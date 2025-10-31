UBS Hires Financial Advisor Daryl Holmes in Alpharetta, Georgia

UBS Wealth Management today announced the hiring of Financial Advisor Daryl Holmes in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Daryl and his team join the UBS South Market, which is led by Market Executive Greg Achten and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, led by Regional Director Julie Fox. Daryl reports to Market Director Sterling Zerbe.

"Daryl brings decades of experience to UBS and we are pleased to welcome an advisor of his caliber to our team," said Greg Achten, South Market Executive at UBS. "We are confident that Daryl and his team will successfully leverage UBS's world class wealth management platform and capabilities to serve their clients and help them achieve their financial goals."

"Daryl's successful track record and career is a significant asset for our team as we continue to expand our business in the Atlanta area," said Sterling Zerbe, North Atlanta Market Director at UBS. "Hiring productive financial advisors in the local community like Daryl is key priority for us."

Daryl previously spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley, first joining in 1999. He offers comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services to families, individuals, corporate executives and business owners. Before his career in financial services, he spent a decade at United Parcel Service in several leadership positions. He earned a degree in Human Development and Family Studies from The Pennsylvania State University. Daryl served in the U.S. Navy and the United States Marines Corps from 1985-1991.

Also joining Daryl is Wealth Strategy Associate Dietrah Pegues-Britton .

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland.

© UBS 2025.

Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com
https://www.ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire

UBS
