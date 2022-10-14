Lithium Investing News

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer and Director, ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) ("ION" or the "Company") (TSXV: ION) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Ion Energy Ltd, (TSXV: ION)

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran and the site visit previously announced is set to occur later this month.

Highlights:

ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of a TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) survey on its Urgakh Naran project. The TEM survey detects high conductivity and low resistivity across the basin, and to predict extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the aquifer. The program was highly successful in meeting all objectives.

"The Company is extremely pleased to report TEM results that suggest that the Urgakh Naran project's aquifer is large in size and shows low resistivity. On the back of at surface samples of 918 Mg/L Lithium as announced by the Company on May 9, 2022, these geophysics results further advance the hypothesis of a potential significant lithium brine deposit at the Company's Urgakh Naran site," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

BTV Covers Osisko Development, Thesis Gold, Monarch Mining, CyberCatch and ION Energy with Aranjin Resources

On national TV Sat. June 25 & Sun. June 26, 2022 BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV) - A premiere gold company with proven leadership lead by veteran miner, Sean Roosen. BTV explores Osisko's plans to become North America's next mid-tier gold producer.

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)& Aranjin Resources (TSXV: ARJN) - With Asia being a major consumer of battery metals, these companies team up to take advantage. BTV discovers how this strategic alliance plans to electrify the Asian battery metals market.

CyberCatch- BTV learns how CyberCatch protects small and medium sized businesses with their unique patented technology by solving the root cause of data breaches and ransom attacks.

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) - Fully funded and building off last year's success. BTV visits Northern B.C's prolific Golden Horseshoe where Thesis is planning a significant 2022 drill program.

Monarch Mining (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) - On the verge of becoming a gold producer, BTV checks in on Monarch's strong pipeline of development and exploration projects in Quebec.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 25 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 26 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 3 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128670

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Results for Flagship Project and 2022 Drilling Work Commenced."

Report excerpt: "Off the back of our previous update report, ION has completed its maiden auger drilling program at its flagship project Baavhai Uul, reporting assay results that offer promising indications about the project's lithium potential. In addition, the program uncovered the anomalous presence of copper and nickel at the project, offering further potential for the project to be future supplier to the EV industry. Moving forward, ION has commenced maiden drilling at its other project Urgakh Naran, with early indications pointing to high-grade lithium potential. We expect that positive findings at Urgakh Naran could build upon positive results from the 2021 drilling at Baavhai Uul and build a growth platform for ION to leverage in future exploration."

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Boardwalk Hydrogeology - Capable of Long Term, Consistent High Volume Lithium Brine Production

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the hydrogeological study and well network design at the 100% owned Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, located in west-central Alberta, has been completed. "The exceptional flow rates at Boardwalk as determined from this study are one of the most critical factors that contribute to the economics of the NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment that is nearing completion" stated Rob Shewchuk, CEO.

Highlights:

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We are seeing rapid progress across many of our lithium royalty interests, and we are confident that our commitment to clean energy metal royalties remains a solid business proposition. As an example, Sayona Mining is steadily advancing its North American Lithium (NAL) operation and the planned integration of the Authier project. NAL is projected to be the only producing lithium mine in Canada by early next year, and will potentially be a steady and long-life cashflow generator for Electric Royalties at such time as it commences production. All of our lithium royalties to date are on hard rock lithium spodumene deposits in Eastern Canada and were acquired when lithium spodumene prices were less than $500 per tonne; recent prices have reached over $7,500 per tonne1, representing an increase of 1,400%. As a royalty company, our expected revenue from royalties is directly proportional to metal prices. We're looking forward to production at Authier, potentially in 2023, along with the expected economic study for Seymour Lake and an initial resource estimate at Cancet. The advancement of the Mont Sorcier vanadium royalty towards feasibility stage and Battery Hill towards pre-feasibility during the next 12 months are also exciting milestones that we are anticipating at Electric Royalties."

Giyani Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), announces that Jonathan Henry has been appointed Executive Chair.

ACME Lithium to Target Rhyolite Ridge Model with Commencement of Geophysical Survey at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that Hasbrouck Geophysics is mobilizing a crew and equipment for a geophysical profile across a newly recognized conceptual target for mineralized tuff at its Fish Lake Valley (FLV), NV Project.

A gravity meter and Geode EM3D HSAMT system will be used on the approximately two mile geophysical traverse. Field work is expected to be complete in two weeks. Data collected will test the graben concept and will be used to locate drilling test holes.

TinOne Continues to Report Outstanding Results from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

(TSX.V: TORC)   (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has continued to define significant tin mineralisation.

