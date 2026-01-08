UBS Advisor Team Hollenbaugh Rukeyser Safro & Williams Ranked #4 on Forbes America's Top Private Wealth Management Teams List

UBS Global Wealth Management US announced today that Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams , a Private Wealth Team with multiple offices around the country, has been named to Forbes America's Top Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2025. The team ranked #4 nationally, making it the highest ranked UBS team on the list and marking the third consecutive year that the team has been named to the list.

Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams is a 13-person team managing over $7 billion in assets for a select group of sophisticated, highly successful individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, hedge fund and private equity principals, endowments and foundations. Operating from offices in Boston, New York and Palm Beach, the team is dedicated to helping clients protect, preserve and grow wealth, while providing comprehensive guidance, tailored solutions and exceptional, personal service.

"We are extremely proud that the Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams team at UBS has been recognized on this prestigious list," said Kellie Brady, Market Executive for the Manhattan Wealth Management Market at UBS. "This talented team has achieved incredible success through their collective dedication, focus, and commitment to serving ultra-high net worth families and family offices, while leveraging the full resources and global capabilities of UBS to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients."

The Hollenbaugh, Rukeyser, Safro & Williams team includes Private Wealth Advisors/Managing Directors, David Hollenbaugh, Peter Rukeyser, Wayne Safro and Alexander Williams.

The fourth annual Forbes SHOOK Top Wealth Management Teams Private Wealth list highlights 100 teams managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets. Forbes' list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams.

For the full list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-wealth-management-teams-private-wealth .

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per third quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

For more information on third-party rating methodologies, please visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures.

Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

UBS GroupUBSNYSE:UBSFintech Investing
UBS
The Conversation (0)
Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the " Company ") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 16, 2025, a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Graphite One Confirms the Presence of Rare Earth Elements at its Graphite Creek Deposit

Graphite One Confirms the Presence of Rare Earth Elements at its Graphite Creek Deposit

CEO: "The presence of two Defense Production Act Title III materials graphite and REEs in a single deposit further underscores Graphite Creek as a generational deposit." Initial test work identifies all five of the principal permanent magnet REEs at Graphite Creek G1's Rare Earths recovery plan... Keep Reading...
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. USA News Group News Commentary Since March, the ongoing gold rally has been attracting investors back to mining stocks . As the precious metal reaches record highs, mining stocks have been rising too, defying markets that outside... Keep Reading...
Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

Gold Rally Sparks Renewed Investor Rush Into Mining Stocks

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. USA News Group News Commentary Since March, the ongoing gold rally has been attracting investors back to mining stocks . As the precious metal reaches record highs, mining stocks have been rising too, defying markets that outside... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt