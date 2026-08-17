Uniphore Launches Marketing AI to Usher in New Era: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 17th

  • Uniphore Co-founder & CEO Umesh Sachdev to discuss latest offering.
    • Marketing AI is built on customer intelligence rather than customer data management.
    • The company says the solution can predict what each customer is likely to do next.
  • The S&P 500 looks to build on a three-week win streak.
    • Retail earnings and Wednesday's Fed Minutes will headline upcoming activity.
    • According to the latest data, nearly 70% of traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady next month.
  • Shares of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) jumped Friday following inclusion in S&P 500.
    • The platform will be added to the large-cap index ahead of Tuesday's session.
    • Shares popped by 12.6% on Friday following the announcement.

Opening Bell
Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) celebrates its 5th anniversary as a listed company

Closing Bell
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) celebrates the launch of Cortex AI Gateway

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

NYC Parks at the NYSE on August 14

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uniphore-launches-marketing-ai-to-usher-in-new-era-nyse-content-update-302852856.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/17/c9619.html

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