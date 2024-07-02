- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Unconformity Uranium Drill Targets Identified from 2024 Geophysical Data
Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on the winter 2024 geophysical program that was conducted at the Marshall and North Millennium Uranium Projects (‘Marshall’, ‘North Millennium’ or the ‘Projects’), located in the southeastern part of the uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, refer to figure 3. The Southeastern Athabasca hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines, with recent significant unconformity-related mineralisation discoveries occurring over the past few years1,2.
Key Highlights
- Final data received and interpretation completed for the ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys from the winter 2024 program at the Marshall and North Millennium projects.
- Several conductive anomalies identified at Marshall, located above and below the unconformity, consistent with regional exploration model.
- Stacked anomalies concurrently with multigenerational geophysical data provides a base to assess the exploration targets and refine drillhole targets.
- The projects are located 15 kilometres from the majority Cameco owned Millennium deposit, and just 40km from the world class McArthur River mine.
- Basin remains funded for the next round of field exploration.
The ground electromagnetic successfully identified 3 main targets which confirms the geological and exploration model. Of note is Target 1 (Figure 1), where modelled EM plates below the unconformity align with a sandstone ZTEM anomaly, which is interpreted to be alteration within sandstone. The identification of these targets is encouraging and consistent with regional trends in the southeastern Athabasca and provides increased confidence in drill hole targeting. Basin is currently reviewing options and priorities of how to progress exploration of these confirmed targets.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Conducting ground geophysical surveys on Marshall and North Millennium was a milestone in advancing these underexplored projects in Basin’s uranium portfolio. The form of these anomalies is highly encouraging given the proximity to some of the world’s largest uranium deposits.”
Key results
Following the encouraging conductive anomalism highlighted by the 2023 3D inversion of two historic airborne Electromagnetics (Z‐Tipper Axis) (“ZTEM”) datasets partially covering the current North Millennium and Marshall projects3,4, Basin contracted Discovery International Geophysics5 to carry out ground Stepwise Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (‘Ground EM’) surveys on areas of immediate interest within the Projects.
Figure 1 Three main anomalies shown from 2024 ground EM, in plan view (top diagrams) and cross- section looking northeast (bottom diagram). The ground EM anomalies are displayed with the modelled plates against the historical ZTEM data.
The 2024 Ground EM survey data returned six conductive anomaly picks producing three main target areas (Figure 1). The anomalies correlate strongly with the southern edge of the circular ZTEM conductive anomaly at Marshall and the interpreted northern edge of the circular anomaly identified in the historic data. A weaker EM pick was also interpreted centred between the two prominent ZTEM conductivity anomalies.
Three-dimensional modelling using Maxwell produced six electromagnetic conductive plates within the basement stratigraphy, all below the unconformity (Figure 1). The two southeastern plates are clearly aligning with a conductive sandstone ZTEM anomaly identified from the historic data, which is above the interpreted unconformity. This is interpreted as potential basal sandstone alteration proximal to the EM anomalies and constitutes a high-priority drill target area, refer figure 2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) completed an IPO in October 2022 and is well-positioned as a uranium exploration and development company to take full advantage of the current political and economic environment for the global supply of uranium. The company operates three projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, currently accounting for approximately 10 percent of global uranium production. The company’s projects are in close proximity to high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations within the Athabasca Basin.
Interest in uranium has skyrocketed in recent months, driven by the need for lower emissions and stable power generation. Nuclear reactors provide significant power for 32 countries globally, including the US, Canada, China, France, Hungary, Japan and Finland.Demand has become a key driver of uranium prices, with Sprott Asset Management further enhancing demand by launching two investment vehicles that have already found rapid success: Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:UUN) and Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM). Combined, existing demand and investment interest create a compelling opportunity for uranium miners and their investors.
Company Highlights
- Basin Energy is a uranium exploration and development company with three highly prospective projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada, known for being a consistent top three global uranium producer.
- Basin Energy’s board, management team and joint venture partner have direct extensive experience in uranium exploration and development along with comprehensive expertise in corporate financing, investment banking and geology. The company’s highly prospective uranium exploration portfolio comprises:
- The Geikie Project - located on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin occupying an extensive land position of 351 square kilometers, showing multiple uranium and uranium pathfinder occurrences, and is prospective for shallow, high-grade mineralization with maiden drilling identifying uranium up to 0.27 percent;
- The North Millennium Project - an interpreted extension of the Mother Fault that hosts Cameco’s Millennium Deposit (104.8 Mlb U3O8 3.76 percent), located just 7 kilometers to the south; and
- The Marshall Project - located only 7 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit centered on a strong magnetic and conductive anomaly interpreted as a significant unconformity-type uranium target.
- Basin Energy is committed to sustainable development throughout its operations, aiming to minimize environmental impact from all stages of the exploration and development cycle.
Key Projects
Basin has interest in and is actively exploring three highly prospective properties positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the Athabasca Basin, an area well known for its uranium endowment and pedigree. These are the Geikie (60 percent, North Millenium (40 percent) and Marshall (100 percent) projects.
The project portfolio provides exposure to traditional “unconformity style” exploration, targeting the same mineralisation model as Cameco’s (TSE:CCO) prolific McArthur River mine which hosts 674.9Mlb uranium at 16.9 percent at its North Millenium and Marshall projects, as well as exposure to potentially shallower “basement style” exploration targeting deposits similar to NexGen Energy’s (TSE:NXE) Arrow deposit which hosts 30.61Mlb uranium at 4.6 percent.
Geikie Project
The Geikie Project covers a significant area of 351 square kilometers on the eastern fringe of the Athabasca Basin and is easily accessible from Highway 905, which is located just 10 kilometers to the east. This portion of the Athabasca Basin is deemed perspective for shallow “basement style” mineralisation, but has traditionally been overlooked from much of the previous campaigns of uranium exploration. The discovery of multiple basement-hosted uranium ore bodies in recent years elsewhere in the district has driven a focus on the area.
The project was initially prioritized following a targeting review utilizing historical geophysics. Historical geochemistry confirmed the presence of uranium and suitable host lithologies. Recent nearby high-grade, shallow uranium discoveries by 92 Energy (ASX:92E) and Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND), further enhance the overall prospectivity of the asset.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration underway: Basin Energy has completed mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne geophysics and maiden drilling. Further drilling is planned for 2024-.
- Shallow targets amenable to rapid exploration: Target horizon sits directly beneath glacial cover, in what was historically an overlooked part of the district.
- Nearby high-grade discoveries: The proximity of recent discoveries creates further confidence in the prospectivity of the project geology, being located adjacent to two recent discoveries:
- 92 Energy’s Gemini discovery 43 meters at 0.6 percent eU3O8 including 6 meters at 2.2 percent U308.
- Baseload Energy’s AKIO discovery was 13.2 meters at 0.55 percent U3O8 including 6.3 meters @ 0.99 percent U3O8.
- Presence of uranium: The maiden drilling program intersected anomalous uranium in four of the eight holes drilled, with assays returning up to 0.27 percent U3O8.
- Extensive scale: Geophysical data, combined with drilling data demonstrates significant scale opportunity with over 30 metres of intense alteration and brecciation intersected in drilling, that can be correlated to regional structural features identified in magnetics. This provides immediate follow up targets.
Since its IPO, the company has completed an extensive campaign of high resolution modern airborne geophysics including magnetics, radiometrics, electromagnetics and gravity gradiometry, as well as initial ground prospecting. These surveys have confirmed the pre-IPO geological interpretation and successfully identified a series of uranium targets.Basin Energy completed its maiden 2,217-meter drilling program at Geikie in the summer of 2023, the first drilling to occur within the Project area in over 50 years. Drilling successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27 percent U3O8. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration indicative of large uranium mineralising systems. Furthermore, an extensive geochemical pathfinder halo has been identified at Preston Creek, characteristic of uranium mineralising systems seen elsewhere in the district.
The company further expanded the Geikie Project with two additional claims consisting of 11.87 square kilometers, bringing the total Geikie project area to 350.87 square kilometers. The newly staked claims are adjacent to the Preston Creek and Hourglass Lake prospects, where Basin’s maiden exploration drilling is underway.
The company currently owns 60 percent of the Geikie Uranium Project following the fulfillment of expenditure requirements to meet the option payment. Basin has elected to proceed with the option agreement to increase its ownership to up to 80 percent through earn-in stages.
North Millennium Project
North Millennium is located just 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s (NYSE:CCJ) Millennium Deposit, which contains 104.8 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 at 3.76 percent, and 40 kilometers southwest of their flagship McArthur River Mine hosting 674.9 Mlbs U3O8 at 16.9 percent. Within the property, Basin Energy has identified two high-priority targets along a 5-kilometer corridor for initial priority exploration. The initial target is where an interpreted extension of the Millennium Mother Fault intersects a strong basement conductor.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable geology: The interpreted structural and stratigraphic geology has strong similarities with some of the major uranium deposits within the Athabasca, such as a basement conductor trend disrupted by an interpreted extension of the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- Drilling to the south of the project, proximal to the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault intersected uranium and uranium pathfinder elements.
- A drill hole on a nearby property completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign. Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling
- Targeted ground geophysics
Marshall Project
Located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, the Marshall Project has received limited historic exploration between 1979 and 2009, which included surface geochemistry, electromagnetic surveys and ground geophysics.
The Marshall Project contains a strong magnetic and conductive structure indicative of an unconformity-type uranium target, the asset’s primary target. Recently completed modern 3D inversion and processing works of historical geophysical data identified multiple geophysical anomalies above and below the Athabasca unconformity within the sandstone and basement stratigraphy at the Marshall Project.
Project Highlights:
- Significant geophysical anomalies: Interpretation of historical geophysical data suggests a metasedimentary basin with a graphitic basal unit, cross-cut by a magnetic and conductive NE/SW structure – indicative of a geological setting suitable for high-grade uranium mineralization.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 10 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- A drill hole along strike at the McArthur West project, completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign.
- Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling as merited
Management Team
Blake Steele - Non-executive Chairman
Blake Steele is an experienced metals and mining industry executive and director with extensive knowledge across public companies and capital markets. He was formerly president and chief executive officer of Azarga Uranium Corp (Azarga), a US-focused integrated uranium exploration and development company. He led Azarga into an advanced stage multi- asset business, which was ultimately acquired by enCore Energy Corp (TSX.V:EU) for C$200 million in February 2022.
Pete Moorhouse - Managing Director
Pete Moorhouse has 18 years of mining and exploration geology experience with extensive experience in the junior uranium sector, having spent over 10 years with ASX-listed uranium explorer and developer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE). He holds significant competencies in evaluating, exploring, resource drilling and feasibility studies across many global uranium and resource projects.
Jeremy Clark - Non-executive Director
Jeremy Clark has over 19 years of mining and exploration geology experience. He previously held technical and management roles at the recognized consultancy firm RPM Global for over 13 years, gaining experience across a number of uranium, base metals, and precious metals deposits globally. Subsequent to RPM, Clark established his own boutique geological consultancy firm, Lily Valley, focused in regards to compliance-related issues, IPOs and M&A.
Cory Belyk - Non-executive Director
Cory Belyk holds 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining operations, project evaluation, business development and extensive global uranium experience most recently employed by Cameco in the Athabasca Basin. He was a member of the exploration management team that discovered Fox Lake & West McArthur uranium deposits. Currently CEO/VP of Canadian Athabasca uranium explorer & project generator, CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV).
Peter Bird - Non-executive Director
Peter Bird is an investment banking professional with experience leading and managing a variety of global transactions including IPOs, Capital Raises and M&A Currently working with New York based investment fund, where he provides strategic funding solutions to a variety of international clients. He previously held the role of associate director at a Perth-based boutique corporate advisory firm focused on natural resources.
Ben Donovan - NED/ Company Secretary
Ben Donovan has over 22 years of experience in the provision of corporate advisory and company secretary services. He holds extensive experience in ASX listing rules compliance and corporate governance and has served as a Senior Adviser to the ASX for nearly 3 years Currently CoSec to several ASX listed resource companies including M3 Mining (ASX:M3M), Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) and Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY).
Odile Maufrais - Exploration Manager
Odile Maufrais is an exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience and has an extensive understanding of the uranium exploration and mining industry, having worked at ORANO, one of the largest global uranium producers for 12 years on various assignments in Canada, Niger, and France. Maufrais has significant Athabasca Basin-specific experience, being involved on over 15 greenfield and brownfield uranium exploration projects located throughout the Basin. Her most recent roles for ORANO comprised leading various uranium exploration campaigns and being an active member of the ORANO research and development team, which involved working on trialing and implementing cost-effective and streamlined drilling techniques within the Athabasca Basin. She also played a key role in the update of the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits. Mrs. Maufrais holds a Master of Science from Montpellier II University, France.
Winsome Receives MCS Grant from Government of Québec
HIGHLIGHTS
- Winsome’s subsidiary Lithium Winsome Adina Inc has been granted circa C$130,000 (A$146,000) by the Quebec Government
- The grant has been offered under the Mineral Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals, overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests.
- The grant will contribute towards the ongoing metallurgical testwork programme being conducted on samples from Adina.
- Testwork will inform the forthcoming project studies for Adina which are anticipated to be published in 2H 2024 and will include evaluation of the Company’s recent option to acquire the Renard Operation some 60km from Adina.
The grant has been offered under the Mineral Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals (Programme de soutien à l’exploration minière pour les minéraux critiques et stratégiques 2021‑2024 in French or PSEM-MCS) which is overseen by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts or MRNF).
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“We would like to thank the Gouvernement du Québec for the award of this grant towards our metallurgical testwork programme. We acknowledge the desire of the Quebec Government to develop the critical and strategic minerals industry within the province, including investigating the potential for downstream and other value-adding initiatives, and we are pleased that our Adina project has been recognised as one of the premier lithium development opportunities within Québec.
We are looking forward to this being the first of many collaborations between the Quebec Government and Winsome Resources as we progress the development of Adina for the benefit of key stakeholders within the region”
In March 2020, the Government of Quebec announced a five-year investment of $90 million to develop critical and strategic minerals (CSMs). In October 2020, it launched the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020‑2025 (QPDCSM), to oversee the interventions to make Québec a leader in CSM production, processing and recycling, in partnership with regional and Indigenous communities. The PSEM-MCS is part of the QPDCSM and was established to provide assistance to CSM exploration projects, based on their contribution to CSM exploration in Québec and the quality of the exploration model.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Airborne EM over Multiple Targets on Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that an airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey will be undertaken at three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey is scheduled for August.
- Augustus Minerals has contracted UTS Geophysics to conduct a VTEM Max survey over several Copper, Cu-Ni-PGE, Zn-Pb-Ag and Uranium targets along the money Intrusion and within proximity of the prospective 85k long Ti-Tree Shear.
- The surveys will cover:
- The Money Intrusion, prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation.
- Copper Ridge and Nics Bore over anomalous Copper Drilling results
- The Coo Creek prospect where drilling by Augustus in 2023 identified strongly anomalous Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation.
- The Munaballya Well North area which shows potential for economic Uranium mineralisation.
- The surveys will help to advance the untapped potential of the Ti-Tree project to host economic mineralisation of multiple commodities.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The VTEM survey will provide key targeting data over three highly prospective and different prospects with potential for multiple commodities. Whilst the high prospectivity for copper mineralisation has been well documented, the addition of uranium and Broken Hill base metal style mineralisation highlights the quality of the underexplored Ti-Tree project”.
VTEM
UTS Geophysics has been engaged to conduct a helicopter borne VTEM Max survey comprising 646-line km over three separate survey areas. The system is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity which helps map structure, alteration and rock type. The system also collects magnetic data through a caesium magnetometer. The transmitter/receiver loop is suspended on a cable approximately 40m below the helicopter (Figure 1).
Figure 1 VTEM Max helicopter deployed electromagnetic survey arrangement.
Figure 2 Prospects and VTEM Survey areas.
Money Intrusion
The Money Intrusion, which has proven potential to host Ni-Cu-Co-PGE (platinum group elements), is part of the regional Mundine Well Dolerite Suite, a regionally extensive dolerite (strike length >80km). This extensive mafic intrusion, which is comprised of a variety of lithologies, including gabbro in the core, olivine dolerite on the chilled lower contact or keel and fine-grained dolerite on the outer edges. Mapping, aeromagnetics and multi-spectral imagery show that the Money Intrusion within the Ti-Tree Project covers a strike length greater than 16km, reaching widths >600m in the north of E09/23241.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Kihabe-Nxuu Polymetallic Project Silver/Gallium Potential
In response to recent enquiries, Mount Burgess Mining Ltd (MTB:ASX, the “Company”) is pleased to update the silver potential of the Kihabe-Nxuu Project (“Project”) in Botswana. With the recent increase in silver prices and multiple forecasts predicting a structural deficit over the coming years, the importance of the silver content of the Project has increased substantially.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate (21 million Tonnes at 2.0% ZnEq1) estimated to contain 5.4 million Oz of silver.
- Silver currently trading at or near 10-year highs at US$30 per Ounce2 (Figure 1)
- Estimated silver deficit of 215.3 million troy ounces in 20243
- Individual silver intersections at the Kihabe Deposit include:
- 7m @ 984g/t (31.6oz/t) from 97m incl. 1m @ 4,076 g/t (131oz/t) from 97m (KDD114)
- 7m @ 477g/t (15.3oz/t) from 63m incl. 1m @ 1,510 g/t (48.5oz/t) from 65m (KIH007)
- 50 holes in the SW domain, over a strike length of 550m, average 49.7g/t (1.6oz/t) Ag4
- 31 holes in the NE domain, over a strike length of 900m, average 63.67g/t (2.0oz/t) Ag5
- Metallurgical test work underway to determine onsite recovery of Gallium and Germanium not yet included in the Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate. Kihabe Deposit has a large Exploration Target of up to 100 million tonnes @12 g/t Gallium.
- Gallium currently trading at US$811.2/kg6
The Kihabe Deposit has two significant silver domains with shallow high-grade intersections including 7m @ 984g/t from 97m and 7m @ 477g/t from 63m, previously announced in June 2021. The SW and NE domains require further infill and extensional drilling. The Company is taking this opportunity to update the market by releasing individual metres over 93g/t (3oz/t) in the following tables. Individual metres of 311g/t (10oz/t) and over, are highlighted in green. Refer to attached Figures outlined in Drill Section headings in the table to review the intersections from which the individual metres have been extracted.
The 6 million tonne Nxuu Mineral Resource Estimate, 7kms to the East of the Kihabe Deposit, contains a further 1,040,000 ounces of silver.
The Company is also undertaking metallurgical test work to determine the recovery of Gallium and Germanium onsite. Results will be released once available. Further drilling is required before the Gallium Exploration Target (refer ASX Release 6 July 2023) and Germanium can be included in the Kihabe Mineral Resource Estimate. Gallium and Germanium have been included in the Nxuu Mineral Resource Estimate.
Chairman of Mount Burgess Mining Mr. Nigel Forrester commented:
“The importance of the silver content of the Kihabe-Nxuu Project is supported by its recent significant price increase to 10-year highs. The Company sees this as being positive for the Project as the expectation is that silver demand will continue to increase due to the metal’s green technology use in solar panels, batteries and wind turbines.
The importance of the gallium content of the Kihabe-Nxuu project is also supported by its recent significant 272% price increase to US$811.2/kg since January 2020. The increase is primarily due to gallium nitride chips required to replace silicon chips not able to cope with the increase in heat generated from the increase in 5G communication traffic in computers, laptops and smart phones.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mount Burgess Mining NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Registration Opens for the Inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference
Early bird delegate passes are now on sale for the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference, scheduled to take place at the ICC Sydney on 29 & 30 October 2024.
The launch of this event is timely, as circularity in the mining and metals industry is important for reaching net-zero goals and global decarbonisation, while also addressing the rising demand for minerals required for future technologies and other vital materials.
Organised by Beacon Events, the Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference will be co-located with the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), providing attendees with unprecedented access to industry experts and thought leaders in the mining sector, fostering a dynamic exchange of innovative ideas and best practices. What sets this conference apart is that it is the world’s first and only event to explore the global context of process and product circularity throughout the mining industry’s value chain.
Sherene Asnasyous, Event Director at Beacon Events, explained that the strategic development of Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy is about helping mining companies, as well as their customers, partners, and suppliers, better comprehend their roles within the circular value supply stream.
“As a powerful tool to reduce waste and pollution, circularity needs to be a priority for mining producers and their supply chains. It is also crucial for meeting the growing demand for minerals needed for new technologies, construction, and other industries, as it extends the lifespan of metals beyond their initial use. We encourage companies involved in the mining value chain to join us in this forum to explore ways to reduce waste at all stages of a mine site’s lifecycle and capitalise on the economic benefits of extracting valuable materials from waste and metals recycling,” Ms. Asnasyous said.
The introduction of Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy to the mining value chain's events calendar offers businesses a focused and in-depth opportunity to implement circular economy practices as a solution to address the current environmental and supply chain challenges faced by the industry.
“Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy is a valuable opportunity for industry players to come together because no single organisation has all the solutions to applying circularity to their business operations. It requires diverse insights and skills, as well as collaboration, to help find better ways to mine and be more resource efficient. The conference program features international and local experts from leading mining companies, consultancy firms, industry associations, and academia. Our speakers will cover a range of important topics including mine rehabilitation, waste commercialisation, policy and regulation, recycling metals, and circularity tracking and reporting,” Ms. Asnasyous said.
Alan Young, Senior Advisor at Circular Economy Leadership Canada and a panellist on Day 1 of the conference, underscores the importance of implementing circular economy principles across all participants in the minerals value chain.
"With the minerals-intensive reality of the green energy transition, there is an urgent imperative to re-invent the way we access and use metals, from the mine site to their end use in cars, batteries, computers and renewable energy systems. An integrated circular economy framework allows all participants in minerals value chains to contribute to the vision of a zero waste/zero carbon approach to these vitally important materials, while creating a massive economic benefit for society,” Mr. Young emphasised.
Gustavo Roque, General Manager – Future Use at Vale in Brazil, another international speaker headlining the conference, is looking forward to presenting on reclaiming post-mining landscapes to leverage social, economic and natural assets.
“My participation in the event will facilitate valuable exchanges of ideas and foster collaborations that can propel the industry toward more sustainable and efficient practices. Engaging with global experts and leaders at these events aligns perfectly with our objectives to redefine the mining landscape through innovation,” Mr. Roque said.
Other notable presenters and panelists at Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy include:
- Petar Ostojic, Founder, Centre Innovation and Circular Economy (Chile)
- Ashleigh Morris, Co-Founder, Coreo
- Dr. Helen Degeling, Project Acquisition Manager, Cobalt Blue Holdings
- Associate Professor Anita Parbhakar-Fox, Group Leader - Mine Waste Transformation through Characterisation, Sustainable Minerals Institute
- Julian Treger, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, CoTec (Canada)
- Dr. Ana Fernandez-Iglesias, Director Sustainable Mining Portfolio, ArcelorMittal Mining R&D (Spain)
- Graham Arvidson, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Vanadium Ltd
- Andree Henríquez, Chief Executive Office, CircularTec (Chile)
- Allan Morton, Executive Director, enviroMETS Qld
- Katharine Hole, Chief Executive Officer, Association for the Battery Recycling Industry Australia
- Megan Jones, Co-Founder, Circular PV Alliance
- Lina Goodman, Chief Executive Officer, Tyre Stewardship Australia
In addition to the conference, there will be a supplier showcase allowing delegates to source the latest products and services that can help them transition to circular business models.
Early bird delegate passes are now available and can be purchased at miningcircularity.com.
###
Photos to accompany the media release can be found here.
About Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy
The inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference is an invaluable platform for industry stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the role, impact and benefits of a circular economy across the entire mining value chain. Taking place alongside International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) on 29 and 30 October, this is the world's first and only conference with discussions on the global context of both process and product circularity in the mining industry’s supply chain. Mining companies of all sizes and their suppliers and customers will benefit from the conference to better understand the roles they play in a circular value supply stream.
Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO
Aldoro Resources Ltd (“Aldoro”, “The Company”) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an update on the large-scale geological mapping campaign at the Kameelburg Carbonatite Project, targeting priority areas across the southern and eastern margins of the large carbonatite plug.
Highlights
- A total of 74 highly prospective rock samples recently collected from various beforsite and mafic dykes
- Most notable assays reveal up to 10.38% Nb2O5 and 9.89% TREO
- Large scale geological mapping of Kameelberg carbonatite is nearing completion
- Track access clearance & preparation for underground water supplies underway for upcoming maiden diamond drilling programme
Results from recently collected seventy-four (74) samples were received and highlighted the REE rich nature of the carbonatite with TREO(+Y) assays ranging from 1.16 to 9.89%, refer to Figure 1 for samples locations and Table 1 for results.
Figure 1: Southern Carbonatite Margin Geological mapping area with rock chip samples
Niobium Results Along Mafic Dykes
In addition to sampling the carbonatite plug, a further four (4) samples were collected across the Nb dyke zone on the southwest flank of the carbonatite. Results for these samples ranged from 5.44% to 10.38% Nb2O5. This provides additional confidence to previous niobium findings (see announcements dated 28 February 2024 and 27 December 2023). Table 2 compiles the Nb results with Figure 2 depicting recent sample locations in relation to the previous Nb2O5 results.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aldoro Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources
Overview
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL) is an Australian exploration company building a strategic portfolio of battery metals in Australia and Peru.
Batteries are a critical foundation of the transition to a greener and more sustainable future. Consequently, between electric vehicles and renewable energy, global demand for batteries is expected to increase from 185 GWh in 2020 to over 2,000 GWh by 2030. This is expected to have a profound impact on the market for battery and base metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper.
Firetail Resources aims to leverage this significant opportunity to find the critical resources to support the world’s journey to electrification. Under the direction of a proven board and management team with decades of collective experience in mining exploration, development and production, Firetail Resources boasts a diversified asset portfolio with multiple drill-ready targets and advanced exploration projects that all have tremendous potential to increase shareholder value.
Firetail's Australian Yalgoo-Dalgaranga, Mt. Slopeaway and Paterson projects are all located in proven geologic domains and display significant upside for substantial mineral resources. The company's more recent acquisition of two projects in Peru strongly complements these assets.As the world's third-largest copper producer, Peru has a massive mining industry with a strong prominence in the country’s national economy. Long recognized as an excellent, low-risk mining jurisdiction, the country recently approved roughly $600 million worth of new mining projects. Unsurprisingly, nearly every major global mining company is either operating in the jurisdiction or is aware of it.
Although only recently acquired, Firetail's Picha Copper project is now one of its most promising assets. The Picha Project was acquired as part of a deal that includes a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) for an earn-in of up to 70 percent interest in the Charaque Project.
Picha is located along a NNW regional trend of carbonate-replacement (CRD) and epithermal deposits, including the San Gabriel Gold Project (Buenaventura NYSE:BVN), which is fully permitted and in construction; and the Berenguela Ag, Cu, Mn, Zn Deposit (Aftermath Silver TSXV:AAG).
In 2024, Firetail Resources announced the acquisition of York Harbour copper project, Canada. The company has signed a binding option agreement to acquire up to 80 percent of York Harbour project via a staged earn-in. York Harbour is a Cyprus-style volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration project, located 180 km west-south-west of FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Green Bay copper project.
With a diversified portfolio of battery and base metals assets in two leading mining jurisdictions, Firetail is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the transition to green energy, driving considerable shareholder value in the process.
Company Highlights
- Demand for batteries is expected to exponentially increase by 2030, consequently driving the demand for battery and base metals.
- An Australian exploration company, Firetail Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of this market trend via a portfolio of Australian and Peruvian battery metals projects.
- Firetail's drill-ready assets are supported by smart field exploration and drilling programs to unlock their resource potential and increase shareholder value.
- The company's current portfolio of assets includes lithium, copper, cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, lead, zinc and nickel.
- All of Firetail's exploration activities are directed by a board and management team with a proven track record in mineral exploration, development and production.
Key Projects
Picha (Copper)
Located in Southern Peru's Moquegua and Puno departments, Picha represents Firetail's most recent acquisition. Intended as a complement to the company's portfolio of battery metals assets, the highly prospective 200-square-kilometre copper project hosts multiple drill-ready targets which Firetail plans to test in the coming months. Picha was obtained as part of a deal that included a farm-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation for the Charaque Project located 30 kilometres to the northeast.
Firetail recently confirmed its official drill permit for Picha and site preparations are underway for a October drilling campaign.
Project Highlights
- Promising Geology: Picha is located within Peru's Epithermal Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn metallogenic zone along a north-northwest regional trend of carbonate-replacement and epithermal deposits.
- Nearby Projects: Picha is situated roughly 17 kilometres east-northeast of Compania de Minas Buenaventura's San Gabriel gold-copper-silver project, which hosts:
- Reserves of 14.9 Mt with 4.04 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 6.43 g/t silver representing 1.94 Moz gold.
- Resources of 24.86 Mt with 2.10 g/t gold and 8.46 g/t silver.
- Multiple Mineralisation: The project is prospective for multiple styles of copper mineralisation, including epithermal, stratabound, polymetallic carbonate replacement and porphyry-style. It also hosts several untested and geologically significant geochemical and geophysical anomalies, displaying similar mineralisation to the Storm/Seal copper project on Somerset Island.
- Significant Exploration Potential: Firetail has identified 13 exploration targets through a combination of geological mapping, surface sampling and geophysical surveys. Thus far, the company has collected 651 rock/chip samples and 289 soil samples and performed 118 line-kilometre IPs and 240 line-kilometre magnetic surveys. Highlights of its exploration work include:
- Widespread surface copper mineralisation coincident with IP anomalies.
- Channel Sample Results
- Cobremani: 41.6 metres at 1.12 percent copper and 22.85 g/t gold.
- Maricate: 17.6 metres at 1.95 percent copper and 29.58 g/t gold.
- Cumbre Coya: 32.85 metres at 0.61 percent copper and 209.76 g/t gold.
- Fundicion Target: Identification of a large chargeability anomaly reflecting potential sulphide mineralisation and/or alteration at depth indicative of a large porphyry body. This anomaly is roughly 2 kilometres long and 2 kilometres across at its widest point.
- Additional Drill Targets: Firetail's second IP survey revealed additional anomalies, including:
- Ichucollo: Semi-contiguous 2.5-kilometre long IP anomaly with coincident surface mineralisation and sample results of 24 metres at 1.08 percent copper, 13 metres at 1.38 percent copper and 30 metres at 0.79 percent copper. Manto-type mineralisation at the target's southern end also averages 1.45 percent copper over 18 metres.
- Huancune: A 1.5-kilometre long anomaly coincident with surface mineralisation. Multiple channel samples ranging from less than 0.5 percent copper up to 3.95 percent copper.
Charaque (Copper)
The Charaque Copper Project is located roughly 30 kilometres northeast of Firetail's Picha project, consisting of eight claims covering roughly 60 square kilometres. The region around the project is an active exploration area where multiple leading mining companies maintain significant landholdings, including Barrick Gold, Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) and Fresnillo (LON:FRES).
Charaque was acquired via a farm-in agreement between Firetail and Barrick Gold which entitles the latter to earn up to a 70 percent interest in the project.
Yalgoo & Dalgaranga (Lithium)
Firetail's Yalgoo and Dalgaranga lithium projects collectively span more than 1,750 square kilometres in Western Australia's highly prospective Murchison region. Located close to Geraldton Port and with easy access to all necessary infrastructure, the two projects host known lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites with a strong rubidium association. Firetail recently completed a small maiden drilling program in the Johnson Well area of Yalgoo, itself the site of a historic lepidolite mine.
Rock chip sampling of surrounding areas is ongoing along with a detailed analysis of lithium prospectivity. Results and a project update are expected within four to six weeks.
Project Highlights
- Yalgoo Exploration Results: Thus far, exploration at Yalgoo has returned highly promising results, including:
- A 25-kilometre "Goldilocks Zone" at Yalgoo confirmed to host LCT pegmatites with historic results of up to 3.75 percent lithium oxide.
- Rock chip assay results of up to 0.54 percent lithium oxide and under 1 percent rubidium.
- High-grade rubidium, including 10 metres at 0.44 percent rubidium from 10 metres.
- Dalgaranga Exploration Results: Firetail has completed detailed geological mapping in the project's north, returning anomalous lithium, rubidium, caesium and tantalum values indicative of LCT pegmatites. The company plans to undertake further mapping in the area.
- Dalgaranga's Strong Prospectivity: Dalgaranga counts several advanced critical minerals projects amongst its neighbours which together confirm its prospectivity:
- King Tamba (ASX:KTA): Maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 5 Mt at 0.14 percent rubidium oxide with a lithium oxide credit. Open mineralisation in all directions with a planned infill drill program to expand MRE.
- Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN): Aldoro's Niobe Tantalum-Lithium project has delivered a maiden inferred JORC MRE of 4.6 Mt at 0.17 percent rubidium oxide and 0.07 percent lithium oxide. Potential to upgrade is present thanks to mineralisation at shallow depth.
- Farm-in Agreement on Southern Yalgoo Tenement: Completion of the farm-in agreement completed with SensOre (ASX:S3N), through its joint-venture subisidiary Exploration Ventures AI Pty (EXAI) in partnership with German resource investment group Deutsche Rohstoff AG, on tenement E59/E2252, a part of the Firetail Yalgoo Lithium Project. As per the agreement, EXAI is to earn up to 80 percent of lithium rights on E59/E2252 by spending $3.5 million in two stages. Additional considerations of up to $600,000 will be fulfilled upon the delivery of maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) and pre-feasibility study (PFS). SensOre will further provide Firetail access to its proprietary AI technology across the Yalgoo and Dalgaranga Lithium Projects. The two companies will work closely together to identify and confirm Lithium exploration targets in the region.
Mt. Slopeaway (Nickel)
Situated in Central Queensland, Firetail's Mt. Slopeaway Nickel Project contains an existing JORC 2012-compliant inferred mineral resource of 4 MT at 1 percent nickel, 0.2 percent cobalt and 1 percent manganese. Having recently been awarded project status, Firetail plans to conduct environmental and heritage surveys. Planning of an onsite drilling program is also underway.
Project Highlights
- Current Progress: In addition to drilling, heritage and environmental surveys, highlights of Firetail's work at Mt. Slopeaway include:
- Development of a geological model indicative of a manganese-cobalt-nickel layer at the base of a limonite section.
- Finalisation of a project land access agreement and completion of site earthworks.
- Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling with results exceeding historical nickel and cobalt assay data.
- A planned Phase 2 RC and diamond drilling program to upgrade the project's current resource classification.
- Extensional drilling to potentially expand the project's current inferred resource.
- Drilling Results: A drilling program completed in Q4 2022 returned up to 51 metres of thick laterite nickel-cobalt mineralisation.
Paterson (Copper)
Firetail's Paterson Copper Project spans five tenements across roughly 1,000 square kilometres in Western Australia. Heritage agreements for the project are in place and desktop studies are currently progressing, with multiple prospective target areas identified for drilling.
Project Highlights
- Shallow Intercepts: Paterson displays the shallowest known historical gold/copper intercepts in the region, with up to 6.5 percent copper, 0.99 g/t gold and copper, 0.99 g/t gold and 1,330 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum across an approximately 50-metre wide magnetite alteration zone.
- Drilling Targets: Paterson has identified the following potential targets for drilling at Paterson:
- 87WDRC2: 17 metres at 1.6 percent copper and 317 ppm molybdenum including 9 metres at 2.6 percent copper and 456 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC6: 9 metres at 2 percent copper and 272 ppm molybdenum including 5 metres at 3.1 percent copper and 430 ppm molybdenum from 84 metres.
- 87WDRC8: 11 metres at 1.5 percent copper and 181 ppm molybdenum including 7 metres at 2.1 percent copper and 250 ppm molybdenum from 83 metres.
- 87WDRC14: 13 metres at 1.1 percent copper including 6 metres at 2 percent copper from 107 metres.
Management Team
Brett Grosvenor — Executive Chair
Brett Grosvenor is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industry. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a Master in Business. Prior to his current position, Grosvenor was the director of development at Primero Group, focused on the development of projects from an initial concept through to contract delivery and operation.
Grosvenor is currently a director of ASX-listed Perpetual Resources and Firebird Metals. He is a member of the project steering group for Patriot Battery Metals and also the Australian Industry Consultation Group for Battery and Critical Minerals.
Simon Lawson — Non-executive Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions, and was a founding member of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).
He holds a Master of Science in geology from Auckland University and has more than 15 years of exploration, production and management experience in gold and base metals. He is currently the managing director of Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) formerly Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY).
Cai Kecheng — Non-executive Director
Cai Kecheng is a representative of Hong Kong Jayson Mining Co. (Jayson), a substantial shareholder of Firetail. Kecheng has over eighteen years of experience in financial investment and corporate strategy. He is currently the associate president and head of investment & strategy for Jayson. Prior to that, he served as managing director at a number of private equity firms in Shanghai
George Bauk — Non-executive Director
George Bauk is an experienced director with over 17 years as a listed company director and 30 years within the resources industry including global operational and corporate roles.
He has experience managing everything from exploration to production in Australia and internationally, with expertise across a variety of commodities including rare earths, lithium, graphite, gold, uranium and copper. During his time as managing director of Northern Minerals, he led his team from a greenfields heavy rare earth explorer to one of the few global producers of high-value dysprosium outside of China.
Alongside his position as director at Firetail, he is also an executive chairman of ASX-listed Valor Resources (ASX:VAL) and Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT), as well as an executive director of PVW Resources (ASX:PVW).
Robin Wilson — Technical Director
Robin Wilson has held senior exploration positions in several exploration and mining companies, including Valor Resources, Polaris Metals, Tanganyika Gold, Troy Resources, CRA Exploration and Northern Minerals. He has also spent five years working in oil and gas exploration for Woodside Energy.
During nearly 30 years of involvement in mineral exploration, Wilson has worked on gold, nickel, REE, uranium, copper, lithium and phosphate projects throughout Australia, Africa, South America and North America and was involved in the initial discovery and outlining of several gold deposits in Australia. Between 2006 and 2021 he led the Northern Minerals exploration team that discovered the Browns Range REE deposits that have advanced through development to production of HRE carbonate.
Frank Bierlein — Technical Consultant
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. He served on the Firetail board of directors from the time of its listing on ASX in April 2022 until July 2023. He remains a technical consultant to Firetail, in particular for ongoing technical work on the Mt Slopeaway Project.
Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
He is currently a Non-executive director of Blackstone Minerals, Impact Minerals and Variscan Mines.
Leon Bagas — Senior Exploration Geologist
Leon Bagas is an exploration geologist with forty years of industry experience. He has held senior exploration roles with multiple Australian companies and senior research positions for the University of Western Australia.
Bagas is highly experienced in developing mineralisation models using geochemistry and geochronology. Combined with his proficiency in the field, this makes Bagas an excellent candidate to assist in the development of the exploration and drilling programs at Firetail's Paterson Orogen and Yalgoon-Dalgaranga project areas.
Phillip Mackenzie — Senior Exploration Geologist
Phillip Mackenzie has worked in Central Queensland over several decades, exploring the Marlborough and Yeppoon terrain to assess and explore for nickel, cobalt, chromite, magnesite and gold related to the Princhester Serpentinite. His work included management of projects and teams to perform activities ranging from regional sampling to resource drilling. As a result of his work, several hundred drill holes targeting lateritic nickel and cobalt were assessed and an indicated resource determined for a mining lease.
