PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Twiga Transforms Tanzanian Mining, Sets Standard for Industry

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless specified otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Twiga Minerals, the joint venture between the Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold Corporation, has revitalized the country's gold mining industry through a partnership that should serve as a model for similar operations, particularly in developing regions, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said today.

Briefing media at a mine visit, Bristow said in 2019 when Barrick took control over North Mara and Bulyanhulu – the mines that now form the Twiga complex – both were rundown and at a virtual standstill due to a deadlocked dispute between the government and the previous operators.

"We settled the dispute and established Twiga as a 50:50 economic benefits sharing partnership, which also vested a 16% shareholding in each mine with the government. We reinvented the mines which now, as a combined complex, produce gold at a Tier One level, in other words one which can produce at least 500,000 ounces of gold annually for more than 10 years at the lower half of the industry cost curve. So successful are these operations that, since Barrick's buyout of the minority shareholders, they have contributed more than $2.8 billion to the Tanzanian economy in the form of taxes, levies, dividends, salaries and payments to local suppliers," Bristow said.

"Equally important, we have fixed the environmental, land claims and human rights issues that destroyed these mines' reputations and have restored their social licence to operate as an integral member of their communities. Since its establishment, Twiga has invested more than $12.5 million in landmark projects – identified in collaboration with the community development committees we established at the mines – to provide access to quality healthcare, educational facilities, potable water and alternative sources of income. Among these is an irrigation system which is expected to substantially improve production for 2,356 farmers."

Twiga has also committed $30 million to a Future Forward School Programme. In partnership with the government, it will build 1,090 classrooms and other facilities across 161 schools nationwide, to accommodate some 49,000 of the estimated 190,000 students who will start their A-levels in July this year. In addition, it has pledged $40 million to construct a 73 kilometre road from Kahama to Kakola.

Operationally, Bristow said the Twiga complex was continuing its strong production performance and was well on track to achieve its guidance for the year. Both mines are maintaining a strong focus on the health and safety of their workers, and in April Bulyanhulu won the Overall Tanzanian OSHA 1 Compliance Award for 2023 in the Mining Sector Category and North Mara was second runner-up.

Globally, Barrick has a policy of prioritizing local employment and at Twiga this has delivered a workforce which is 96% Tanzanian, with almost half drawn from the communities around the mines.

Bristow said conversion drilling at North Mara was successfully replacing the reserves depleted by mining and first ore was mined at the mine's new Gena pit last quarter. Additional opportunities for resource conversion have been identified at both mines.

"Barrick is committed to expanding its presence in Tanzania from our base here. We are currently consolidating key prospecting licences in the country with a view to expanding our existing reserves and resources as well as to discovering new world-class gold deposits," he said.

Barrick Enquiries
Tanzania Country Manager
Melkiory Ngido
+255 686 945 222

Corporate communications and country liaison manager
Georgia Mutagahywa
+255 754 711 215
Email: georgia.mutagahywa@barrick.com

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Endnote 1
Tanzanian Occupational Safety and Health Authority

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "opportunity", on track", "potential" "expected", "committed", "expanding", "maintaining", "currently", "continue", "would", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the Tier One production profile of North Mara and Bulyanhulu as a combined complex; North Mara and Bulyanhulu's ability to meet 2023 guidance; opportunities for further growth in Tanzania, including through resource conversion, development of the Gena pit at North Mara, the planned consolidation of prospecting licenses and exploration for new deposits; Barrick's partnership with the Government of Tanzania; Barrick's sustainability initiatives in Tanzania and continued investments in community projects; and Barrick's contributions to the local economy including its tax contributions, education funding, local hiring and procurement programs and spending.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Tanzania and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks)

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Gascoyne

Latest Assays Continue To Expand Never Never Ahead Of Impending Resource Upgrade

Multiple new high-grade hits outside the current 303koz Resource

Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report the latest assay results from resource and exploration drilling at the Never Never Gold Deposit and nearby surrounding areas, part of the 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
mining cart underground

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Aurania Resources Jumps Over 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline last week, ending at 513.78.

Market participants were eyeing the latest jobs data out of the US, which shows that the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in June from 3.7 percent the previous month. The economy added 209,000 jobs in June, which was less than expected.

In Canada, the unemployment rate ticked up in June, reaching 5.4 percent. That's the highest point since February 2022, and all six of the country's major banks are reportedly now expecting an interest rate increase next week.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2023 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-second-quarter-2023-results-301872160.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/07/c5343.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering "). Depending on market conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company reserves the right to ‎‎increase the maximum aggregate gross proceeds under the Offering to an amount greater than $1,000 ,000‎.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Great Future Beckons for Lumwana as Barrick Unlocks Potential

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick's drive to transform the Lumwana copper mine into a Tier One 1 asset with a life extending beyond 2060 is picking up speed with a strong performance in the past quarter adding impetus to its continuing production ramp-up.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

High Grade Titanium In Rock Chip Samples From The May Queen South Bauxite Project

Drill Targets Identified At Peru Base Metals Projects

Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

Copper Investing

Drill Targets Identified At Peru Base Metals Projects

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Resource Investing

Updated Port Gregory JORC Mineral Resource Increased By 23%

Resource Investing

Project And Debt Financing Update Of Tongo Diamond Project

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: PolyMet Soars After Glencore's US$71 Million Offer

×