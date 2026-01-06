UiPath to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced that Ashim Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY on Tuesday, January 13th at 11:00 am ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( https://ir.uipath.com ).

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com .

