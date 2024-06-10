Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

DY6 Metals

Tundulu Licence Granted Initial Met Test Work Underway

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received confirmation from the Malawian Department of Mines that the licence area for its Tundulu project (previously under application) has now been formally granted.

Tundulu is a known carbonatite complex in southern Malawi enriched in REE and Niobium mineralisation.

Exceptional historical high-grade drill intercepts at Tundulu include1:

  • 101m @ 1.02% TREO, 3.6% P2O5 from surface (TU030)
  • 91m @ 1.09% TREO, 7.6% P2O5 from 46m (TU026)
  • 85m @ 1.04% TREO, 2.0% P2O5 from 22m (TU025)
  • 109m @ 1.06% TREO, 3.7% P2O5 from 53m (TU035)
  • 100m @ 1.09% TREO, 12.6% P2O5 from 30m (TU042)
  • 97m @ 1.35% TREO, 14.4% P2O5 from surface (TU050)
  • 125m @ 0.82% TREO, 2.3% P2O5 from 54m (TU078)
  • 95m @ 1.21% TREO, 0.92% P2O5 from 25m (TU110)
  • 87m @ 1.19% TREO, 0.43% P2O5 from 5m (TU071), including 15m @ 3.46% TREO from 73m
  • 74m @ 1.55% TREO, 4.4% P2O5 from 72m (TU043), including 11m @ 2.56% TREO from 84m
  • 31m @ 2.27% TREO, 0.64% P2O5 from 41m (TU048)
  • 30m @ 4.03% TREO, 0.35% P2O5 from surface (TU014)

Tundulu is formed of several hills in a ring around a central vent called Nathace Hill where the majority of the historic surface sampling and drilling was undertaken. The predominate geology at Nathace Hill is REE apatite, REE carbonatites and feldspathic breccia, and comprises a large inner agglomerate vent. Mineral rich carbonatite also occurs at Tundulu Hill east of Nathace and Makhanga Hill west of Nathace and is previously unexplored and prospective for REEs.

REE mineralisation remains open towards southern and western directions of Nathace Hill and potentially extends beyond the boundaries of the previously established mineralised area over Tundulu Hill. Initial indications of mineralisation appear to be high in valuable MREEs and low measurable radioactive uranium (U) and thorium (Th). This compares favourably to Lynas Rare Earths’ Mount Weld Central Lanthanide Deposit where Th and U concentrations in the ore are approximately 660 ppm and 25 ppm respectively.2

Figure 1. Map of newly granted licence at Tundulu (EL0731)

DY6 has engaged Perth-based consulting metallurgists Met Chem Consulting for initial metallurgical evaluation to review historical testwork work programs and assess the findings from the 2017 metallurgical report. Met Chem Consulting has 20 years' experience and has overseen beneficiation testwork and pilot programs for many ASX-listed companies and overseas rare earths projects.

The testwork by DY6 will initially focus on validating the beneficiation results achieved by previous laboratory test work. Following on from this, a structured program of optimisation of key grinding and flotation reagent parameters will be executed aimed at maximising both grade and recovery of rare earth and phosphate host minerals. Conducting test work at this early stage enables the Company to ascertain the preliminary viability of producing two product streams; a REE commercially saleable concentrate and a mixed phosphate concentrate containing rare earths.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

DY6:AU
DY6 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

DY6 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

