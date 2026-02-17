Ucore Continues to Advance Rare Earth Processing Supported by U.S. DoW with Final Phase 1 Report Submitted for RapidSX Project

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. is engaged in REE resource development and in commercializing IMC's critical metals separation technology, RapidSX(TM), for the mining/metals extraction industry - guided by the principles of ESG. Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting China's dominance of the US REE supply chain through the development of a HREE processing facility founded on RapidSX(TM) technology, the Alaska SMC in SE Alaska, and the long-term development of its Bokan Mountain HREE resource