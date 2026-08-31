U.S. Bank Expands Business Banking Team Into Florida and Georgia, Accelerates Growth in Texas and Arizona

More than 50 client-facing roles added in 2026 as the bank continues to grow its national business banking presence

U.S. Bank is continuing to expand its business banking presence nationally, adding new bankers in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona who serve businesses with annual sales between $2.5 million and $50 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831147697/en/

Dee O'Dell is the head of business banking sales at U.S. Bank.

Dee O'Dell is the head of business banking sales at U.S. Bank.

The growth in Florida and Georgia marks the first time the bank has placed business bankers in those two states, the latest step in U.S. Bank's strategy to support clients outside its traditional 26-state branch footprint. The bank also is expanding in Texas, another state outside its branch territory, by adding more bankers in Dallas following last year's launch of a business banking team in Houston.

In addition, U.S. Bank has hired additional business bankers in Phoenix, where it has a growing branch presence.

"Our continued investment in talented bankers reflects the strong demand we're seeing from business owners who want a trusted banking partner with national capabilities and local market expertise," said Dee O'Dell, head of business banking sales at U.S. Bank. "Whether we're entering new markets such as Florida and Georgia or expanding in fast-growing regions like Texas and Arizona, our goal is the same: helping businesses access the financial solutions, advice and industry expertise they need to grow and succeed."

As part of this expansion, U.S. Bank has added more than 50 customer-facing positions nationwide in its business banking division since the beginning of the year, with more hiring expected. The division now includes more than 1,300 bankers providing clients with deposit, lending, payments and treasury management solutions.

In addition to hiring business banking relationship managers (BBRMs) who offer a wide range of services to businesses, U.S. Bank has added business development officers who provide Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and continues to grow its healthcare business banking team , which was launched in 2023 to serve medical, dental and veterinary practices in all 50 states.

A closer look at the expansion

Florida

Ehren McGeehan is the business banking sales manager leading the bank's expansion in Florida. With more than 25 years of banking experience, he is hiring throughout the state, with positions already filled in Tampa and West Palm Beach. The business banking expansion in the state complements a growing wealth management, mortgage, and commercial and corporate banking presence in Florida. The Tampa hires will be based in a new wealth management office opening this fall.

Georgia

Averyl Belyea is the new business banking sales manager leading the U.S. Bank team serving the greater Atlanta market and surrounding counties, bringing more than 10 years of experience to the role. Atlanta is already home to a significant U.S. Bank presence, including the headquarters of its Elavon merchant services business. The bank also has been growing its wealth management, mortgage, and commercial and corporate banking operations in the market.

Texas

Laura Chapa, who has more than 20 years of banking experience, has been named the bank's second business banking sales manager in Dallas, where she has hired additional bankers. U.S. Bank has maintained a business banking team in Dallas since 2022 and expanded to Houston last year. U.S. Bank also has small business (the division that serves businesses with annual sales between $500,000 and $2.5 million); wealth management; and corporate and commercial banking operations in Dallas.

Arizona

Stacey Worsley , who has more than 15 years of banking experience, is the bank's third business banking sales manager in Phoenix, where she has hired an additional team of bankers. The bank continues to build out its presence in the market, expanding to more than 50 branch locations across the Phoenix area. The bank also has wealth management, mortgage, and commercial and corporate banking operations in the region.

The 2026 expansion follows business banking growth last year in Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, and Las Vegas, underscoring the bank's commitment to serving businesses in high-growth markets across the country. U.S. Bank offers a wide range of products and services to support businesses, including deposit, loans, credit cards, and payments solutions, combining high-touch personal support from locally based bankers with award-winning digital tools. The bank is among the top SBA lenders in the country.

To learn more about business banking at U.S. Bank, visit https://www.usbank.com/business-banking.html .

About U.S. Bank

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Deposit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC. Credit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association and are subject to normal credit approval. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:
Rick Rothacker, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications
richard.rothacker@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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