. Voice and Text Chat enable in-game player communications, which, according to the Unity 2022 Multiplayer Report , is the primary way players want to communicate. Self-serve features were also recently added to both solutions, giving developers immediate access to foundational management tools that will accelerate multiplayer operations and deliver the best connected gaming experiences. To learn more about the availability of Unity Game Server Hosting and Unity Voice and Text Chat on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit https://cloud.google.com/marketplace .

"Unity and Google Cloud have a long history of partnership in supporting developers by providing access to Google Cloud's infrastructure, cloud compute technologies, and expertise in data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," said Thomas Kurian , CEO, Google Cloud. "Our expanded partnership with Unity enables us to more easily deliver products like Game Server Hosting and Voice and Text Chat at scale, making building games with Unity even more seamless."

For more information on this expanded partnership between Unity and Google, visit Unity's blog here .

About Unity
Unity is the world's leading end-to-end platform for content creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision. Unity provides a comprehensive set of software solutions that support them through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. We serve customers of all sizes, at every stage of maturity, from individual creators to large enterprises. For more information, visit unity.com .

About Google
Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

×