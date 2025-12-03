Uber and Avride Launch Robotaxi Rides in Dallas

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dallas riders can now be matched with an Avride robotaxi, unlocking a brand-new way to ride with UBER.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203923869/en/

Avride's fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis are now available on Uber in Dallas

Avride's fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis are now available on Uber in Dallas

The service will be available throughout 9 square miles of Dallas–from Downtown to Uptown to Turtle Creek to Deep Ellum–with plans to expand the operating territory in the future.

Here's what you can expect when matched with an Avride robotaxi:

  • Request your ride: Starting today, riders in Dallas who request an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Comfort Electric may be matched with an all-electric Avride robotaxi—at no additional cost. Riders will receive a notification each time and will always have the option to accept or switch to a non-AV ride.
  • Familiar app, new experience: Once the robotaxi arrives, riders can unlock the vehicle and start the trip–all from the Uber app.
  • Path to driverless: Avride vehicles are designed to operate as fully autonomous robotaxis. At launch, an on-board specialist will be monitoring behind the wheel, before fully driverless operations (with no human behind the wheel) begin in the future.
  • Safety first: Safety is at the heart of what we do, so any AV on the Uber network must meet all our Safety Guidelines . If assistance is needed at any time, riders will have access to human support — available in the Uber app.
  • Update your Ride Preferences: Uber customers in Dallas who are excited about riding in a robotaxi can boost their chances of getting matched by opting in to the Ride Preferences section of their Uber app under Settings.

"We're excited to launch autonomous rides in Dallas with Avride, as we continue to build towards an increasingly electric and autonomous future," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous at Uber. "With the world's largest hybrid network, we're proving how AVs and drivers can work side by side to make transportation more convenient, sustainable, and affordable for people everywhere."

"Robotaxis are what we've been building from day one, and we're excited to begin introducing them in Dallas, with our partners at Uber," said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO at Avride. "Building on the success of our autonomous delivery partnership, we're now expanding our collaboration with Uber and bringing our core technology to passenger mobility, laying the groundwork for scalable autonomous transportation."

As we continue to scale the world's largest hybrid network, we're reimagining how the world moves and building a future where autonomous vehicles and drivers work side by side to help make transportation more affordable, sustainable, and accessible for all.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Avride

Avride is a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle startup headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional R&D hubs around the world. The company develops and operates both autonomous cars and delivery robots that share technologies and mutually benefit from each other's advancements — a unique approach in the industry. Since 2017, Avride has been building expertise in autonomous technologies to create solutions that address current needs and anticipate future demands.

Press Contacts:
Uber
press@uber.com

Avride
press@avride.ai

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Uber TechnologiesUBERNYSE:UBER
UBER
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces new strategic international... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway.ai Announces Major Win As it Lands a Contract With Second Largest Academic Institution In Turkey

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a newly signed contract with Süleyman... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

ARway.ai Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Largest Car Rental Network In South America Localiza Rent a Car S.A.

Join Investor Livestream with CEO Today at 12pm ETARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company... Keep Reading...
ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

AI-created 3D spatial replicas are now readily available and easy to create from any 2D floor planArway Corporation ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 1 & Commences Phase 2 of Drilling at Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization Over 1.5 Km & Provides Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Results at Silver King

Gold Investing

Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Gold Investing

Sankamap Metals: Unlocking New Copper and Gold Discoveries in the prolific Ring of Fire

Battery Metals Investing

McDermitt Drilling and US Listing Update

base metals investing

Successful $1.8m Placement to Accelerate WA Gold Strategy