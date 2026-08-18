UBS Hires Financial Advisor Brandon Burleigh in Hartford, CT

UBS today announced that Financial Advisor Brandon Burleigh has joined the firm. Brandon joins UBS's Hartford, Connecticut Office, managed by Gabriel D'Amica and part of the Greater New York Metro Market led by Mara Glassel. He joins Stone Harbor Group at UBS, a well-established team of five Financial Advisors.
"Brandon brings a relationship-driven approach and a deep commitment to helping clients pursue their financial goals," said Gabriel D'Amica, Market Director of the Hartford Branch at UBS Global Wealth Management. "We are pleased to welcome him to the firm and to Stone Harbor Group, where his experience and perspective will further strengthen the team's ability to serve individuals, families and business owners."
Brandon brings several years of experience working with individuals, families and business owners, helping them navigate the complexities of wealth management with confidence. His approach centers on building long-term relationships and delivering personalized financial strategies designed to help clients achieve their unique financial goals.
A proud veteran of the United States Army, Burleigh developed the discipline, integrity and commitment to service that continue to guide his professional approach today. Following his military service, he earned two bachelor's degrees from Post University: a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC ® ) designation and the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ® (CFP ® ) certification, underscoring his commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professional excellence and client care.
Stone Harbor Group delivers customized wealth management strategies focused on each client's priorities, goals and long-term financial well-being. The team provides comprehensive planning and investment guidance to individuals, families and business owners, combining personalized service with the global resources of UBS.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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