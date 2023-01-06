TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 5 , 2023 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

BDGC

2

Boundary Gold and

Copper Mining Ltd.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2022/08/31

NDA

1

Neptune Digital Assets

Corp.

Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

2022/08/31




Certification of annual filings for the year.

2022/08/31






Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on  January 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

OPW

2

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2022/08/31




Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

2022/08/31




Certification of the annual filings for the year.

2022/08/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 5 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

PQE

2

Petroteq Energy Inc.

Audited annual financial statements for the year.

2022/08/31




Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.

2022/08/31




Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.


Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on January 5 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

WEE

2

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.

Annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year.

2022/08/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542
Payable Date: January 30, 2023
Record Date: January 13, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: January 12, 2023

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the third tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2022 , and November 23, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

20,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 1, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 1, 2026

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,000,000 shares with 22,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 8, 2021 .

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

9,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per flow-through common share



Warrants:

9,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 per share for a period of three years



Number of Placees:

4 placees


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$53,200

0

665,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EASTOWER WIRELESS INC. ("ESTW ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55  a.m. PST, Jan. 6, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 131,246 shares to settle outstanding debt for $15,750 .

Number of Creditors:

6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

4

$14,250

$0.12

118,747

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

10,842,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per flow-through share



Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider/Pro Group Participation:

None



Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$60,715

N/A

867,360

Finder's Warrants Terms:

Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 20 , 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022 .

Number of Shares:

18,750,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.32 per flow-through share



Warrants:

9,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,375,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A






Agent's Fee:

Cash commission of $252,000 and 787,500 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.


Cash commission of $54,000 and 168,750 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Beacon Securities Ltd.


Cash commission of $54,000 and 168,750 non-transferable broker warrants payable to M Partners Inc.




Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 1, 2022 and December 2, 2022 .

Number of Shares:

14,030,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$1.50 per common share



Warrants:

14,030,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,030,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$2.00 for a three year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees:

74 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

7

2,945,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Agent's Fee:

Cash commission of $381,127.50 payable to Desjardins Securities Inc.


Cash commission of $381,127.50 payable to TD Securities Inc.


Cash commission of $175,905 payable to BMO Capital Markets Corp.


Cash commission of $175,905 payable to PI Financial Corp.


Cash commission of $58,635 payable to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. ("RG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

5,200,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.04 per flow-through common share



Warrants:

5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.08 until December 30, 2024



Number of Placees:

4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

1,250,000 common shares


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$9,000

0

225,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 until December 30, 2024 .

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on December 30, 2022 , announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:22 a.m. PST , Jan. 06, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

