Uganda Airlines Places First Boeing Order for 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner Jets

Uganda Airlines Places First Boeing Order for 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner Jets

  • Purchase of eight 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner airplanes will renew and grow the African carrier's fleet
  • Uganda Airlines will boost capacity and serve more markets to meet rising travel demand from east African region

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Uganda Airlines announced today that the national carrier is ordering four 737-8 and four 787-9 airplanes to grow and modernize its fleet. The airline's first-ever Boeing airplane purchase will support growing demand across its regional and international network.

Uganda Airlines Places First Boeing Order for 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner Jets.

"This commitment with Boeing marks a defining step in Uganda Airlines' growth journey and in our broader ambition to position Entebbe as a strategic aviation hub for the region," said Ato Girma Wake, Uganda Airlines CEO. "The aircraft will strengthen our ability to connect Uganda more efficiently to regional, continental and international markets, while supporting trade, tourism, investment and cargo development."

The 737-8, which can fly 160-180 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range up to 3,500 nautical miles (6,480 km), is well-suited for Uganda Airlines' intra-Africa routes and service to the Middle East and India. With a range up to 8,300 nautical miles (15,370 km), the 787-9 will support the airline's high-demand long-haul routes to the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

"We're pleased to welcome Uganda Airlines as a Boeing customer and support the airline's next phase of growth with the 737-8 and 787-9," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "These airplanes offer efficiency, range and versatility to help Uganda Airlines strengthen and expand its network."

Together, the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will enable Uganda Airlines to serve more destinations while reducing fuel use by 20-25% compared to the airplanes they replace.

"Just as importantly, this partnership brings together Uganda Airlines and Boeing in a long-term relationship focused not only on fleet growth, but also on technical excellence, training and capacity building," added Wake. "We are proud to celebrate this milestone at Farnborough as we invest in the future of our national carrier and in Uganda's economic transformation."

The airline currently flies to 17 destinations in 13 countries from its hub in Entebbe, Uganda.

About Uganda Airlines
Uganda Airlines is Uganda's national carrier, a full-service passenger and cargo carrier that began operations in 2019. It provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. For more information about the Company, visit: https://ugandairlines.com  

About Boeing
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

Contact

Uganda Airlines
corporateaffairs@ugandairlines.com 

Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

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SOURCE Boeing

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