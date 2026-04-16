U.S. Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

U.S. Bancorp reported its first quarter 2026 results today. The earnings release, earnings supplement and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information .
At 7 a.m. Central Time, Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com and click on " About Us ," "Investor Relations" , "News & events" and "Webcasts & Presentations." To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 888-210-4659. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 646-960-0383. The access code for all participants is 7269933.
About U.S. Bancorp
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The company's three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, and its team of nearly 70,000 people invest their hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105 th in the Fortune 500, U.S. Bancorp is deeply respected for its culture and long-term stewardship and admired for its diversified business mix and product capabilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416684731/en/
Investor contact: Angie Jeyaraj, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
Angie.jeyaraj@usbank.com
Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
Jeffrey.Shelman@usbank.com