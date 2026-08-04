UBRELVY® Recommended for Reimbursement by Canada's Drug Agency for Acute Migraine Treatment

UBRELVY® Recommended for Reimbursement by Canada's Drug Agency for Acute Migraine Treatment

  • UBRELVY® (ubrogepant) positive recommendation by Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) is supported by evidence from the pivotal Phase 3 ACHIEVE I and ACHIEVE II studies.
  • CDA-AMC recommendation recognizes the need for additional migraine-specific acute treatment options for adults.
  • Migraine affects an estimated 5 million Canadians with the highest prevalence in women1 and individuals in their 30s and 40s.2

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended UBRELVY® (ubrogepant) be reimbursed with conditions by public drug plans for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults with a history of migraine attacks with moderate to severe pain.3

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The recommendation is supported by evidence from the pivotal Phase 3 ACHIEVE I and ACHIEVE II studies, which studied pain freedom, pain relief and freedom from the most bothersome migraine-associated symptoms.4

"Migraine is a complex neurological disease that affects each person differently, making individualized treatment an important part of care," said Dr. Vanessa Doyle, MD, FRCPC, an Ottawa-based neurologist with a focus in headache medicine. "The availability of an additional migraine-specific acute treatment option provides healthcare professionals with greater flexibility when developing treatment plans for eligible patients. This recommendation represents an important step toward supporting more personalized migraine care in Canada."

The CDA-AMC recommendation was informed by input from Canadian clinicians and patient organizations, including Migraine Canada, Migraine Québec and the Canadian Migraine Society, ensuring the perspectives of people living with migraine were considered throughout the review process.5

"People living with migraine often spend years trying different treatments before finding one that works for them. Every person's experience with migraine is different, and having additional treatment options is critical," said Wendy Gerhart, Executive Director, Migraine Canada. "This recommendation represents meaningful progress toward improving access to therapies that may help people living with migraine better manage attacks and spend more time living their lives."

"This recommendation reflects AbbVie's ongoing commitment to improving the lives of people living with migraine, a complex neurological disease that can be functionally debilitating and significantly affect a person's ability to work, participate in daily activities and live their life fully," said Tanu Misra, General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "We appreciate the collaborative review process undertaken by Canada's Drug Agency and remain committed to working with governments and healthcare partners to help improve access and care pathways for Canadians living with migraine."

About UBRELVY® (ubrogepant)6
UBRELVY® (ubrogepant) is an oral calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist, or gepant, indicated for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. Please refer to the UBRELVY® Product Monograph for complete product information.

About Migraine
Migraine is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent attacks of moderate-to-severe headache, which may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound.7 Migraine attacks can interfere with daily activities and are a significant cause of disability worldwide.8

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and neuroscience – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca. Follow AbbVie in Canada on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

References 

  1. Migraine Canada. Available at: https://migrainecanada.org/understanding-migraine/what-is-migraine/
     
  2. Statistics Canada. Prevalence of migraine in the Canadian household population. Available at: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/82-003-x/2014006/article/14033/abstract-resultat-eng.htm
     
  3. Canada's Drug Agency. Reimbursement Recommendation Ubrogepant (Ubrelvy). Available at: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2026/SR0915-Ubrelvy_Final_Rec.pdf

  4. UBRELVY® (ubrogepant) Product Monograph. AbbVie Corporation. Available at: https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/UBRELVY_PM_EN.pdf
     
  5. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Migraine. National Institutes of Health. Available at: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/migraine
     
  6. World Health Organization. Migraine and other headache disorders. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/headache-disorders 

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/04/c2656.html

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