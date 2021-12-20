Gaming Investing News
UFO Gaming the independent gaming company developing games on the Ethereum blockchain, has officially announced their partnership with entertainment platform Horizon Union, in another move establishing their growth in the GameFI sector.

UFO Gaming is no stranger to press- the company recently made headlines for being the first P2E platform to sponsor an e-gaming event, an Apex Legends tournament that featured Twitch streamers Apryze and Nokokopuffs with a $10,000 cash pool at stake.

As Technology Sponsors of Chainlink's Fall 2021 Hackathon, the company's community-driven principals have helped them soar to a $1bn market cap , despite the token only releasing in August.

Unlike traditional gaming models, UFO Gaming's P2E platform provides real-world value for players. Their launch game, Super Galactic, is set to release soon, and will include a dedicated NFT Marketplace, where gamers can trade their own characters, weapons, and other in-game items using UFO. Only 10,000 of the first edition NFT characters, also called 'Genesis NFTs', will be minted and available for players.

Partnering with Horizon Union will allow UFO Gaming to continue its exponential growth within the gaming sphere, focussing especially on collaborative events and activities, influencer messaging, as well as more interactive campaigns. The long-term strategic partnership has gained the attention and excitement of gamers and crypto-watchers alike.

A representative from UFO Gaming commented on the partnership, stating: "We are excited to partner with Horizon Union and have already planned the next steps together to educate players, make blockchain gaming more accessible, and unleash its true power upon the gaming industry - giving players the ability to earn while playing."

Horizon Union , founded in 2017 by Kieran Wood and Will Mollett , has grown to house over 30 micro creators who drive and deliver content via an always-on strategy. Working alongside global brands such as GFUEL, Boost Gaming, ChampionUS and now UFO Gaming,  the organization operates on the core principles of working closely with creators to provide strategic business value, within various verticals in the gaming world.

An esports entry has always been part of future planning for Horizon, and by working alongside partners such as UFO Gaming, the company will continue to showcase an extensive amount of growth. As the UK esports industry continues to experience an immense boom, Horizon Union remains committed to developing and nurturing grassroots competitive talent, alongside establishing stature.

The partnership, therefore, has both parties equally thrilled. Will Mollett , Co-Founder and Talent & Partnerships Lead at Horizon Union, stated: "The partnership with UFO Gaming is nothing short of a testament and statement to the future. Working with a brand that is so forward-thinking and success-driven, for not only themselves but also their community, is a mirror of Horizon and our ways of working. Excitement for what is to come could not be a larger understatement."

With the success of companies such as Gala Games and Sky Mavis , the GameFI space is full of newcomers - separating the ambitious from those that can actually execute will be key for gamers and investors alike these coming months. As UFO Gaming continues to release new updates for the upcoming season, one thing's for certain - everyone's going to be watching to see what happens next.

