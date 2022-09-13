GamingInvesting News

The Ubisoft Sherbrooke studio is proud to announce that its production team will be working on the world-renowned AAA brand Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed (CNW Group/Ubisoft Sherbrooke)

"This is an iconic Ubisoft brand, and our sights are set higher than ever. Our studio—and our community—couldn't be more proud to create experiences for the games in this legendary franchise known for its deep gameplay and rich worlds," said Nathalie Jasmin , director of Ubisoft Sherbrooke. "I encourage anyone who is ready to do great things to join us."

The team already includes several experienced seniors and leaders. By the end of March 2023 , the studio will bring on 25 specialists in programming, art, animation, level, and game design. They will join the employees currently working in Ubisoft's Online Services that designs, manages, and supports the online support services platform used by Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft's production studios.

Coincidentally, it is the 15th anniversary of the Assassin's Creed brand. The franchise now has 13 main games and over 200 million units sold.

November's opening of Ubisoft Sherbrooke, the company's fourth production studio in Quebec , came with a $17 million targeted investment plan with three essential programs that support education, entrepreneurship, and innovation: Ubisoft Education , Ubisoft Entrepreneurs , and La Forge . Ubisoft Sherbrooke has since announced that it will be moving to the Well Sud neighbourhood in downtown Sherbrooke , where it will employ 250 people over the next 10 years.

To see the current job openings so that you too can make your mark on the Assassin's Creed brand in Sherbrooke , visit the Ubisoft Sherbrooke website.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft—creator of worlds—is committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams have created and developed a diverse portfolio of games, including brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. With Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, earn rewards, and connect with friends on other platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service boasts a growing catalogue of over a hundred games and downloadable content (DLC). In the 2020–21 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved a net book value of €2.241 million. For more information, visit: http://www.ubisoftgroup.com

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GameOn Grows Web3 Roster, Takes Flight With Crypto Jets Club

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Crypto Jets Club.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Crypto Jets Club is a metaverse for aviation enthusiasts that centers around future gaming and membership utility. Their ecosystem consists of NFT private jet assets powered by blockchain and AR/VR technology. The project is set to mint in the near future, and will license GameOn's technology to hyperfuel engagement, retention, and revenue. As part of the deal, GameOn will receive 15% revenue share on both primary and secondary NFT sales.

"We're excited to get to work with Crypto Jets Club," said Matt Bailey , CEO of GameOn. "We continue to establish ourselves as the go-to for web3 engagement through games, driving bottom line, scale, and profitability for the business."

Fathi Qaddoura , Founder & CEO of Crypto Jets Club, added: "I am pleased to have the support from GameOn to maximize Crypto Jets Club to its fullest potential. I have always been drawn to the intersection between technology and aviation. Crypto Jets Club and GameOn will provide unique and compelling digital assets for all aviation lovers. We are excited to enable new forms of creativity, gaming, and utility in the metaverse and web3 space."

As part of GameOn's broader initiative to expand within the web3 ecosystem, GameOn expects to capitalize on all avenues of its partnerships which include: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos , Tetavi, RDB Car Club, and now Crypto Jets Club, GameOn continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of web3 customers.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Chibi Dinos , and Gaming Society.

Liquid+Arcade Continues International Expansion in Latin America and Western Europe

New moves in Mexico City , London , and S ã o Paolo to manage increased international business activity

California based Liquid+Arcade is a full-service agency specializing in cutting edge online and integrated campaigns with an emphasis on gaming clients.

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

Pixpel, an early-stage Mexican based start-up has been awarded the "Free and Open Grant '' by the Concordium Foundation to bring an innovative type of "insurance policy" concept to the NFT gaming market.

The soon-to-be-launched P2E platform, Pixpel , will provide a variety of services, including an NFT marketplace and insurance policy to ensure the play-to-earn sector can match Concordium's signature commitment to safety and accountability in every aspect of Web 3.0.

Ring Games' STELLA FANTASY Completed Total US$6M Fund Raising with KRUST UNIVERSE's Participation and invited to Binance Blockchain Week Paris

RING GAMES' STELLA FANTASY, which announced the global investment status in June, has successfully closed its private funding round with a total 6 million dollars . This time, KRUST UNIVERSE, a developer of KLAYTN mainnet and KLAYTN-based ecosystem incubator, has participated in the investment as one of the lead investors.

Ring Games' STELLA FANTASY Completed Total US$6M Fund Raising with KRUST UNIVERSE's Participation!

KRUST UNIVERSE has decided to invest in STELLA FANTASY project, attracted by their passion and vision for making high-quality Web3 game. Based in Singapore , KRUST UNIVERSE is discovering and nurturing global services with high growth potential and especially focusing on promising projects which could contribute to the development of KLAYTN ecosystem.

Jooho YUN, CEO of RING GAMES, said, 'We thank KRUST UNIVERSE for sympathizing with our direction' and that 'we would like to introduce a genuine 'Play and Earn' game for global gamers within this year.'

Jooho will also participate in Binance Blockchain Week Paris 2022 ( September 14-16 ) to give a speech on the STELLA FANTASY project. This event is periodically held by Binance at the major cities around the world, introducing a limited number of the most innovative projects in the Web3 sector. STELLA FANTASY is selected as the only Web3 gaming title among a total 5 projects which will be giving a showcase at this year's event. With this speech scheduled for September 15th , YUN will be the first Korean speaker to be invited to Binance Blockchain Week since Sooman LEE of SM Entertainment spoke at the last Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai .

And the first NFT pre-sale of STELLA FANTASY commences on September 14th . The Minting will be held for two days on 14th and 15th on STELLA FANTASY Marketplace. Two kinds of limited SSR rarity characters will be sold through this Presale only.

Celebrating its first NFT Pre-sales event, the team will reveal the unique 'Infographic' video summarizing the vast lore of the STELLA FANTASY world. Team's global marketing journey will be continued with various events such as participation in Singapore Tech in Asia conference in September and Thai Game Show in October.

STELLA FANTASY

Playtika expands its casual gaming portfolio with the launch of game-changing Merge Stories!

Israeli-based Jelly Button ® a Playtika ® studio, today announces the global launch of Merge Stories, a new free-to-play casual mobile game that takes merge gaming to new heights.

Merge Stories unites two worlds of gaming in one, unlike anything seen before. Developed in-house by Jelly Button, the game creates a whole new category by combining merge gaming and battle play with incredible 3D graphics for a completely new experience. Merge Stories also innovates traditional merge gameplay by being one of the first of its kind to enable players to merge non-identical items.

Following its successful soft launch, the game is now available globally. Players can build their own kingdoms, raid enemy lands, discover new territories, earn resources, protect their kingdom, be the strongest and beat the gods to reveal new units, interesting battles, and new experiences!

Merge Stories joins the company's diverse portfolio and maintains its high standards of gameplay content and visuals. It is also a reflection of Playtika's work to expand into new genres and approach all kinds of audiences with new experiences.

Simply by playing the game, players will be among the first to check out a one-of-a-kind combination of merge and casual battle gameplay. In doing so, they will adventure through endless battle strategies, take on story-driven special quests, unlock a diversity of characters that keep their kingdoms growing - from powerful units to a smashing dragon, and merge to create the strongest units and best defense for their kingdom. Each unit in the game also has its own skill to enable players to plan their best raid strategy.

Players will see lots of activity surrounding the launch in the US, as well as worldwide, and surprises are planned over the next few months to introduce Merge Stories to audiences across the globe. Fans who jump on cutting-edge new games before everyone else should also look out for Merge Stories.

Merge Stories is now available in English, French, German and Spanish - with more languages to come.

Meir Shitrit, SVP New Games at Playtika, said: "The development of this new game has been an exciting process for Playtika & Jelly Button, with the studio utilising the most creative talent and top-notch technology. This has been a chance for Playtika to broaden its gaming portfolio and develop as a brand in an entirely new way – which is core to our new game strategy. We hope that the fun we had in creating this game is reflected by our Merge Stories players."

Dudu Dahan , EGM Casual Games at Playtika, said: "Playtika moved fast to recognize the opportunities that the merge game genre offers and used our deep experience in running beloved casual titles worldwide to channel our learnings into the creation of Merge Stories. This is a reflection of Playtika's work to expand into new genres and continue to strengthen our brand around the globe."

Download Merge Stories for free from the App Store or Google Play .

To learn more, please follow us on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Jelly Button®

Jelly Button, a studio operating under Playtika Ltd., a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp., combines creativity, technology and data to craft titles which are played together by a massive and diverse audience that enjoys interaction through playing games. The team was an early mover as the casual gaming space began to take off and was quick to recognize the huge growth in demand for Mingle Play. Its first major release, Pirate Kings, is played by many millions of people around the world.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel , and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

In Merge Stories, players can build their own kingdoms, raid enemy lands, discover new territories, earn resources, and protect their kingdom.

Players can adventure through endless battle strategies, take on story-driven special quests and unlock a diversity of characters that keep their kingdoms growing.

Playtika Logo (PRNewsfoto/Playtika)

Vanta Enters Official Partnership with Minnesota Varsity League to Provide Expert Esports Coaching & Development

Youth esports platform Vanta has announced their official partnership with Wisdom Gaming as the official coaching partner for the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL). The partnership will aim to expand coaching and development opportunities available for students participating in MNVL esports programs.

Minnesota's home for high school esports, MNVL has grown its operations to over 60 high schools with around 1,200 students participating in the program state-wide. With the mission to provide students with skills and opportunities to grow both in and outside of the classroom, MNVL's partnership with Vanta's kid-safe esports platform allows teams and players to to learn from mentors and teachers who will help them continue to gain essential skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

