Triumph Gold Closes $1.93-Million Private Placement

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 27, 2025
Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokeredprivate placement of 6,456,664 units of the Company at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,937,000, subject to TSX.V approval. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.45, exercisable for a term of two years from the date of issuance.
The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and to continue exploration on the Company's Freegold Mountain Project.
Finder's fees in the sum of $81,199.94 and the issuance of 270,666 brokers warrants are payable in connection with the private placement. The brokers' warrants are non-transferable and exercisable at a price of $0.45 per share for a term of two years.
Securities issued under this placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.
John Anderson, Executive Chair of the Company, has beneficially purchased 250,000 units in the private placement. This participation by Mr. Anderson constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the units acquired by the insider, nor the consideration for the units paid by such insider, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Triumph Gold Corp.
Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain Project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
/s/ "John Anderson" John Anderson, Executive Chair
For further information please contact: John Anderson, Executive Chair Triumph Gold Corp. +1 (604) 218-7400 janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For Further Information, please 1100 1111 Melville Street Visit our website at Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 3V6 www.triumphgoldcorp.com Tel: 604.893.8757
Click here to connect with Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
TIG:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
Triumph Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
26 August
Triumph Gold
Multi-million-ounce, district-scale gold assets in the prolific Yukon Territory
08 July
Triumph Gold's Executive Chairman Discusses Utah Silver-Gold Acquisition and Exploration Strategy in New INN CEO Insights Interview
The Investing News Network (INN) has released a new episode of its CEO Insights video series featuring John Anderson, executive chairman of triumph gold (TSXV: TIG) (OTC Pink: TIGCF). In the interview, Anderson shares insights on the company's recently acquired Coyote Knoll silver-gold project... Keep Reading...
04 June
Triumph Gold Announces the Acquisition of the Coyote Knoll Silver-Gold Mineral Property - Located in Central Utah
triumph gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) (OTC Pink: TIGCF) (FSE: 8N6) ("triumph gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Coyote Knoll Silver (Ag Gold (Au) Property, located in central Utah, approximately 40 km southwest of the prolific Tintic Mining District (Figure 1).... Keep Reading...
12 May
Triumph Gold Discovers a New Silver and Gold Vein Showing at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon
triumph gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) (OTC Pink: TIGCF) (FSE: 8N6) ("triumph gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new Silver-Gold vein system, now named the Proton Zone, at its 100%-owned Freegold Mountain Project in Yukon, Canada. The discovery lies 1.3 km northeast of the... Keep Reading...
09 May
Triumph Gold Updates Shareholders on Operations, Engages Market Maker, and Grants Options
Reviews 2025 exploration strategy across Freegold Mountain and Andalusite PeakAdvances acquisition strategy targeting high-grade silver assetsEngages Independent Trading Group to improve trading liquiditytriumph gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) (OTC Pink: TIGCF) (FSE: 8N61) is pleased to provide an... Keep Reading...
2h
Barrick Closes US$1.09 Billion Hemlo Sale as Wheaton Finalizes Gold Stream Deal
Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has closed the sale of its Hemlo gold mine in northern Ontario to Carcetti Capital (TSXV:CART.H), completing a transition the company first announced in September and marking one of its most significant portfolio shifts this year.In a statement Wednesday (November... Keep Reading...
16h
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17h
Jay Martin: Big Money is in Silver, Sure Money is in Gold — Plus Copper Outlook
Jay Martin, CEO of VRIC Media, outlines the resource sector trends he's watching. He also discusses what he's doing with his money and shares details on the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), which is set to run from January 25 to 26, 2026. Register for VRIC. Don't forget to follow... Keep Reading...
17h
From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor
With pumpkin spice in the air, thoughts are turning to the biggest event of the year… No, not the curling championships — Black Friday and the start of the gifting season.Here at the Investing News Network, our team aims to provide relevant information to help readers make informed investment... Keep Reading...
18h
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 14, 2025 news release regarding its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (as its Principal Regulator) for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the Company wishes... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Triumph Gold Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00