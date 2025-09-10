U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate at the Mining Forum Americas 2025 Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Denver Gold Group's 37 th Annual Mining Forum Americas 2025 Conference, September 14-17, 2025

U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold and copper exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the Mining Forum Americas 2025 Conference (the "Conference") at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado being held September 14-17, 2025 .

The Conference is the world's oldest and most prestigious precious commodity equities investment forum. Presented annually since 1989, the Conference showcases seven-eighths of the world's publicly traded gold and silver companies when measured by production or reserves. The Conference is attended by the world's leading specialist precious metal investors as well as generalist institutional investors, private equity, and hedge funds. Buy- and sell-side analysts from around the world make up the balance of the participants.

Event: Denver Gold Group - Mining Forum Americas 2025 Conference
Date: September 14–17, 2025
Corporate Presentation: Mr. George Bee will be providing an update on U.S. Gold's projects on September 16, 2025 @ 4:00pm Mountain Time , Bartolin Hall, Stage 3. To view the presentation please use the following link: U.S. Gold Corp. Presentation - September 16, 2025
Location: Broadmoor Hotel & Resort, Colorado Springs, CO
Registration : Invitation Only

During the Conference, U.S. Gold's management team will be participating in a number of meetings with institutional investors and Conference attendees.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada . Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho . For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Conference, the Company's participation therein, and the attendance of other participants, including specialist precious metal investors, generalist institutional investors, private equity firms, hedge funds, and buy- and sell-side analysts from around the world. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov . The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

