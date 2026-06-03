UiPath Achieves Dubai Electronic Security Center Certification, Enabling Public and Private Organizations to Adopt Agentic Capabilities with Confidence

UiPath's Automation Cloud UAE Region Certified Under the DESC Cloud Service Provider Security Standard, Enabling Secure Agentic Automation Across Dubai's Public and Private Sectors

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced it has achieved certification under the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Security Standard for its Automation Cloud Commercial UAE region. This milestone certifies the UiPath suite of automation and AI services against the highest cybersecurity standards mandated by the Emirate of Dubai, opening the full scope of UAE government and semi-government entities as eligible customers and reinforcing the commitment of UiPath to building trust-first, enterprise-grade automation infrastructure across the region.

The DESC, operating under the Digital Dubai Authority, serves as the primary regulatory authority for cybersecurity and digital infrastructure protection in Dubai. Its CSP Security Standard is grounded in international frameworks including ISO 27001, with additional controls designed specifically for the UAE's regulatory and data sovereignty requirements. Under Dubai law, government and semi-government organizations are prohibited from engaging cloud service providers that have not achieved DESC certification, making this designation not just a competitive differentiator, but a mandatory prerequisite for any cloud provider seeking to serve the public sector.

With this certification in place, UiPath becomes an eligible automation platform for Tier 1 enterprises and government entities across the UAE, enabling them to deploy agentic automation at scale with the confidence that their data handling, identity management, encryption, and business continuity protocols meet the most stringent local standards. For organizations that have previously been unable to deploy UiPath's cloud services due to regulatory constraints, this certification removes that barrier entirely. The DESC certification covers the full breadth of automation and AI capabilities in the UiPath platform. This comprehensive scope ensures that UAE government and enterprise customers can leverage the end-to-end agentic automation capabilities of the UiPath platform—from intelligent document processing and AI-powered decision-making to orchestration, testing, and citizen development—all within a fully certified, compliant cloud environment.

"Security and trust are the foundation upon which every enterprise automation program must be built," said Scott Roberts, Chief Information Security Officer, UiPath. "Nowhere is that truer than in regulated markets like the UAE, where the stakes for data sovereignty and compliance are exceptionally high. Achieving DESC certification is a direct reflection of the rigorous security standards to which we hold ourselves at UiPath. It sends a clear message to our customers across Dubai and the broader UAE that your data is protected, your compliance obligations are met, and your organization can move forward with confidence. We are proud to be a certified partner in Dubai's vision for a secure, AI-powered digital future."

For more information about UiPath's security and compliance certifications, visit the UiPath Trust Center at www.uipath.com/legal/trust-and-security.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.

UiPath Media Contact
Georgeta Gheorghe
pr@uipath.com

UiPath Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
investor.relations@uipath.com

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