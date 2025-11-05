UiPath Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2026 ended October 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 13756820
Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)
Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.
Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries.

Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath

Media Contact
PR@uipath.com
UiPath

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

