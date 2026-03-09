Uber Expands Women Preferences Nationwide, Enabling Women Riders to Match with Women Drivers Across the U.S.

Women Preferences gives women riders and drivers greater choice, comfort, and control when using Uber

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced the nationwide expansion of Women Preferences, bringing more control, comfort, and choice to millions more women.

Women Preferences was built in direct response to feedback that women would like the option to choose to match with other women on trips. First launched in five pilot cities in August 2025, Women Preferences expanded to 60 U.S. cities by year end. Starting today, women across the country, including in cities like New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, will begin seeing these new options roll out in their app.

"Women asked for more choice — and we built it with Women Preferences," said Brooke Anderson, Uber's Head of Product Communications. "This feature exists because women told us it should, and we are proud to expand Women Preferences nationwide and bring more flexibility and control to millions more women."

Women riders can:

  • Request a ride on-demand by selecting Women Drivers when they order a trip. If the wait time is longer than anticipated, they can always opt for another ride with a faster pickup.
  • Reserve a trip with a woman driver in advance for even more planning and certainty
  • Set a preference for a woman driver in their app settings. While it's not guaranteed, toggling on the preference for women drivers increases your chances of being matched with a woman driver.

Women drivers can turn on a preference to receive trip requests from women riders, providing additional flexibility and choice in how they earn.

In cities where Uber Teen accounts are available, teens and their guardians can also request women drivers for both on-demand and reserve trips.

Uber first introduced Women Preferences in 2019 for women drivers in Saudi Arabia, shortly after women were granted the right to drive. Since then, the feature has expanded internationally. Over 230 million global trips later, Women Preferences is available for drivers in more than 40 countries, and for riders in cities across 7 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Brazil, and Spain.

