UBS Hires Financial Advisor Jeff Miller in Bellevue, WA

The Miller Group will be the latest addition to the UBS Pacific Northwest Market

UBS Global Wealth Management US today announced that Jeff Miller has joined the firm as a financial advisor. He joins the UBS Pacific Northwest wealth management market, led by Market Executive Robert Giordano, and is based in the Bellevue, Washington office. Jeff brings decades of experience advising high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs and corporate executives with a client first approach.

"Jeff's track record of building deep client relationships and delivering disciplined, goal-based advice makes him an excellent fit for UBS," said Cy Aleman, Market Director in the Pacific Northwest Region. "He's joining us because he values the advisor autonomy and global resources UBS offers, which empower him to deliver thoughtful, personalized advice to his clients while drawing on the strength of our respected global wealth management platform."

Jeff joins UBS from Morgan Stanley in Kirkland, WA. He brings over 18 years of wealth management experience and a strong focus on personalized, goal-oriented planning and portfolio management. Jeff and his team, The Miller Group, take pride in providing investment advice to clients by combining friendliness and efficiency with world-class investments.

The Miller Group also includes Registered Client Associate Diana Mendoza, who has 15 years of industry experience, and Client Relationship Manager Kelley Miller. Additionally, Laura Besaw will join the team as a Wealth Strategy Associate. Laura joined UBS in 2022 and has 10 years of financial services experience.

Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Graphite One Confirms the Presence of Rare Earth Elements at its Graphite Creek Deposit

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Nextech3D.ai Partners with BitPay to Power Crypto and Stablecoin Payments for Events

