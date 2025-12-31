Unigold Announces Issuances of DSUs to Independent Directors and Incentive Stock Options to Employees

Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD,OTC:UGDIF) (OTCID: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to Independent Directors on account of certain director fees in lieu of cash. In addition, the Company has granted incentive DSUs to Independent Directors. All DSUs will be priced at $0.20.


 DSUs in-lieu of cash fees DSUs to be issued as year-end incentive
Joseph Del Campo 450,000 75,000
Charles Page 225,000 75,000
Normand Tremblay 225,000 75,000
Steve Haggarty 225,000 75,000
Jose Arata 225,000 75,000
Osvaldo Oller 225,000 300,000

1,575,000 675,000

 

Unigold also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options ("Options") to officers, employees and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of an aggregate of up to 4,800,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") with an exercise price of $0.20 per Share and an expiry date of December 31, 2030.

The grants of Options and DSUs were conducted pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Share Incentive Plans and TSX Venture Exchange policies. The DSUs will vest in accordance with the deferred share unit plan of the Corporation, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Unigold Inc. issuer profile (see Management Information Circular of Unigold Inc. dated as of June 3, 2022).

For further information please visit http://www.unigoldinc.com or contact:

Mr. Joseph Hamilton
Chairman & CEO
T. (416) 866-8157

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279316

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

