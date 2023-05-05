TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ARway.ai Announces Microsoft HoloLens AR Glasses Integration

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Saskatchewan Securities Commission on May 3 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

HTC

1

HTC Purenergy Inc.

Audited annual financial statements for the year, as required by Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102).

2022/12/31




A Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion and Analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year, as required by Part 5 of NI 51-102.

2022/12/31


Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement :

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length arrangement agreement dated February 26, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra") and Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial").  On May 4, 2023, pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ), Integra completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Millennial (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, former Millennial shareholders received 0.23 of an Integra common share (each, an "Integra Share") for each one Millennial share (each, a "Millennial Share") held.

Millennial shareholders approved the Arrangement on April 26, 2023 at a special meeting of shareholders. The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Plan of Arrangement on May 1, 2023 and the Arrangement closed on May 4, 2023 .

As part of the Arrangement, the common share purchase warrants of Millennial (symbol: MPM.WT) (the "Warrants") have been adjusted such that the Warrants are now exercisable to acquire 0.23 of one Integra Share, all pursuant to a supplemental warrant indenture dated May 4, 2023 . No fractional Integra Shares will be issued on exercise of the Warrants and therefore the Warrants will need to be exercised in sufficient numbers to provide for the delivery of a whole number of Integra Shares. All other material terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

There is no change in the Warrants CUSIP number and trading symbol and no consolidation of capital.

Capitalization:

21,562,500 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 16, 2022, as supplemented by a supplemental indenture dated May 4, 2023, of which 20,092,415 Warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

MPM.WT (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

60041N112 (UNCHANGED)


No action is required by holders of Warrants with respect to the adjustments above under the Plan of Arrangement and the certificates currently representing the Warrants will continue to evidence the rights outlined above in respect of the Warrants until replaced against transfer.

For more details, please refer to Millennial's management information circular dated March 27, 2023 and Integra and Millennial's joint news releases issued February 27, 2023 , March 16, 2023 and May 4, 2023 , each of which is available on SEDAR.

Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Subscription Receipts Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023 , converted as follows:

Number of Shares:

50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.70 per share



Number of Placees:

31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

4

18,004,739


Agent's Fee:                             Raymond James Ltd. received $440,916.66 cash, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. received $440,916.66 cash, and Cormark Securities Ltd. received $440,916.66 cash.


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), Integra has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 16, 2023 .

Additional Information:

Please see elsewhere in today's TSX Venture Exchange bulletins for information regarding the delisting of the Millennial Shares from TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist, Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Delist – Common Shares

Effective at the close of business, Friday, May 5, 2023 , the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Plan of Arrangement

The delisting of Millennial Precious Metals Corp. results from a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ) involving the Company and Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra"), an Exchange-listed issuer.  Under the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders received 0.23 of an Integra share for each Company share held at a deemed price of $0.18 per share.  Shareholders of the Company approved the Arrangement pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on April 26 , 2023.  The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order in connection with the Plan of Arrangement on May 1, 2023 .

For further information, please refer to the information circular of Millennial Precious Metals Corp. dated March 27, 2023 and the Company's news releases dated February 27, 2023 and May 4, 2023 .

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, May 8, 2023 , 11,363,933 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220). This security will trade in U.S. dollars.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada



Capitalization:

11,363,933 Warrants issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price:

US$10.70 per Share at any time on or prior to May 27, 2027



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol:

ODV.WT.U



CUSIP Number:

68828E239


The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 4, 2022 , between TSX Trust Company and the Company, as amended and supplemented on March 29, 2022 , and as further amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023 .

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U")
TYPE DE BULLETIN:  Nouvelle inscription – Bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN:  4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

11 363 933 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi 8 mai 2023 . La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220). Ces titres transigeront en dollars U.S.

Juridiction de la société:

Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription:

11 363 933 bons de souscription émis et en circulation



Prix d'exercice des bons:

10,70 $ US par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 27 mai 2027



Agent des transferts:

Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons:

ODV.WT.U



Numéro de CUSIP:

68828E239


Les bons de souscription sont régis par les termes et conditions d'une convention relative aux bons de souscription datée du 4 mars 2022 entre Société de fiducie TSX et la société, telle que modifiée et complétée le 29 mars 2022, et telle que subséquemment modifiée et complétée le 17 mars 2023.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, May 8, 2023 , 7,752,916 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Company (NAICS Number 212220).

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada



Capitalization:

7,752,916 Warrants issued and outstanding



Warrants Exercise Price:

$14.75 per Share at any time on or prior to March 2, 2027



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol:

ODV.WT.A



CUSIP Number:

68828E221


The Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture dated March 2, 2022 , between TSX Trust Company and the Company, as amended and supplemented on March 17, 2023 .

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.A")
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Nouvelle inscription – Bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN :  4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

7 752 916 bons de souscription de la société (les « bons de souscription ») seront inscrits et admis à la négociation sur Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») à l'ouverture des affaires le lundi 8 mai 2023 . La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « extraction de minerais d'or et d'argent » (Numéro SCIAN 212220).

Juridiction de la société :

Canada



Capitalisation des bons de souscription :

7 752 916 bons de souscription émis et en circulation



Prix d'exercice des bons :

14,75 $ par action à n'importe quel moment le ou avant le 2 mars 2027



Agent des transferts :

Société de fiducie TSX



Symbole au téléscripteur des bons:

ODV.WT.A



Numéro de CUSIP :

68828E221


Les bons de souscription sont régis par les termes et conditions d'une convention relative aux bons de souscription datée du 2 mars 2022 entre la Société de fiducie TSX et la société, telle que modifiée et complétée le 17 mars 2023.

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated January 17, 2023 , and the amendments therein (collectively, the "Agreement"), between a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Purchaser") and a group of arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Purchaser has entered into a joint venture with the Vendors and has acquired a 20% interest in two producing wells and a 50% interest in eight additional existing wells which are being connected to a helium processing plant, and which together comprise the Pinta South Project ("Project"). The Purchaser also holds a 50% working interest in all future wells drilled as part of the Project. In consideration of the acquisition, the Purchaser remitted a total cash payment of $8,000,000 USD , and issued 10,810,812 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share. Additionally, the Purchaser has funded $2,000,000 USD into a capital development program for the Project.

The Company has agreed to issue 324,324 Shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per Share to an arm's length management and advisory company, in consideration for administrative services provided in connection with the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None


This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening, Monday, May 8, 2023 , the common shares of Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 20, 2023 ; April 5, 2023 ; and May 1, 2023 .

________________________________________

23/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("AAZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 60% interest in the Big Hill Lithium Project (3 exploration licenses, 7,500 hectares) located in Newfoundland and Labrador .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$225,000

13,850,000 Common Shares

$3,250,000


The property is subject to an existing 1% NSR, with the Company having the right to repurchase one half for $1,000,000 at any time.

An arms-length finder will receive $20,000 cash and up to 1,310,000 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2023

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Option Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in 96 mining claims located in the Baie-James area, province of Québec.

CONSIDERATION

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES*

WORK EXPENDITURES ($)





Effective date

$25,000

$25,000 in shares representing up to 55,556 common shares

N/A





6 months

$12,500

$12,500 in shares representing up to 27,778 common shares

N/A





First year

$62,500

$62,500 in shares representing up to 138,889 common shares

$100,000





Second year

$50,000

$50,000 in shares representing up to 111,111 common shares

Aggregate of $300,000





Third year

$100,000

$100,000 in shares up to 222,222 common shares

Aggregate of $1,000,000


* The common shares will be issued at a minimum deemed value of $0.45 per share.

The vendor will retain a 3% gross overriding royalty. The Company may purchase 1% of the royalty for $1,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2023 and April 25, 2023 .

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option (la « convention ») entre Brunswick Exploration Inc. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. La convention d'option offre à la société la possibilité d'acquérir 100 % d'intérêt dans 96 claims miniers située dans la région de la Baie James dans la province du Québec.

CONTREPARTIE

ESPÈCES  ( $)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)

Date d'effet de l'entente

Minimum 25 000 $

25 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 55 556 actions ordinaires

S/O





6 mois

12 500 $

12 500 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 27 778 actions ordinaires

S/O





Première année

62 500 $

62 500 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 138 889 actions ordinaires

100 000 $





Deuxième année

50 000 $

50 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 111 111 actions ordinaires

Total de 300 000 $





Troisième année

100 000 $

100 000 $ en actions représentant un maximum de 222 222 actions ordinaires

Total de 1 000 000 $


La société accordera une redevance brute sur les métaux de 3 %. La société peut racheter 1% de cette royauté pour la somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 24 janvier 2023 et 25 avril 2023.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, in connection with the purchase of a 100% interest in 5 mining claims located in the province of Québec, Canada , in consideration of $5,000 in cash and 12,500 common shares.

The vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty. The Company may purchase half of the royalty for $1,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 25, 2023 .

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition entre Brunswick Exploration inc. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance, relativement à l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100 % portant sur 5 claims miniers situés dans la province du Québec, Canada , en considération de 5 000 $ en espèces et 12 500 actions ordinaires.

Le vendeur conservera une redevance de 2 % NSR, dont la moitié (1 %) peut être rachetée par la société pour la somme de 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 25 avril 2023.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of one (1) mineral license and ten (10) mineral claims in Manitoba , referred to as the Mel Project.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES ($)

CONSIDERATION

$300,000

2,000,000 Common Shares

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 6, 2023 .

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares:

5,140,000 federal flow-through common shares (the "Fed FT Shares") and


4,545,455 Quebec flow-through common shares (the "QC FT Shares")



Purchase Price:

$0.155 per Fed FT Share and


$0.165 per QC FT Share



Number of Placees:

3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$46,401

331,435 Shares

0  Warrant


The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated May 1, 2023 .

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. ( « ECR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 mai 2023
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:

5 140 000 actions ordinaires accréditives fédérales (les « Actions Acc fed ») et


4 545 455 action ordinaires accréditives du Québec (les « Actions Acc QC »)



Prix :

0,155 $ par Action Acc Fed et


0,165 $ par Action Acc QC



Nombre de souscripteurs:

3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

N/A


Montant total en espèces

# total d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honor aires d'intermédiation :

46 401 $

331 435 actions

0 bon de souscription


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 er mai 2023.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

3,017,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 6, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 6, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.35 (Unchanged)


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,035,000 shares with 3,017,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 6, 2022 .

________________________________________

ENEREV5 METALS INC. ("ENEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 17, 2022 , between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has expanded its Barbara Bay project in Québec by additional 171 claims comprising approximately 9,234 hectares which now totals 33,200 hectares of contiguous claims. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company issued 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the Vendors. The Company has also reimbursed the Vendors for their government staking fees ($11,687.50) plus staking costs ($1,000) for a total of $12,687.50 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2022 and December 5, 2022 .

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 15, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

23,850,131 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

23,850,131 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,850,131 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.14 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

3,068,275

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

1,428,275


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$84,481.94

NA

1,206,883


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .14 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2023 and April 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM ") ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:52  a.m. PST, May 4, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023 and April 25, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

4,905,112 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.09 per share



Warrants:

4,905,112 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,905,112 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

600,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

100,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$12,383

N/A

137,589 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .12 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 2 , 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 4, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 20, 2023 and April 5, 2023 :

Number of Special Warrants:

25,000,000 special warrants (each, a "Special Warrant")



Purchase Price:

$0.50 per Special Warrant



Special Warrant Term:

Each Special Warrant, subject to a Penalty Provision (as defined below), will be automatically converted into one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit") without payment of any additional consideration at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company obtains a final receipt from the British Columbia Securities Commission for a short form prospectus, qualifying the distribution of the common shares and warrants issuable upon exercise or deemed exercise of the special warrants (the "Qualification Date"); and (ii) the date that is 4 months and one day following the closing date of the offering (the "Qualification "Deadline"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").



Penalty Provision:

In the event the Qualification Date has not occurred prior to 4:00 pm (Toronto time) on the Qualification Deadline, each unexercised Special Warrant will be deemed exercised and will automatically be exchanged for 1.1 Units without further payment or action by the holder thereof on the first business day following the Qualification Deadline.



Warrant Term:

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.75 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.





Number of Placees:

225 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Special Warrants




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

28

3,993,330

Agent's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $750,000 cash, a corporate finance fee of 500,000 common shares and 1,376,100 compensation special warrants (each, a "Compensation Special Warrant").

Finder's Fee:


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Compensation Special Warrants


N/A

N/A

123,900


Compensation Special Warrant term: Each Compensation Special Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one (1) compensation option (a "Compensation   Option"), for no additional consideration, at any time, subject to the Penalty Provision, and each Compensation Special Warrant not previously exercised shall be deemed exercised on the later of (i) the Qualification Date; and (ii) the Qualification "Deadline. Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

The Company issued news releases on May 1, 2023 and May 3, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

18,365,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per Unit.



Warrants:

9,182,500 whole Warrants to purchase 9,182,500 Shares.



Warrant Price:

$0.30 exercisable until April 21, 2025, being a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees:

13 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=      Y /


Name

Pro Group= P

Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[5 Existing Insiders]

Y

15,915,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[1 Pro Group Member]

P

62,500


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$9,000

N/A

45,000


Finder Warrants may be exercised by the holder thereof at an exercise price of $0.30 per Finder Share until April 21, 2025 .

The Company issued a news release on April 21 , 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 4, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 4, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/04/c6128.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Azincourt EnergyTSXV:AAZEnergy Investing
AAZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF Alex Klenman, CEO & President, speaks about the company's East Preston Project and its significant potential.

Azincourt Energy Corp.(TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF)

https://azincourtenergy.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109196

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Azincourt Energy's 2021 Winter Exploration Program on its East Preston Uranium Project in Western Athabasca Basin - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U2) has mobilized a drill rig and crew to begin the 2021 winter exploration program on its East Preston uranium project. The company recently completed the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston uranium project located in the western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project, one of the largest tenure land positions in the Patterson Lake region, is strategically located near NexGen Energy's high-grade Arrow deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and the AREVACamecoPurepoint joint venture.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Azincourt" in the search box.

Azincourt previously had an option to acquire its 70% interest through an agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. and Dixie Gold Inc. with both companies now holding 15%. To earn its majority interest, Azincourt completed $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and paid a total of $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years.

Multiple prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property.

These distinct corridors have a total strike length of more than 25 kilometers, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The 2021 exploration program will be a minimum of 10 to 12 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,000 to 2,500 meters and is expected to begin this weekend, with drilling starting in the AB-Zone and continuing southwest along the G-Zone. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

The program is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

Alex Klenman, President and CEO, stated: "Naturally, we're eager to get the drill program underway. The most exciting part of what we do is drilling. We're only 12 holes into East Preston, and to date the data generated is suggesting we're getting closer to a potential discovery. The data is strong, and it is reflected through multiple exploration activities that essentially stack on top of one another. This coincidental layering creates very strong targets. We have dozens of targets to test, we're really only scratching the surface."

Azincourt is also developing the Escalera Group which consists of three concessions covering a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for uranium and lithium in the Puno district of southeastern Peru.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AzincourtEnergy.com, contact Alex Klenman, President & CEO, at 604-638-8063 or email info@AzincourtEnergy.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75313

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Azincourt Energy Announces First Tranche Closing of $887,500 and Additional Flow Through Private Placement

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on $887,500 being the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and, due to strong market interest, it has elected to conduct an additional offering of flow through units (each, a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit and FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for 5 years at a price of $0.07 per common share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Azincourt Energy Closes Fully-Subscribed Flow-Through Offering

 Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the offering of 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each "FT Unit" is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 until January 19, 2026. The placement was fully-subscribed and included participation from a significant institutional investor.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on continuation of the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now signed a definitive agreement with B. Riley Farber Inc., in its capacity as Trustee in Bankruptcy of Victory Nickel Inc., to acquire the Mel nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Details of the property and the structure of the acquisition are set out in the Company's news release of March 6, 2023.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The completion of this acquisition will provide CanAlaska with a high-grade nickel resource in one of the premier sulphide nickel belts in the world. CanAlaska and its shareholders will be positioned with a district-scale nickel portfolio and a significant NI43-101 compliant resource right next to Vale's Thompson nickel mining operations in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. As the world moves quickly toward carbon-free clean-energy electrification, class 1 nickel is projected to be in high demand and short supply. CanAlaska's Thompson Nickel Belt portfolio will be very well positioned to take advantage of this market reality."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Jordan Trimble, CEO of Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) as the company adds 100% of South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Skyharbour is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines Corp. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

The new properties recently staked along with South Dufferin bring Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 504,356 hectares, across twenty-four properties, representing one of the largest project portfolios in the region. As the Company remains focused at its ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Russell Lake project, South Dufferin will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance this asset.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, states: "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Denison to acquire a 100% interest in South Dufferin, adding to our recently staked properties and to our dominant uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca Basin. South Dufferin complements our more advanced-stage exploration assets including Russell Lake, Moore and South Falcon Point, and provides additional ground to option or joint-venture out to new partner companies as a part of our prospect generator business. Furthermore, Denison Mines has been a valuable strategic partner for a number of years and we welcome them as an even larger shareholder now."

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison Mines and a Director of Skyharbour, states: "Skyharbour has a large exploration project portfolio, with a unique mix of partner-optioned and funded projects as well as the dual-flagship and Skyharbour-operated Russell Lake and Moore Lake properties. With this transaction, Denison increases its ownership in Skyharbour in exchange for a prospective exploration property that became non-core in the Denison portfolio given our development and exploration focus in areas proximal to our flagship Wheeler River and McClean Lake properties. We are pleased to increase our shareholdings in Skyharbour and look forward to the continued collaboration between our companies."

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/724P9OA5



About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Discovery of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Pike Zone on West McArthur Project

CanAlaska Announces Discovery of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Pike Zone on West McArthur Project

Unconformity-Hosted Mineralization Defined Over 160 Metres Length on Multiple Drill Fences; Remains Open

Basement-Hosted Mineralization Expanded; New Target Areas Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $1,551,456.50 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since April 1 st 2023. A total of 7,052,075 warrants have been exercised with the batch of warrants expiring May 1 st 2023.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Zoppa Media Group ("Zoppa") to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Zoppa has been engaged for a term of one year at an annual fee of $126,000 + GST, payable monthly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

8.0Mt At 1.07% Li2O Maiden Mineral Resource At Mavis Lake

×