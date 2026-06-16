UiPath Introduces Maestro Case to Orchestrate Dynamic, Exception-Heavy Business Processes Across the Enterprise

New AI-native orchestration capability helps coordinate AI agents, robots, people, applications, and data, across complex, evolving enterprise business processes

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced Maestro Case, a new AI-native UiPath agentic case management capability. Available today as part of the UiPath Maestro™ business orchestration capabilities, Maestro Case extends governed orchestration and automation to complex and exception-laden case management, allowing enterprises to manage dynamic, long-running cases with greater visibility, control, and execution speed.

In a recent UiPath survey of nearly 600 C-Suite and IT practitioners at large companies ($1B+ in revenue), 52% reported that the presence of hybrid workflows—a combination of static, repeatable processes and dynamic, context-dependent processes—across their day-to-day operations. Those dynamic processes, such as customer requests, investigations, and approvals, are managed through disconnected emails, spreadsheets, and point solutions, creating delays, inconsistent outcomes, and limited visibility.

Without a coordinated view of a case, with people, systems, data, and AI agents in a single workflow, it becomes difficult to ensure the right actions occur at the right time. Additionally, the valuable context of those actions can be lost as the case moves through teams and the organization, impacting resolution speed, compliance, and transparency, making it harder to scale operations without increasing complexity.

Maestro Case is designed for enterprises living in hybrid environments that need more than orchestrating defined paths. As a new capability with UiPath Maestro, Maestro Case treats the case as a dynamic business entity that carries its data, participants, timeline, and execution context across stages, actors, and systems. Configurable case and stage management agents help move work forward, while robots, AI agents, and people execute tasks within governed workflows. Human review and escalation can be built into the process for exceptions, compliance needs, and decisions requiring judgment. Additionally, as an AI-native offering, Maestro Case is fully supported by any coding agent of choice across every stage of a case, including build, test, debug, deploy, and operate.

"Modern case management is no longer about tracking work—it's about orchestrating dynamic complex processes, where exceptions are the norm," said Raghu Malpani, Chief Technology & Product Officer, UiPath. "With Maestro Case, organizations can bring together people, AI agents, systems, and business processes into a single coordinated experience. Teams can resolve complex cases faster, adapt to changing business needs, and deliver the visibility, governance, and agility required in today's enterprise environment."

Early design adopters are already seeing measurable results, reporting a 60–80% reduction in average case handling time, a three-to-five times increase in cases resolved without human intervention, and SLA compliance improvements of more than 25 percentage points. One financial services adopter projects more than $12 million in annual savings from leveraging Maestro Case to automate dispute resolution and KYC case workflows.

Maestro Case is available today as part of the Maestro business orchestration product set; for more information, click here .

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

UiPath Media
Christian Potts
pr@uipath.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UiPathPATHNYSE:PATH
PATH
The Conversation (0)
Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

Surface Metals Announces Amendment to Clayton Valley Option Agreement

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to its existing option agreement with GeoXplor Corp. ("GeoXplor") related to certain mineral claims... Keep Reading...
CoTec Announces Mid-project Update For Its Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation And Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Announces Mid-project Update For Its Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation And Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of a mid-project update following engineering work carried out by BBA[i][ii] on the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and... Keep Reading...
Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX:RCM) (OTCMKTS:RCMLF) (FRA:35S) is pleased to announce the receipt of its BC Mines Act Permit for the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The permit clears the path for Rapid's... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Closes Purchase of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales Del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V.

Goldgroup Closes Purchase of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales Del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V.

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has completed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding Series "A" shares in the fixed... Keep Reading...
The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

Issued on behalf of Nevgold Corp.Antimony goes into ammunition, flame retardants, and next-generation batteries — and the United States produces almost none of it. A wave of capital is now chasing the few companies that could change that.American News Group News Commentary — Gold gets the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Copper Quest Expands its Kitimat Copper Gold Project

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

Related News

gold investing

WGC: Central Banks Plan to Boost Gold Allocations as US Dollar Outlook Declines

gold investing

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

base metals investing

Copper Quest Expands its Kitimat Copper Gold Project

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints Former Suncor, Shell Operations Executive Marc Mageau to Advisory Board

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Implements Playgrounds For Rural Schools In Block VIII Drilling Area, Cambodia

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 906 g/t Silver over 4.3 m, including 1,329 g/t Silver over 1.8 m, all within 23.7 m of 206.6 g/t Silver at its Langis Project And 4.95 m of 493 g/t silver, including 1,798 g/t silver over 1.0 m

oil and gas investing

Charbone Annonce l'Ajout de 22 Nouveaux Clients d'Helium au Quebec et Poursuit l'Expansion de sa Plateforme de Gaz Industriels