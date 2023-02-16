Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Resource News Investing News

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

RONIN VENTURES CORP. ("RVC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 3, 2022 , and the news releases issued by Ronin Ventures Inc. (the "Company") on October 5, 2022 , and February 14, 2023 , effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

23/02/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation (the "Amending Agreement") with respect to an extension of the deadline for the $25,000 cash payment, 150,000 share issuance (the "Payment Obligations") and $250,000 exploration expenditure (the "Expenditure Obligations") obligations due on December 31, 2022 under an option agreement, as previously approved by the Exchange in its bulletin dated January 25, 2022 , with a Non-Arm's Length Party (the "Optionor").

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the deadline for the Payment Obligations will be extended till March 31, 2023 and the deadline for the Expenditure Obligations will be extended till June 30, 2023 . In consideration for the aforementioned extension, the Company will issue 350,000 shares to the Optionor.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 23, 2023 and February 6, 2023 for further details.

_________________________________________

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension to the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

19,100,000

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.05

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 25, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

March 15, 2023


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,000,000 shares with 22,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 27, 2020 .

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Feb.15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN AIR METALS INC. ("AIR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 6, 2023 , it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 746,800 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 16, 2023 to February 15 , 2024.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

13,900,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

6,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

3,000,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$20,220

N/A

404,400


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on January 26, 2023 , February 6, 2023 , and February 14, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities:

3,413,378 common shares and 3,670,708 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.09 per common share and $0.11 per flow-through common share



Warrants:

1,706,688 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,706,688 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.14 per share during a period of up to 2 years following the closing date



Number of Placees:

20 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

# of shares

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

222,223


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$20,240

Nil Share

184,000 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.14 during a period of up to 2 years following the closing date.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 23, 2022 and February 13, 2023 .

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions:

3 413 378 actions ordinaires et 3 670 708 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix :

0,09 $ par action ordinaire et 0,11 $ par action ordinaire accréditive



Bons de souscription :

1 706 688 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 706 688 actions ordinaires.



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,14 $ par action pendant une période maximale de 2 ans



Nombre de souscripteurs:

20 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs

# de souscripteur (s)

# d'actions

Souscription totale des initiés existants

2

222 223


Montant total en espèces

# total d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation :

20 240  $

Nil action

184 000 bons de souscription


Modalités des bons de souscription à l'intermédiaire : chaque bon de souscription permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,14 $ pendant une période maximale de 2 ans suivant la date de clôture.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 23 décembre 2022 et 13 février 2023.

________________________________________

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("KDSX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement of Purchase and Sale dated December 31, 2022 among Kadestone Capital Corp. (the "Company"), a wholloy-owned subsidiary of the Company, and a non-arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell its 51% interest in its Marine Drive investment property, West Vancouver, BC to the Purchaser for the consideration of $1,850,000 .

________________________________________

Los Andes Copper Ltd. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023 May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 9 , 2023 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada , other than Quebec , pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System and National Policy 11-202 – Process for Prospectus Review in Multiple Jurisdictions, with British Columbia being the Principal Regulator.  A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on January 30, 2023 , for gross proceeds of $10,040,000 , pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 25, 2023 to the Prospectus (the "Prospectus Supplement").

Offering:

800,000 common shares



Share Price:

$12.55 per share



Agents:

BMO Capital Markets and Paradigm Capital Inc. as the Lead Underwriters



Agents' Fees:

$602,400 in cash


For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 25, 2023 , the Prospectus dated January 9, 2023 and the Company's news release dated January 23, 2023 and January 30, 2023 .

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC ("NOC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares:

7,800,000 Shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per Share



Warrant:

3,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,900,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price:

$0.25 for eighteen months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placee:

22 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$  26,800

N/A

1,675,000 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0 .25 for period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 13, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. ("OLV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares:

6,000,000 Shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per Share



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A



Finder's Fee:

N/A


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 27, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement.

____________________________________________

PPX Mining Corp. ("PPX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,306,425 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 119,465.41 in consideration of certain services provided by a former employee of the Company pursuant to an employment agreement and subsequent settlement agreement dated January 16, 2023 .

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2023 . The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35  a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RESOURO GOLD INC. ("RAU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45  a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Mutual Separation Agreement dated December 15, 2022 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an Executive ("Executive"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Executive has agreed to resign as CEO of the Company and to the termination of the Executive's Employment Agreement. In consideration of the resignation and termination, the Company will transfer ownership of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Muckahi Inc., to the Executive and pay $420,000 in cash to address all remaining obligations owing to the Executive. The Executive will return a total of 9,500,000 common shares of the Company back to the Company's treasury for cancellation.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated December 13, 2022 ; December 21, 2022 ; and February 14, 2023 .

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). The Vendor holds an option (the "Option") to acquire 100% interest in the Perry River Property (the "Property") from an arm's length party to the Company (the "Optionor"). The Property consists of three contiguous mining claims covering approximately 4,650.58 hectares of land in the Perry River Area, Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada .

In consideration for the Acquisition, the Company has issued 5,000,000 of its common shares to the Vendor. The Vendor has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company since the completion of the Acquisition.

In consideration for the Option, the Company can earn 100% interest in the Property by making a cash payment of $197,138 , incurring $250,000 in exploration expenditures and issuing 850,000 common shares of the Company, all in accordance with the following schedule:

(a) Upon Signing and Listing
Making a cash payment of $40,000 upon execution of the Option;
Making a cash payment of $57,138 on or before December 6, 2022 ; and
Issuing 250,000 common shares to the Optionor upon successful listing on a stock exchange.

(b) Year 1
Making a cash payment of $50,000 upon the first anniversary of the Option;
Issuing 300,000 common shares to the Optionor upon the first anniversary of the Option; and
Funding exploration work on the Property totalling at least $120,000 by the first anniversary of the Option.

(c) Year 2
Making a cash payment of $50,000 upon the second anniversary of the Option;
Issuing 300,000 common shares to the Optionor upon the second anniversary of the Option; and
Funding exploration work on the Property totalling at least $250,000 (this amount shall include the $120,000 required to be incurred by the first anniversary of the Option) by the second anniversary of the Option.

The Option is subject to 2% NSR in favour of the Optionor, 1% of which can be repurchased for $1,000,000 by the Company.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 2, 2022 , January 6, 2023 and January 17, 2023 for further details.

____________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:43 a.m. PST, Feb.15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Feb.15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TARANIS RESOURCES INC. ("TRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 255,753 shares to settle outstanding debt for $43,478.00 .

Number of Creditors:                 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

2

$43,478.00

$0.17

255,753

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

3,804,364 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:

$0.09 USD per Unit.



Warrants:

3,804,364 Warrants to purchase 3,804,364 Shares.



Warrant Price:

$0.18 USD, exercisable for a period of two years from the closing date.



Number of Placees:

10 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None.



Finder's Fee:

None.


The Company issued news releases on November 24, 2022 ; December 31, 2022 ; and January 31, 2023 to confirm the closing of the tranches of the Private Placement. A press release on February 15, 2023 , was issued to confirm the details of the Private Placement in aggregate. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

8,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price:

$0.09 per Unit.



Warrants:

8,000,000 Warrants to purchase 8,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price:

$0.20, exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.



Warrant Acceleration:

In the event that the Company's Shares trade at or above $0.25 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date to 30 days from the date the Company gives the warrant holders such notice.



Number of Placees:

18 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None.


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

[2 Finders]

$5,040

N/A

56,000

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.20 per Finder's Warrant for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 8 , 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c1847.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperTSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
The Conversation (0)
magin torres

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") has announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Los Andes sold 800,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $12.55 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the Vizcachitas Project, cover studies and drilling expenses and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares"), at a price of $12.55 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $10 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about January 30, 2023 and is subject to Los Andes receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Announces Election to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of US$14 Million Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Obligations

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces that in accordance with the terms of the US$5,000,000, US$4,000,000 and US$5,000,000 eight per cent convertible debentures issued to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. ("Queen's Road Capital") on June 2, 2021, April 4, 2022 and September 2, 2022 (the "Convertible Debentures") the Company has elected to issue 10,172 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of US$10.28 (C$13.80) to Queen's Road Capital as payment for US$104,568 (C$140,304) in interest owing on the Convertible Debentures.

Under the terms of the Convertible Debentures, interest is payable quarterly, five per cent in cash and three per cent in shares, at the greater of: (i) the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the interest payment date; or (ii) the Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") advises that Santiago Montt has been appointed as the Interim CEO of the Company, effective November 1, 2022.

Mr. Montt previously served the Company as its COO, in which position he has been responsible for the Company's operations in Chile. Mr. Montt is a global mining executive with vast experience in leading teams in multinational mining companies. Prior to joining Los Andes, he spent over a decade at BHP overseeing corporate and legal affairs in the Americas, serving in different roles in Chile, Brazil, and Australia. His passion for the development of successful and responsible mining will continue to drive the Company's mission to maximize the value of the Vizcachitas Project for all its stakeholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Project Update

Los Andes Copper Project Update

Desalinated Water Agreement Advanced as Part of Pre-Feasibility Planning

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report on progress on its Vizcachitas large-scale copper project in Chile. A letter of intent has been signed with Desala Petorca SPA to work on the project option to use desalinated seawater for the project ("Desala"). Desala is a firm dedicated to the development of water desalinization for water consumption and irrigation under a multi-purpose and multi-client scale. Desala is developing plans for a desalinated plant in the coast of Papudo, V Region, with a capacity of approximately 2,050 ltssec. The agreement with Desala advances an important option for the project consistent with sustainable mining for copper which is an essential metal for electrification.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Fireweed Drills 56.5 m of 6.34% Zinc and 36.4 g/t Silver Including 11.6 m of 10.9% Zinc and 43.5 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary West, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining Initiates Regional Drill Campaign at El Roble Mine, Colombia

Atico Mining Initiates Regional Drill Campaign at El Roble Mine, Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce an update on the exploration program and the start of regional exploration drilling at the El Roble property in Colombia.

A strategic review of historical and recent exploration programs has defined high priority targets within the favorable stratigraphy that hosts the currently producing high grade Cu/Au VMS El Roble mine. The data review highlighted strong evidence of a second event of epithermal mineralization observed which overprinted the known VMS mineralization resulting in upgraded copper and gold content. The highest priority targets are identified by alteration and VMS mineralization with the upgraded Cu/Au content that are coincident with geophysical anomalies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on February 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Advances Energy Transition Metals Discovery at Depth Extending over 2km at Nagvaak and Appoints VP of Exploration

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is excited to announce core assay results for drill holes #1 and #2 previously drilled by BHP in Target Area 4 at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The results indicate the presence of continuous intervals of polymetallic mineralization, confirming significant width and depth potential for the mineralized zones. The drill intervals include a 35.7-metre zone in hole #1 and a 38.4-metre zone in hole #2 with significant concentrations of nickel, vanadium oxide, copper, molybdenum, zinc, silver, and platinum group elements + gold. This is in line with hole #14 located 2.3 km to the west which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent (see news release December 7, 2022). These results further support the 6 km-long mineralized corridor identified on the surface and lay the foundation for the next phase of exploration, aimed at drilling a potentially large resource of energy transition metals. In addition, metallurgical studies will be conducted to evaluate the potential recovery of key metals in order to confirm the metal equivalency values of the mineralized zones - targeting nickel equivalent greater than 1% or copper equivalent greater than 2%. This represents a major step forward in StrategX's mission to be at the forefront of the energy transition by continuing to unlock the potential of its Nagvaak property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") has recognized that coarse-grained pegmatites occur on their O'Connor Lake property which is currently host to critical metals of zinc +- copper. The pegmatites occur primarily as dykes but also occur as masses in complex multiple-phased intrusive granitic environments. Although no exploration has occurred on these pegmatites, there is potential to host spodumene mineralization, recognized to be the critical mineral for lithium potential. The Company knew of the pegmatite occurrences from the Prusti work (Ph.D. Thesis, 1954) and maintained confidentiality on the lithium potential until the land position was staked.

Slave Lake Zinc continues to add recent geophysical and geological data to its historical database as they work to generate exploration targets. The design of a detailed exploration program is currently underway to evaluate the potential of the pegmatites for their lithium content as well as the well-documented coarse, base-metal (Zn-Pb+/- Cu) vein systems, considered to be of magmatic-hydrothermal origin. The structures/lineaments associated with the base-metal veins are well documented locally and are projected to continue to the north and northwest of the MWK # 1 Vein. The exploration program will include ground geophysics, geological mapping and sampling, and drilling to test selected targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cleantech Lithium Commences Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

Looking Forward. Mining Green.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Airborne Geophysics For Green Mountain Uranium Project & GDB Maiden Uranium Resource On Track For March End

Related News

Lithium Investing

Colina West Continues To Grow With High‐grade Zone Extended To Over 500M Along Strike

Uranium Investing

Valor Further Expands Surprise Creek Uranium Project With Strategic Acquisitions

Resource Investing

Grade Control Drilling: Jeffreys Find Gold Deposit

Lithium Investing

Drilling Identifies New Mineralised Zone South of Mavis Lake

Gold Investing

High Grade Epithermal Gold Intersected At Meseta

Gold Investing

Adrian Day: Gold and Gold Stocks in "Perfect Environment"

×