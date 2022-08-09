Energy Investing News

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - August 9, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) (" UEX " or the " Company ") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ") has unanimously determined, after consultation with its financial and legal advisors, that the unsolicited non-binding proposal that was received by the Company from Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison ") on August 8, 2022 (the " Denison Offer ") for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX (" UEX Shares ") in consideration for common shares of Denison (" Denison Shares ") constitutes a "Superior Proposal" under the arrangement agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended June 23, 2022 and August 5, 2022, among UEX, Uranium Energy Corp. (" UEC ") and UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp. (the " UEC Arrangement Agreement ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Denison Offer, Denison proposes to acquire each UEX Share in exchange for 0.32 Denison Shares, which represents a 7% premium to the price implied by the UEC Arrangement Agreement based on the one-day volume weighted average price on August 8, 2022, and a 9% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average price to August 8, 2022 implied by the UEC Arrangement Agreement.

In accordance with the UEC Arrangement Agreement, the Company notified UEC on August 9, 2022 that it considers the Denison Offer to be a Superior Proposal. UEC has the right, for a period of five business days from receipt of UEX's notice, to offer to further amend the terms of the UEC Arrangement Agreement.

At this time, there can be no assurance that the Denison Offer will lead to a termination of the UEC Arrangement Agreement and the execution of a definitive agreement or any other agreement with Denison, or that the Denison Offer, and any transaction related thereto or any similar transaction, will be approved or consummated by the Board or the securityholders of the Company. Accordingly, the Board has not changed its recommendation regarding the transaction under the UEC Arrangement Agreement.

About UEX

UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.

UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production. In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU, UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project, the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

UEX is also 50:50 co-owner of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU"). JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Project, a 10% interest in Denison's Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.

UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada. The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

(306) 979-3849

www.uexcorp.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

UEXUEX:CAUEXCFUranium Investing
UEX:CA,UEXCF

Denison Delivers Further Acquisition Proposal to UEX

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has made a further proposal (an "Acquisition Proposal") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX Corporation ("UEX"). Under the terms of the Acquisition Proposal, UEX shareholders would receive 0.32 shares of Denison in exchange for each share of UEX held, which represents an implied purchase price of $0.51 per UEX share, on a spot basis, as of the market close on August 8, 2022 . View PDF version.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UEX Corporation Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal and Postponement of Securityholders' Meeting

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - August 8, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) (" UEX " or the " Company ") announces that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from a company (the " Offeror ") for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX in consideration for common shares of the Offeror by way of plan of arrangement (the " Offer ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nuclear reactors, czech republic

VIDEO — UEC: Uranium Fundamentals Strong, Classic Supply Squeeze Building

UEC: Uranium Fundamentals Strong, Classic Supply Squeeze Buildingyoutu.be

Uranium investors have exercised patience for quite some time — is their wait coming to an end?

"I look at where we're at in the uranium sector right now, and I don't think the fundamentals for our commodity have ever been better," said Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

He noted that governments around the world are waking up to nuclear's spot in the energy mix, but after years of low prices it will be tough for producers to meet this growing wave of demand.

Keep reading...Show less

UEX Files Updated West Bear Technical Report

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewa n TheNewswire - August 8, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has filed an updated technical report for the Company's 100% owned West Bear Project that includes an updated mineral resource estimate for the property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Announces Multi-Year Uranium Sales Agreement

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year sales agreement with a leading U.S. nuclear utility to supply uranium produced from a project owned and operated by the Company's U.S. subsidiaries, including Lost Creek

Completing this supply agreement marks the first step of Ur-Energy's strategic product marketing plan by which the Company intends to commit a portion of its future uranium production into term sales agreements with U.S. based nuclear utilities. This initial agreement calls for the annual delivery of a base amount of 200,000 pounds of uranium concentrates over a six-year period beginning in the second half of 2023. Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on a Company-wide, all-in cost basis and are escalated annually from the initial pricing in 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy

Baselode Energy Shareholders OK All Matters at Meeting

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which was held yesterday (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated June 24, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting as follows:

  • The financial statements of the Company were received and considered together with the auditor's report thereon for the financial year ended December 31, 2021;
  • The number of directors was fixed at four (4);
  • The following directors have been elected for the ensuing year: Stephen Stewart, James Sykes, Michael Mansfield and Charles Beaudry;
  • McGovern Hurley LLP has been reelected as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year;
  • An ordinary resolution was approved to grant Escrowed Options, as more particularly described in the Circular; and
  • A new 20% fixed option plan ("Option Plan") was approved with the reservation of Common Shares and certain amendments as more particularly described in the Circular; The Board of Directors has also approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 4,000,000 shares of the Company. The options will vest in 12 months and are exercisable at $.80 per share for five years from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory policies.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×