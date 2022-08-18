GamingInvesting News

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Team17 Digital to release the cloud version of Thymesia on the Nintendo Switch TM platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S versions on 18 th August. Players in selected regions North America Asia and most of the Europe can find this exciting title on the Nintendo eShop.

Game screen of Thymesia

Same gameplay with less hurdle

Thymesia provides distinctive combat mechanics, and is highly anticipated by action RPG fans worldwide. Nintendo Switch action RPG fans can enjoy the same gameplay alongside players on other platforms, launching on the same date. A simple download of the small launcher program from the Nintendo eShop is all it takes to begin this thrilling experience.

" I would like to personally congratulate OverBorder Studio for creating this stunning works. It is great to work with Team 17 to release Thymesia on Nintendo Switch cloud platform, and reach worldwide Thymesia fans ," commented by, CEO of Ubitus, Wesley Kuo .

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Team17 Digital
Founded in 1990, Team17 Digital is a leading developer, video games label, and creative partner for developers around the world. Part of Team17 Group plc, which floated on AIM in 2018, Team17 Digital has an extensive portfolio comprised of over 120 titles, and fully encapsulates the spirit of independent games. Team17 Digital's portfolio of multi-award-winning and award-nominated in-house brands include Hell Let Loose , Golf With Your Friends , The Escapists , and the iconic Worms franchise, alongside its games label partner titles, including the award-winning games Blasphemous , Greak: Memories of Azur , and Overcooked! franchise. Visit www.team17.com for more information.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best cloud gamming platform with its patented GPU virtualization technology, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience. Users can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers with either a mobile or a land based broadband network.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )
+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )
Media contact: pr@ubitus.net
Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubitus-support-team17-to-release-thymesia-on-nintendo-switchtm-launching-18th-august-301605535.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse Form Strategic Metaverse Multi-chain Partnership for Global Sports Fans

LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse have announced a multi-chain metaverse partnership that will expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes and truly deliver an immersive sports fans experience.

Lootmogul Sports Influencer led gaming, NFT, crypto Metaverse

LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse are creating a new virtual island dedicated to sports gaming and are creating unique customized Avatars for celebrities, collegiate and professional athletes allowing them to engage in w eb3 activities and the Metaverse.

"LootMogul is super excited about this partnership as it will help the global sports community to scale their identity across chains and will drive hyper fan adoption with avatars and personalized lands - create, secure, and customize your digital version with your real-world avatar benefits," said Raj Rajkotia, CEO, LootMogul.

"We are very excited to partner with LootMogul to accelerate their Metaverse activities and bring their programs, celebrities and athletes to Aftermath Islands," said David Lucatch , Managing Director, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited . "Today, more than ever, it is imperative that brands and personalities stake their value in blockchain and Metaverse activities as they become the next level of consumer engagement."

Aftermath Islands is led by an experienced group of entrepreneurs, designers, and developers who have worked with some of the world's most recognized and respected brands and institutions, such as Marvel, Paramount, DC Comics, Warner Bros, and more.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse ( web3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, commerce (NFTs), and in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web 2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. For more details, visit: https://lootmogul.com . Create and own your sports metaverse with real-world professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, Soccer, etc.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE: LQID) (OTC: LQAVF) (FRA: 4T51). Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation

Learn about Aftermath Islands' virtual worlds here and read about how the project is reimagining Metaverse experiences in the future in the project light paper and sizzle reel .

LootMogul Logo

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-and-aftermath-islands-metaverse-form-strategic-metaverse-multi-chain-partnership-for-global-sports-fans-301608534.html

SOURCE LootMogul

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKYPlay and Retrocat signed a contract for a new game's onboarding

On August 18th, 2022 SKYPlay Inc. announced that it signed a contract with Retrocat to onboard 'Project D'(TBA) on its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" that will be released at the end of this month.

'Project D' is a maiden game by Jongbeom Lee as the CEO of Retrocat and will be available on SKYPlay within this year as an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Report by Perforce Software Forecasts that Streaming, the Cloud, and Creative Teams are the Future of Game Development

Survey of over 300 game development professionals finds Streaming, the cloud, and asset sharing and reuse to be critical to the future of game development.

Perforce Software, a leading provider of versioning, collaboration, and planning tools across the software development lifecycle, announced the release of the 2022 Game Development Trends & Forecast report, which outlines trends, challenges, and predictions for the future of game development. Key findings suggest that Cloud Streaming will become the leading platform by 2025, and as teams continue to move toward hybridremote work environments, the ability to easily share and reuse assets will be critical to their collaboration efforts.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Edmodo Announced Closure of its B2C version to Focus on Country Rollout Opportunities

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced that Edmodo, its subsidiary, has decided to shut down its free B2C version (Edmodo.com) with effect from 22 September 2022 to focus its resources in pursuing revenue-producing country rollout B2G opportunities with the popular learning platform [1] .

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi)

While Edmodo.com has been one of the most widely-used free learning communities and has been loved and used by millions of teachers, students and parents around the world, Edmodo has in recent years made significant progress in discussions to roll out a similar B2G based platform in multiple countries [1] , including Egypt , Thailand and Ghana , as part of the Company's strategy to provide best-in-class blended learning solutions. The shutdown of the free B2C platform (Edmodo.com) will allow the Company to focus its effort in better optimizing the B2G platform to fit the needs of the different countries, ultimately creating value for users that will be consistent with the blended learning vision of the Company. In addition, the Company expects to realize substantial savings in operating cost, which will accelerate the path to reaching operating profitability of its education business.

[1] The B2G platform will be offered in markets outside of the United States

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online , Heroes Evolved , Conquer Online and Under Oath . In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring best-in-class integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edmodo-announced-closure-of-its-b2c-version-to-focus-on-country-rollout-opportunities-301608283.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gameflip Teams Up with Polygon Studios to Make Blockchain Accessible for Game Developers of All Sizes

Gameflip is excited to announce their collaboration with Polygon Studios to bring immersive and engaging Web3 games onto the Polygon Ecosystem. This combines Gameflip's industry-leading platform with Polygon's layer-2 scaling infrastructure to build a new, borderless economy for gamers.

"At Gameflip, we strive to make blockchain technology accessible for game developers of all sizes, enabling them to onboard their games and users onto the blockchain frictionlessly. We're thrilled to collaborate with Polygon to bring in scalable, interoperable, and secured solutions to help game developers thrive." said JT Nguyen, CEO of Gameflip.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

