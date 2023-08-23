Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, August 31, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire  September 5, 2023, and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 5, 2023 .

TRADE DATES

August 31, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023
September 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.04
Payable Date: September 15, 2023
Record Date: August 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2023

________________________________________

OPTEGRA VENTURES INC. ("OPTG")
[formerly ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 29, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening August 25, 2023 , the common shares of Optegra Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Essex Minerals Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which



8,817,878 shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow:

nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.


Trading Symbol:

OPTG

(new)

CUSIP Number:

68387G104

(new)

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
[formerly Benchmark Metals Inc. ("BNCH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the " Exchange ") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Benchmark Metals Inc. and Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. (formerly named Thesis Gold Inc. until it changed its name on August 17, 2023) dated June 5, 2023 (the " Agreement "). Pursuant to the Agreement, Benchmark Metals Inc. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Transaction "). Under the Agreement, each Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. shareholder will be entitled to receive 2.5584 common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. for each common share of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. securityholders was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on August 9, 2023 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the British Columbia Supreme Court on August 21, 2023 . The Transaction was closed on August 23, 2023 . The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc., dated as of July 6, 2023 , which is available under the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on June 14, 2023 , Benchmark Metals Inc. has consolidated its capital on a 2.6 old for 1 new basis. Benchmark Metals Inc. has also changed its name from Benchmark Metals Inc. to Thesis Gold Inc.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 25 2023 , the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which 162,966,011 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow:

Nil



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

TAU ( NEW)

CUSIP Number:

883930109 ( NEW )

________________________________________

HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK.H")

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company" or "Skyharbour") announces that, pursuant to the joint venture agreement ("the Agreement") made between the Company and Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt") with relation to the East Preston Project ("the Property"), the parties have agreed that, in lieu of approximately CAD $543,000 exploration expenditures required to be made by the Company that were incurred in the 2022 exploration program, the Company shall pay $150,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to Azincourt (see news release dated February 17 th 2021, for more information on the terms of the joint venture). Further, the Company elected not to participate in the 2023 exploration program with flow through funds being allocated primarily to its co-flagship Russell Lake Project, and thus the Company's interest in the Property is reduced from fifteen percent (15%) to nine and half percent (9.5%) pursuant to the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $1,647,800 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since August 14 th 2023. A total of 7,490,000 warrants have been exercised from the batch of warrants expiring August 18 th , 2023. The Company is well funded for future drilling at its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore Lake Uranium Projects later this year and into the new year. Skyharbour has also continued to receive cash payments and share issuances from its various option partners as a part of its prospect generator business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to announce that the sample analysis have been received from the 2023 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project (the "Project") in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Azincourt is the operator and majority interest holder in the Project with Skyharbour holding a minority interest.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourlt   d.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial ESG Sponsor: Socialsuite
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, Out of the Box Capital, Amvest Capital, INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, LFG Equities
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the launch of THE Global Private Streaming Platform dedicated to virtual attendance limited availability through registration only.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") has acquired the 60% interest in the Henday uranium project with Forum as the 40% partner (see UEC news release dated August 22, 2023). Under terms of the initial option agreement, Uranium Energy Corp. has the right to earn an additional 10% interest in and to the property by sole funding $20,000,000 in expenditures or delivering a feasibility study on the property, whichever occurs first.

Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration commented, "The Henday property has tremendous potential as it is located in the highly sought after Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone and northeast of several major uranium deposits including the Midwest and Roughrider deposits. The project hosts several favourable EM conductor trends that require additional follow-up. We look forward to working with UEC to progress this well-situated and prospective project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Gravity Survey at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Falcon Airborne Survey to Extend Existing Targets and Generate New Targets for Drilling

Two Drill Program Underway at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

Assay Results Include 2.80% U3O8 Over 2.6 Metres; Including Maximum Grade of 20.20% U3O8

Two Drill Summer 2023 Exploration Program Underway at Pike Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Leadership Change

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") today announced the departure of Cameron Proctor, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Cam for his leadership and contributions to PrairieSky throughout his nine years at the Company," said Andrew Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Cam was instrumental in executing our strategy and has been committed to the Company's success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

Structurally Controlled Hydrothermal Alteration Associated with Faulted Graphitic Stratigraphy

Project Expanded by Staking 1,187 Hectares; Adding Priority Targets

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") today provides a corporate update on its exploration and development projects in Saskatchewan, Canada and Chiapas, Mexico .

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Dale Verran , CEO, commented, "Fortune Bay is pleased to provide an update on current activities and plans for its projects aiming to; create value through focussed exploration, achieve transactional success, and minimize dilution to shareholders. The Company has built a unique set of high-potential assets across the exploration and early-stage development spectrum with the potential to generate value catalysts. These potential catalysts include identification of a transaction to realize value for the Goldfields project, commencement of exploration at the Ixhuatán project based on positive and respectful community engagement, and advancement of the early-stage Strike and Murmac projects through identification of a suitable funding partner."

Goldfields Gold Project

The 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields"), located in Northern Saskatchewan , is the Company's most advanced asset. Goldfields includes gold resources totalling 979,900 ounces in the Indicated category (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold) and 210,800 ounces in the Inferred category (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t gold).

In November 2022 , the Company published a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") assessing the development of the gold resource by conventional open pit mining and milling methods.

  • The economic model supports an operation with low capital cost and high rate of return over an 8.3 year mine life, with average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.
  • Robust base case economics, at a gold price of US$1,650 per ounce, includes an after-tax NPV5% of C$285M and IRR of 35.2%.
  • At US$1,950 per ounce, upside case economics includes an after-tax NPV5% of C$459M and IRR of 50.5%.

Goldfields PEA news release link

The Company plans to actively explore and evaluate opportunities to further advance Goldfields. Such opportunities may include finding a suitable partner or investment to advance the project, sale of the asset, or other strategic transaction, with the objectives of realizing value for the asset, safeguarding capital, and minimizing shareholder dilution. The Company has engaged Natural Resources Global ("NRG") Capital Partners, an independent advisory firm, to provide financial advice and related assistance. There can be no assurance that the exploration and evaluation of such opportunities will result in a transaction, and the Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Ixhuatán Gold-Copper Project

Recently, Fortune Bay has been undertaking a detailed review of its 100% owned Ixhuatán Project ("Ixhuatán") located in Chiapas State, Mexico . Located in a highly favourable geological setting that parallels most of the giant porphyry systems worldwide, the project offers multiple exploration and development opportunities, including:

  • Resource expansion and development of the epithermal gold-silver Campamento deposit, which includes a historical gold resource of 1,041,000 ounces in the Measured and Indicated categories (17.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.84 g/t gold) and 703,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category (21.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.01 g/t gold).
  • Numerous additional epithermal gold-silver zones, including historical drill intersections of mineralization, that warrant further exploration.
  • Untested copper-gold potential associated the large porphyry system that spans the entire concession, both in outcrop and beneath thin cover rocks. Historical exploration focused on near-surface epithermal gold in the cover rocks. A precedent for a copper-gold mineralizing system is evident, including a historical drill hole (IXCM08-51) within the Cerro La Mina porphyry-related breccia pipe that intersected 601.4 metres at an average grade of 0.3% copper, 0.7 g/t gold and 2.7 g/t silver (0.8% copper equivalent) starting from surface and ending in mineralization, in addition to historical copper-gold mining immediately to the north of Ixhuatán at Santa Fe .

Prior to any future field work, it is necessary to reach respectful agreements with the communities to provide access to private or common use lands. Fortune Bay recently completed an initial site visit to the project area that included positive informal meetings with various stakeholders from the communities and region. Following these meetings, the Company is planning continued respectful dialogue with communities over the coming months with the aim of establishing access agreements that are mutually beneficial. In the interim, the Company intends to evaluate and prioritize exploration targets, based on desk-top analysis and drill core review, and develop plans for future field work.

Strike and Murmac Uranium Projects

Located near Goldfields, the Company's uranium projects have high-grade uranium potential typical of Athabasca Basin basement-hosted deposits. Initial exploration, testing this model, delivered highly encouraging results including intersections of uranium mineralization within favorable geological settings.

Murmac drilling news release link
Strike drilling news release link

The results to date, along with numerous additional targets identified, warrant further exploration. The Company plans to find a suitable partner to advance the projects through an earn-in, or similar agreement, that provides Fortune Bay with upside in future discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Disclosure of Goldfields Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

The PEA, with an effective date of October 31, 2022 , was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., in collaboration with Moose Mountain Technical Services for the mine design, and SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (effective date September 1, 2022 ) and Environmental, Permitting and Social aspects. The NI 43-101 2022 PEA Technical Report was filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on November 25, 2022 , and is available on the Company's website.

Disclosure of Ixhuatán Historical Mineral Resource Estimate and Historical Results

A mineral resource estimate (the "2006 Resource Estimate Report") with an effective date of June 22, 2006 , was prepared for the Campamento Deposit on the Ixhuatán Project by Gary H. Giroux , P.Eng for Linear Gold Corp., a predecessor company of Fortune Bay. The mineral resources were classified according to the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves: Definitions and Guidelines, August 2000 and incorporated, by reference, into NI 43-101. The reader is cautioned that a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the mineral resources stated in the 2006 Resource Estimate Report as current resources. Fortune Bay is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource. While this estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM 2000 in effect at the time, there is no guarantee that it would be consistent with current standards and it should not be regarded as such. Fortune Bay has not undertaken any independent verification of the data upon which the historical estimates are based. The historical estimate is considered relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.  The NI 43-101 2006 Resource Estimate Report is available on the Company's website.

Historical results for drill hole IXCM08-51 have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The results can be referenced in the NI 43-101 2011 Summary Report, with an effective date of May 18, 2011 , prepared by Philip K. Seccombe , PhD, MAIG of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. and Gary H. Giroux , Peng. The 2011 Summary Report is filed on SEDAR under Cangold's issuer profile and available on Fortune Bay's website. Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical data is available. Metal prices of US$3.75 /lb copper, US$1,950 /oz gold and US$24 /oz silver are applied using the formula: %CuEq = Cu grade + (Au price x Au grade + Ag price x Ag grade)/31.104/(Cu price x 22.046).

A description of the historical mining at Santa Fe is referenced in the publication by Consejo de Recursos Minera ("CRM") (2000) - Geological-Mining Monograph of the State of Chiapas : Compiled and Prepared by Jesus Castro-Mora and Luis Enrique Ortiz-Hernández: ISBN 968-6710-89-2. The Santa Fe deposits are described as polymetallic sulphide deposits, with appreciable gold and silver content in both wollastonite-rich endoskarn and exoskarn zones. At Santa Fe , the mineralization is chalcopyrite, bornite and argentite with gold associated with copper minerals. At La Victoria mineralization is galena, argentite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite and sphalerite with the gold content less than at Santa Fe . The average grade for the mineralized zone, as defined by CRM is 0.6 % Cu, 2.4 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag and 1.30 % Pb.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR, FWB: 5QN, OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.
"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the results of the PEA, future operating and capital costs, closure costs, AISC, the projected NPV, IRR, timelines, permit timelines, and the ability to obtain the requisite permits, economics and associated returns of the Project, the technical viability of the Project, the market and future price of and demand for gold, the environmental impact of the Project, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government.

Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/08/c5244.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×