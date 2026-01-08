UBS Advisor Team Hollenbaugh Rukeyser Safro & Williams Ranked #4 on Forbes America's Top Private Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Global Wealth Management US announced today that Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams , a Private Wealth Team with multiple offices around the country, has been named to Forbes America's Top Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2025. The team ranked #4 nationally, making it the highest ranked UBS team on the list and marking the third consecutive year that the team has been named to the list.
Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams is a 13-person team managing over $7 billion in assets for a select group of sophisticated, highly successful individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, hedge fund and private equity principals, endowments and foundations. Operating from offices in Boston, New York and Palm Beach, the team is dedicated to helping clients protect, preserve and grow wealth, while providing comprehensive guidance, tailored solutions and exceptional, personal service.
"We are extremely proud that the Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams team at UBS has been recognized on this prestigious list," said Kellie Brady, Market Executive for the Manhattan Wealth Management Market at UBS. "This talented team has achieved incredible success through their collective dedication, focus, and commitment to serving ultra-high net worth families and family offices, while leveraging the full resources and global capabilities of UBS to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients."
The Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams team includes Private Wealth Advisors/Managing Directors, David Hollenbaugh, Peter Rukeyser, Wayne Safro and Alexander Williams.
The fourth annual Forbes SHOOK Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list highlights 100 teams managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets. Forbes' list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.
For the full list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth .
