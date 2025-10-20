UBS Hires Financial Advisor Michael Shain in Greenville, South Carolina

UBS Wealth Management today announced the hiring of Financial Advisor Michael Shain in Greenville, South Carolina. Michael returns to UBS after a distinguished 33-year career at the firm, before his retirement in February 2024.
He joins The Gallivan Group , a Private Wealth Management team in UBS's South Atlantic Market, which is led by Market Executive Jake Shine and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, led by Julie Fox. Michael reports to Market Director Katherine Schuba.
"Mike brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of client needs across all aspects of financial planning and wealth management. We are thrilled to welcome him back to UBS," said Jake Shine, South Atlantic Market Executive at UBS. "Strengthening our presence in South Carolina is a key priority, and the addition of a financial advisor of Mike's caliber is a significant asset for our team."
"We are delighted to welcome Mike back to UBS," said Katherine Schuba, Greenville Market Director at UBS. "His extensive industry knowledge, commitment to client service and strong ties to the community will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business in South Carolina."
With more than three decades in financial services, Mike advises high net worth individuals, families, business owners, and corporate executives on comprehensive financial planning and investment strategies. He began his career in financial services at JC Bradford and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Michael originally joined UBS in 1991 and built a successful practice advising a wide range of clients on financial planning matters before retiring in early 2024. His return reflects UBS's continued focus on deepening client relationships, attracting top talent and expanding its Private Wealth Management capabilities across the Southeast.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). https://www.ubs.com
© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251020108631/en/
Media Contact:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com