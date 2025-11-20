UBS to Present Beyond Pop: Art of the Everyday at Art Basel Miami Beach 2025, Featuring New Commission by Katherine Bernhardt

- Katherine Bernhardt's new commission in the UBS Lounge to debut alongside works from the UBS Art Collection
- Works by Katherine Bernhardt and others to be featured in the UBS Art Studio
- Artwork from Lu Yang to feature in the fair's new initiative for art of the digital era, "Zero 10"
- UBS to present panel discussion on building a timeless collection
- As the Supporting School Access Partner, UBS will offer complimentary tickets to nearly 1,000 local students
UBS, Global Lead Partner of Art Basel, will debut Beyond Pop: Art of the Everyday at Art Basel Miami Beach 2025, celebrating the intersection of fine art and pop culture. This year, the UBS Lounge will feature a newly commissioned painting by St. Louis, Missouri-based artist Katherine Bernhardt alongside works from the UBS Art Collection. Additional presentations include vibrant artworks from the Collection in the UBS Art Studio; a digital work by Lu Yang in the fair's new initiative for art of the digital era, "Zero 10"; and a public panel discussion. Art Basel Miami Beach will run from December 5-7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
"UBS is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Art Basel Miami Beach, a collaboration that began with the fair's debut in 2002," said John Mathews, Head of Private Wealth Management, Americas at UBS. "As the U.S. remains the world's largest center for art trade, the fair serves as a vital hub for global exchange and a unique opportunity to engage with our clients around the ideas and cultural forces shaping the world today. At UBS, we've built a decades-long tradition of connecting clients with contemporary art to broaden perspectives, spark conversation and enrich experiences."
The UBS Lounge will feature select works from the UBS Art Collection by artists who find inspiration in everyday objects and materials, bridging the gap between fine art and pop culture. These artists explore commonplace or commercial items, infusing new meaning into their chosen mediums and materials, transforming the ordinary into impactful works of art. The highlight of the display is Superstorm (2025), a newly commissioned monumental painting by Katherine Bernhardt that encompasses her signature irreverent motifs derived from the American pop vernacular. Recent acquisitions from the UBS Art Collection by artists such as Gabriel de la Mora and Hilary Pecis will be on view in addition to works by Hong Hao, Claes Oldenberg, Ed Ruscha, Wayne Thiebaud and Andy Warhol, among others.
"The works on view at this year's UBS Lounge focus on the everyday objects that surround us in our lives," said Mary Rozell, Global Head of the UBS Art Collection. "Through these artistic interpretations, including the incredible new commission by Katherine Bernhardt, pop culture meets fine art. The UBS presentations at the fair showcase UBS's commitment to supporting art that deepens perspectives and inspire conversations."
The UBS Art Studio will feature a continuation of Beyond Pop: Art of the Everyday , with additional works from the UBS Art Collection including a vibrant Pink Panther painting, unique screenprint and mushroom-shaped beanbag creations by Katherine Bernhardt alongside a glazed ceramic clock by Pae White and works by Michael Craig-Martin, Anne Collier and Do Ho Suh. A new video filmed in Bernhardt's St. Louis studio will run in both the UBS Art Studio and the UBS Lounge. Building on last year's success, UBS will once again offer a hands-on program hosted in the UBS Art Studio on December 5–7, 2025, from 1 to 3 pm, where fairgoers will be able to create their own pop art-inspired prints.
Curated by Eli Scheinman, Art Basel's "Zero 10" will feature 12 international exhibitors, including a work by the Shanghai-based multi-media artist Lu Yang on loan from the UBS Art Collection. DOKU-Heaven (2022) extends the dialogue between art and technology. The single-channel video, rendered through motion-capture choreography and vivid 3D animation, immerses viewers in a hallucinatory digital realm where the artist's avatar meditates on consciousness, transformation and the search for spiritual awakening in the virtual age.
UBS Talk & Insights
UBS will present a panel discussion as part of Art Basel Miami Beach's renowned Conversations program at the Auditorium (Grand Ballroom), which is free and open to the public. Titled Beyond Trends: Building a Timeless Collection , the panel will be held on December 6, at 2:30 pm. Matthew Newton, UBS Art Advisory Specialist, will be in conversation with esteemed collectors. More information can be found here .
UBS and Art Basel School Group Program
As the Supporting School Access Partner of Art Basel Miami Beach, UBS enters its fourth year partnering with the show to provide complimentary tickets to students across KIPP Miami, Miami Dade County Public Schools, and New World School of the Arts. The initiative provides nearly 1,000 students with access to enriching educational experiences in the world of modern and contemporary art. For more information about UBS's Social Impact initiatives, please visit: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/sustainability-impact/social-impact-and-philanthropy.html
Global Collecting Insights
UBS recently published the Global Wealth Report 2025 and co-published with Art Basel the Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2025 , providing new insights into the ever-evolving art collecting landscape. The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2025 is available for download here ; Global Wealth Report 2025 is available for download here .
