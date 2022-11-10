Base MetalsInvesting News

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") will announce its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 before markets open in North America.

Vice President Investors Relations and Communications
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com

