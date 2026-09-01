UBS opens new office in Irvine, California

UBS Wealth Management US today announced the opening of its new office at 200 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine, marking an important milestone in the firm's continued growth in Orange County, California.

Located on the building's 18th floor in the Irvine Spectrum area, the new office reflects UBS's long-term commitment to serving clients and investing in its business across Southern California.

The office was designed to foster collaboration, support future growth and enhance the high standard of service UBS advisors deliver to clients. The contemporary space features state-of-the-art amenities, including technology-enabled meeting spaces with presentation capabilities and flexible layouts, as well as a café, fitness center, EV charging, onsite auto detailing and wash, and panoramic views.

The new office is home to several UBS Wealth Management teams, including:

"This new office represents far more than a new address. It reflects the strong momentum of our team and the direction we're heading together in Irvine and across Orange County," said Howard L. Woo, Market Director for Irvine at UBS . "Every detail was considered with our advisors and clients in mind. They are the reason this branch continues to evolve and thrive. This space supports the exceptional level of service we provide to our clients, and I look forward to what we will build in this next chapter for UBS Irvine."

"Relocating our office has been a transformative step, creating an environment that has strengthened client relationships and enhanced the overall advisory experience," said Christopher R. Price, Managing Director, Wealth Management at The Price Group . "The move has also energized our team, positioning us to better serve clients while supporting continued growth and long-term success."

"What excites me most about our new Irvine office is how it brings our team and clients together," said Joseph Katzaroff, Managing Director, Wealth Management at Katzaroff, Kottmeier, Thompson Group . "Clients have an opportunity to get to know the entire team working on their behalf, and many of our planning conversations take place around a custom river table I built that has become the centerpiece of my office. The river flowing through the middle is a reminder that every client's financial journey has its own twists and turns. Our job is to help our clients navigate that path and stay focused on where they want to go. This new office gives us a great place to have those conversations, build stronger relationships, and continue helping our clients pursue what matters most to them."

The Irvine office underscores UBS's ongoing commitment to investing in its people, clients, and presence in Southern California, according to Justin Frame, UBS Pacific Desert Market Managing Director and Market Executive.

"This new and expanded UBS Irvine office reflects our deep commitment to this community," said Frame . "By investing in amenity-rich spaces where our team members and clients can meet and collaborate, we are positioning UBS to grow and serve the wealth management needs of one of Southern California's most dynamic communities."

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Notes to Editors: Photos available upon request

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
hilary@clearpointagency.com
774.364.1440

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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