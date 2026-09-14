U.S. Bank Names Lange to Lead Payments for Key Consumer-Facing Industries

Payments veteran brings nearly two decades of experience helping companies optimize payments and treasury management
U.S. Bank has named Calvert Lange senior vice president and Payments: Merchant and Institutional (PMI) Sales Group Head for the Technology, Transportation, Consumer and Hospitality sectors within the bank's Institutional Client Group (ICG).
Lange's team leads the delivery of payment and treasury management solutions to technology, media, telecom, automotive, transportation, consumer and hospitality companies.
"Companies are looking for better ways to manage payments while keeping pace with changing customer expectations," Lange said. "The bank has deep relationships across technology, transportation, consumer and hospitality sectors. We're focused on building on that foundation to help clients navigate a rapidly changing payments landscape."
Lange has spent her career helping large companies tackle complex payments and treasury challenges. With more than 18 years of experience in payments and treasury services, she brings deep knowledge of the industries she serves and a strong understanding of how client needs are evolving. Lange's experience will help U.S. Bank deepen relationships across several important growth sectors.
Prior to joining U.S. Bank, Lange led Citi's Payments & Liquidity Product Sales group, advising Fortune 500 and multinational companies on payments, liquidity and working capital. She also held leadership roles in Citi's commercial cards business and spent three years with Deutsche Bank's Global Transaction Banking division, where she advised large multinational corporations on global cash management.
About U.S. Bancorp
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914141360/en/
Media contact:
Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
todd.deutsch@usbank.com