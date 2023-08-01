Noble Acquires Option Properties

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business August 1, 2023 , the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 , the securities of Cuspis Capital II Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a Company's news release having been issued on July 6 , 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 7, 2022 and December 15, 2022 . The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

23/07/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .25 per share

Warrants:                                  2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0 .30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

3,820,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A


The Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  5:10  a.m. PST, July 31, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 320,394 shares to settle outstanding debt for $25,631.52 .

Number of Creditors:                 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

3

$25,631.52

$0.08

320,394

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00  a.m. PST, July 31, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VVC:CA
VVC Resources
VVC:CA
VVC Resources
The Conversation (0)
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - VVC

Trading resumes in:

Company: VVC Exploration Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) wishes to clarify that its current holdings in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is 14.09 %.

This information is to supplement and clarify the news release issued earlier today, announcing that Proton Green has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement which when completed will allow Proton Green to be publicly traded in the USA. For more information refer to previous news release and financial statements .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) a major investor in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is thrilled to announce that Proton Green has signed a definitive share exchange agreement with Cyber App Solutions (Ticker: CYRB). The agreement signifies a significant milestone for Proton Green, establishing it as a leading publicly traded supplier of helium and beverage grade CO 2 in North America.

Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Cyber App Solutions Corp. will acquire Proton Green, with Proton Green shareholders set to own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity. The current Proton Green management team and Board of Directors will lead the new organization. This strategic move paves the way for a name change to Proton Green, Inc., and a planned ticker change to "PGRN," a symbol that has already been reserved with Nasdaq. Subsequently, Proton Green anticipates a Nasdaq uplisting in the second half of 2023, further solidifying its position in the public markets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Romios Reports Results from New Targets at the Scossa Gold Project and the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada, USA

Romios Reports Results from New Targets at the Scossa Gold Project and the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada, USA

 Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field programs on the Kinkaid and Scossa properties in Nevada have returned encouraging results from new areas that have expanded the potential extent of both mineralized systems.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Trailbreaker Resources Adds Intrusion Related Sheldon Property Located in the Tombstone Gold Belt - Yukon

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has now added the 919-hectare (ha) Sheldon property, located in central Yukon, as part of its robust property portfolio.

The Sheldon property covers a "Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System" (RIRGS), located within the Tombstone Gold Belt of the Selwyn Basin. The Tombstone Belt is host to gold (Au)-bearing prospects and deposits including: Snowline Gold's Valley discovery (e.g. 410.0 m @ 1.89 g/t Au) 1 ; Kinross Gold's Fort Knox mine (10 million ounces of gold, including past production) 2 and Victoria Gold's Eagle mine (4.3 million ounces of gold) 3 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Has Further Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to September 26, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fourth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now September 26, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, 2023, June 29, 2023, and July 28, 2023, prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten**.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the filing on www.SEDAR.com of the independent Technical Report for its Mactung Project (the " Project ") that is located in Yukon and Northwest Territories (" NWT "), Canada.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.80 million pounds of copper and 2,294 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 22% for copper and 18% for gold, over the same period in 2022.

"The El Roble mine continued to show improvement for the period in terms of both processed tones and increase in head grades over the previous quarter. The processing plant is again reaching steady state levels of 900 tonnes per day while the mine continues to transition back into higher grade areas. We anticipate further improvement in overall production results and metal output for the second half of the year," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year we will continue our strong focus towards mine vicinity exploration at the El Roble mine, looking to build on the success of the recent drill results in the historic areas of the deposit."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Resources
Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report - June 2023

Quarterly Activities Report - June 2023

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

