U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in the Curzio One Wealth Conference 2025

U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in the Curzio One Wealth Conference 2025

U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company", "we" "our" or "us"), a U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its participation in the inaugural Curzio One Wealth Conference, taking place November 9-11, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Company Chairman, Mr. Luke Norman, will be presenting on behalf of the Company.

Event: Curzio One Wealth Conference 2025
Date: November 9-11, 2025 - Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Presentation: Mr. Norman will be presenting on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 9:35am EST
Conference Details: Curzio One Wealth Conference

"We believe that U.S. Gold Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the United States' mining renaissance, and we look forward to showcasing our premier gold and copper assets that are poised to capitalize on growing global demand at the Curzio One Wealth Conference 2025. Our CK Gold Project indicates robust returns and also positions us to be a near-term provider of sustainable mineral development in the United States", said Mr. Norman.

We believe that U.S. Gold Corp.'s CK Gold Project in Wyoming—a fully permitted, advanced-stage gold-copper deposit—demonstrates the potential for shovel-ready projects to deliver economic benefits, job creation, and essential metals for clean energy technologies. With a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report published in February 2025, demonstrating robust economics, the project is now progressing towards definitive feasibility, which we believe will position the project as a near-term provider of domestic U.S. copper and gold production.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements in Mr. Norman's quotation, as well as statements related to the Company's CK Gold Project, including its anticipated benefits and its progress toward definitive feasibility, the Company's business position, the state of mining in the United States, global demand for mineral assets, and the Company's participation in the Curzio One Wealth Conference 2025. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including any amendments to the foregoing, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.com
www.usgoldcorp.com

(PRNewsfoto/US Gold Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-participate-in-the-curzio-one-wealth-conference-2025-302606567.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

U.S. Gold Corp.USAUNASDAQ:USAUGold Investing
USAU
The Conversation (0)
U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, July 5 at 5:00 PM EST or via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring nine standout companies making major moves globally.North American Iron - With pig iron in short supply, North American Iron is... Keep Reading...
TSXV:OGN

U.S. Gold Corp. provides drilling update on the Maggie Creek Project

TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration partner, U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) ("US Gold"), has released results of a two-hole 1,353 metre drilling program on Orogen's Maggie Creek gold project, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines'... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his outlook for gold and silver as prices continue to consolidate. "At the end of this cycle, I've long predicted that we're going to get to a US$6,000 to US$8,000 (per ounce) price range, whenever that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on a table in front of U.S. hundred dollar bills and stacked coins.

WGC: Investment Key Driver of Gold Demand in Q3 2025

Investor appetite for safe-haven assets resulted in a record quarter for gold demand in Q3 2025, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its Gold Demand Trends Q3 report on October 30, which clearly demonstrates that investor demand for gold is exploding as... Keep Reading...
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources

Keep Reading...
Gold bars, coins, and cash with financial chart and green arrows in the background.

Gold Miners Ride Record Prices to Strong Q3 Results

Global gold producers reported robust third-quarter earnings on the back of record bullion prices. The yellow metal surged to its all-time high of US$4,379.13 on October 17, 2025, coming off the back of rising geopolitical and economic tensions that reignited safe-haven demand.The metal broke... Keep Reading...
LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 7,700-metre Summer 2025 drill exploration program at the 100%-owned Ishkõday Project,... Keep Reading...
Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Drilling Confirms Discovery Status at Horse Heaven’s Golden Gate Target with Three Consecutive Holes Ending in Mineralisation, Identifying the Large Intrusion-Related Gold System Only 16km from the Stibnite Gold Project (PPTA.NAS)

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX: RML; OTCQB: RLMLF) (“Resolution” or “Company”) is pleased to report that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten- Silver Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation