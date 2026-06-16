U.S. Bank Wealth Management Appoints Daniel Farley Chief Investment Officer

U.S. Bank announced today that Daniel Farley, CFA, is its new chief investment officer (CIO) for the Wealth Management Asset Management Group.
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Daniel Farley, CFA
Farley will oversee the Asset Management Group, leading its investment strategy, guiding portfolio construction, asset allocation and investment decisions for more than 480,000 wealth management clients. He will play a central role in shaping the firm's investment perspective on key issues including inflation, interest rates and global diversification, and in supporting portfolio strategies designed to help clients navigate changing market conditions with confidence. He is based in Minneapolis.
"Dan is a proven, visionary leader with deep investment expertise and an unwavering commitment to our clients," said Scott Ford, president of Wealth Management at U.S. Bank. "Over the past few years, he has delivered extraordinary results leading the Midwest region for U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management and played a key role in advancing initiatives that strengthen how we serve clients. His leadership and perspective will be instrumental as we continue to elevate our investment capabilities and help clients achieve their long-term goals."
Farley has worked for U.S. Bank since 2010, most recently as Private Wealth Management Midwest region executive, where he led a multi-disciplinary team of more than 300 professionals, delivering comprehensive wealth management services including private banking, financial and estate planning, investment management and trust administration. Farley has also held several other roles at the bank, including regional investment director and senior portfolio manager.
Prior to working at U.S. Bank, Farley was a commercial real estate professional at Dougherty Financial Group and chief financial officer with Master Development Services. Farley began his career as a combat engineer officer in the U.S. Army.
Farley has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame, and an MBA in finance and marketing from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with honors. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
U.S. Bank Wealth Management has earned a number of industry accolades for the quality of its client experience and advisory capabilities, including ranking No. 1 for Investments on TIME's "America's Best Financial Services of 2026" list and earning the top spot in overall client satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study. In addition, U.S. Bank Wealth Management executives have been named among top influencers in wealth management, underscoring U.S. Bank's continued role in shaping the future of advice and client service.
About U.S. Bank Wealth Management
U.S. Bank Wealth Management offers comprehensive wealth management services, including wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services and wealth management banking through U.S. Bank, and financial planning, investment, insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates, U.S. Bancorp Investments and U.S. Bancorp Advisors.
Both U.S. Bancorp Investments (USBI) and U.S. Bancorp Advisors (USBA) offer retail brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services. USBA became part of U.S. Bancorp in December 2022, when U.S. Bancorp completed its acquisition of MUFG Union Bank.
About U.S. Bancorp
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
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Kristin Kelly, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications
Kristin.kelly@usbank.com 303.585.4129