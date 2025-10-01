Unique Manufacturing Process Puts First Tellurium and PyroDelta Ahead in Thermoelectric Technology

Unique Manufacturing Process Puts First Tellurium and PyroDelta Ahead in Thermoelectric Technology

Capillary casting results in superior thermoelectric generators that hold up under extreme conditions and applications.

Vancouver, BC, Canada, October 1, 2025 TheNewswire - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC: FSTTF ) reports that, further to recent comments and inquiries about the thermoelectric technology announced by First Tellurium's subsidiary PyroDelta Energy Corp., the Company has provided additional information about the technology's importance, value and unique position in the thermoelectric sector.

"Many companies are trying to replicate what we have accomplished," said PyroDelta Head Engineer Michael Abdelmaseh, "especially in the tubular design we have announced recently. I can say with certainty that we are the only ones who have succeeded. Ours is a much better method for casting thermoelectric materials, and it's one that I believe is about to change the whole thermoelectric industry."

The difference for PyroDelta has come from the capillary casting method, for which patents have been filed.

" Capillary casting is the core of our technology and our competitive advantage," said Abdelmaseh. "This is what has allowed us to create thermoelectric generators that hold up under real-world, even extreme conditions and applications. Equally important, we can manufacture them at a cost that makes them economical for just about any application."

Throughout 2025, PyroDelta has reported successful prototype testing of thermoelectric generators that can extend the range of drones, generate clean electricity from waste heat in AI and crypto data centers and replace alternators in combustion engines. As a result, PyroDelta is working with associated companies and industry representatives that want to put the devices to use to save both energy and money.

"We have made significant progress on getting the devices into the hands of companies that want to test them for their various applications and help us get them to market," said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. "You can imagine that this technology is proving to be highly disruptive to the thermoelectric industry, so everyone is moving cautiously and prudently. I thank our shareholders for their patience as we move forward."

"I wish to emphasize," added Abdelmaseh, "there is no other technology or device on the market like ours. For years, technology companies have tried and failed to build thermoelectric generators, and especially tubular generators, that are functional, robust and able to operate under real world, extreme conditions and temperatures. We have been successful where they have not. This is why there is tremendous interest in what we are doing, but it's also why potential customers are being thorough in their due diligence before making purchases."

As reported in March 2025 , a key application for the tubular generator is to generate electricity from the hot liquid used to cool AI and crypto mining data centers. "There is considerable pressure on the data mining industries to harness their waste heat and become more efficient," said Abdelmaseh. "Our device offers a solution to this problem."

First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty noted that, between AI data centers (using tubular technology) and drone manufacturers (using flat panel technology), PyroDelta has enormous market opportunities for the near and long term. "We are gaining momentum with both industries," said Docherty. "Both are experiencing rapid growth, and both need to use energy more efficiently. The tubular applications could open up other opportunities for any industry that generates hot liquid."

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies.

First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at www.firsttellurium.com .

On behalf of the board of directors of

First Tellurium Corp.

"Tyrone Docherty"

Tyrone Docherty

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty

604.789.5653

tyrone@firsttellurium.com

X/Twitter :

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp

First Tellurium Corp, formerly Deer Horn Capital Inc is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is engaged in developing Canada's tellurium-silver-gold mine at the Deer Horn Property in British Columbia and other mineralized zones that contain tungsten, copper, bismuth, lead, zinc, and molybdenum. It provides minerals vital to the solar power industry and new, emerging technological applications related to the advancement of clean energy and the reduction of fossil fuel consumption.

