U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference February 25, 2026

U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in the Emerging Growth Conference February 25, 2026

U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) ("U.S. Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference on February 25, 2026 (the "Conference").

U.S. Gold Chairman, Mr. Luke Norman, will deliver a corporate presentation on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 1:10 pm EST

U.S Gold Corp. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Conference. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the presentation and Mr. Norman will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

To register for the Emerging Growth Conference please click on the following link: Registration Link.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The Company's CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. The Company's Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Company's Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's CK Gold Project, including its anticipated benefits and its progress toward definitive feasibility, the Company's business position, and the Conference and the Company's participation therein and topics to be discussed. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.com
www.usgoldcorp.com

(PRNewsfoto/US Gold Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-participate-in-the-emerging-growth-conference-february-25-2026-302692145.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/19/c6207.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

u-s-gold-corpusaunasdaq-usaugold-investing
USAU
The Conversation (0)
U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

Special Participation Government of Quebec Platinum Partners Agnico Eagle, GLENCORE Canada, National Bank Capital Markets, Ventum Capital Markets Gold Partners Altitude Capital Partners, Invest Yukon, Maxit Capital, PearTree, The Money Channel NYC, Silver Partners Atrium Research, CSE, Crux... Keep Reading...
BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, July 5 at 5:00 PM EST or via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring nine standout companies making major moves globally.North American Iron - With pig iron in short supply, North American Iron is... Keep Reading...
TSXV:OGN

U.S. Gold Corp. provides drilling update on the Maggie Creek Project

TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration partner, U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) ("US Gold"), has released results of a two-hole 1,353 metre drilling program on Orogen's Maggie Creek gold project, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines'... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals PLC

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), an exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of interest ("LOI") with Traxys Europe SA, a division of Traxys Group ("Traxys"), a global commodity trading and marketing market leader.The... Keep Reading...
First Development Resources

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Rare-Earth Element Stream Sediment Sampling Results and Target Refinement

First Development Resources plc (AIM: FDR), the UK-based, Australia-focused exploration company with mineral interests in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the December 2025 stream sediment sampling programme completed at its... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals" "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the forthcoming drill programme at the Roy... Keep Reading...
Christopher Aaron, stock chart.

Christopher Aaron: Gold, Silver Going Higher — This Cycle Ends in Mania

Christopher Aaron, founder of iGoldAdvisor and Elite Private Placements, explains where gold and silver are in the current cycle and what his strategy looks like now. "This cycle is going to end in a mania," he said. "You want to position not when the mania is unfolding, but when it gets quiet,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of gold and silver bars marked with purity levels.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Face Another Bumpy Week

Precious metals prices continued to face downward pressure this week as investors took strong US economic data and a changing geopolitical landscape into consideration. After climbing to fresh all-time highs at the start of 2026, a myriad of factors in February have seemingly taken the sails out... Keep Reading...
Golden "M&A" letters on a wooden surface evoke business mergers and acquisitions.

Genesis Moves to Acquire Magnetic in US$450 Million Deal, Boosts Laverton Growth Strategy

Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTCPL:GSISF) has struck a recommended deal to acquire Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) in a transaction that would add more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold to its Laverton inventory and reshape its production growth outlook in Western Australia.Under a binding... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Related News

precious metals investing

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

precious metals investing

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

precious metals investing

Palisades' Made in America Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Undercover Gold, Adding 73km2 Ground Package Just 6km South of Fourmile and Goldrush

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Identifies Seven New Spodumene Targets and Stakes Additional Claims at Anatacau Main

base metals investing

Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester