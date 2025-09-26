TriStar Gold Strengthens Case and Provides Corporate Update for Castelo De Sonhos Gold Project

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG,OTC:TSGZF) (OTCQB: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") is pleased to provide an update on activities related to the Castelo de Sonhos project, in Pará State, Brazil. TriStar and State Environmental Secretariat of Pará ("SEMAS"), the primary regulator, have both now filed their responses to the August 6, 2025, announced civil public action from the Federal Prosecutor's Office ("MPF") defending the environmental licensing process that has been undertaken at the Castelo de Sonhos project. While this action is ongoing, the Licença Prévia (Preliminary License or LP) for Castelo de Sonhos remains in place, with no restrictions.

TriStar will participate in a webinar on Tuesday, September 30th at 2pm ET. Registration details below.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO stated: "The strength of our legal case and the support of SEMAS gives us confidence that we will prevail. The strength of our case is a testament to the high quality of technical and environmental study work that was completed during permitting and all our time and efforts as custodians of this special project. Future drilling will remain in the planning stages while clarity is sought on the legal challenge and project permitting is advanced."

Legal Responses to Public Civil Action – Castelo de Sonhos Project

The summaries below reflect the central legal positions advanced by both the State of Pará and TriStar, highlighting that the project remains in an early licensing phase, with further assessments to be conducted before any construction or operation begins.

State of Pará's Response

The State, through SEMAS, has requested denial of the court injunction, dismissal of the MPF claims, and proposes judicial expert evidence to confirm the project's compliance and lack of impact on Indigenous territories. The State of Pará has defended the legality and technical soundness of the environmental licensing process challenged by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF), which seeks to suspend the project's Preliminary License (LP No. 2016/2024). The State argues that:

  1. Licensing Process Compliance: The LP was issued following all legal and technical requirements, including a robust Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA/RIMA) aligned with CONAMA Resolution No. 01/1986 and approved by the State Environmental Council (COEMA).
  2. Scope of LP: The LP only establishes locational feasibility and does not authorize construction or operations; further assessments (e.g., dam safety, hydrological studies) are scheduled for later phases (Construction License LI/Operating License (LO)).
  3. No Impact on Indigenous Lands: Baú and Menkragnoti Indigenous Lands are over 10 km from the project's Directly Affected Area, exceeding the threshold in Interministerial Ordinance No. 60/2015. No hydrological, ecological, or socioeconomic links justify Indigenous consultation at this stage.
  4. No Basis for Injunction: The request for urgent relief lacks legal and factual justification. There is no demonstrated harm or urgency.
  5. Respect for Technical Authority: SEMAS, the licensing agency, has jurisdiction and expertise. MPF's unilateral reports cannot override the participatory and transparent administrative process.
  6. Preservation of Legal Certainty: Suspending the LP would create legal instability without environmental benefit. Any necessary adjustments should occur during later licensing phases.

TriStar's Response

TriStar also rejects the Prosecutor's claims, defending the integrity of the licensing process and EIA/RIMA. Key arguments include:

  1. EIA/RIMA Adequacy: Prepared by independent experts, reviewed over two years by SEMAS, and unanimously approved by COEMA. The study correctly defined areas of influence based on technical criteria.
  2. No Indigenous Impact: Hydrological and socioeconomic studies confirm no link or impact on Indigenous lands, which lie beyond the 10 km thresholds.
  3. Tailings Facility Safety: Designed with a downstream method. Emergency and residue management plans are legally due at the LI phase, not at LP.
  4. Water & Air Impact: Hydrological studies show strictly local and minor effects, with no mercury use and advanced treatment systems in place. Air emissions will be addressed in the LI stage.
  5. Cultural & Archaeological Findings: Surveys found no overlap with Indigenous cultural areas. Minor pre-colonial remains within the project site will be rescued under IPHAN oversight.
  6. No Urgency; Reverse Risks: There's no imminent threat warranting injunctive relief. On the contrary, suspending the LP would harm ongoing compliance, social and environmental programs, employment (1,600+ jobs), and future tax revenues critical to the State of Pará's development.

Webinar Registration

The Company will participate in a webinar on September 30, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET hosted by Adelaide Capital. Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to deborah@adcap.ca.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aCX0WJtZSu-A7fSOgOCUzQ

A replay will be made available on the Adelaide Capital YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpt_DWjF1qSCzfKlpLMWw.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of the company:

Nick Appleyard
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

TriStar Gold Inc.
Nick Appleyard
President and CEO
480-794-1244
info@tristargold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation which are not historical facts and are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward looking statements in this press release include, the Company's expectations regarding the outcome of the Civil Public Action referenced above, as well as the related injunction application. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's plans to change include the ongoing litigation process, and legislative, political or economic developments in Brazil. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold

Overview

It’s no secret that the mining sector is capital intensive. Finding gold alone is a lengthy process that involves discovery, development, and production. Without reliable financing, proven leadership, access to stable mining regions and industry expertise, navigating through these critical stages can be challenging.

TriStar Gold (TSXV:TSG,OTCQX:TSGZF) is a fully funded gold exploration and development company focused on expanding its resources in Brazil, which is one of the world’s largest gold producers, in the state of Pará, one of the country’s major mining jurisdictions. The company recently completed a US$8 million agreement with Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) regarding its acquisition of a 1.5 percent net smelter royalty (NSR) on TriStar’s Castelo de Sonhos property.

Keep reading...Show less

2 Million ounces, growing and advancing

TriStar Gold - Advances Permitting Initiates Plant Optimisation Study

TriStar Gold - Advances Permitting Initiates Plant Optimisation Study

TriStar Gold Inc.  (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to provide an update on advancements in environmental permitting activities toward requesting the Liçença Previa (Preliminary Licence or LP) for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará state Brazil. TriStar has also initiated metallurgical test work as part of a value engineering study on the prefeasibility design process facility at Castelo de Sonhos.

Mr. Nick Appleyard, CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to report that SEMAS has been responsive and are working with our team to ensure that our requests are being addressed in a timely fashion. SEMAS confirmed approval of two key requests: fauna capture and transportation license, as well as an expansion of the Terms of Reference for the EIA to include two adjacent concessions. This level of responsiveness and professionalism bodes well for keeping our permitting timelines reasonable and moving forward without delay."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TriStar Gold Files Technical Report in Support of Prefeasibility Study

TriStar Gold Files Technical Report in Support of Prefeasibility Study

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") today announced the filing of a technical report for the Company's Castelo de Sonhos property (the "Report") entitled, "Castelo de Sonhos Project, Pre-Feasibility Study". The Report, which is dated November 19, 2021, and is effective October 4, 2021, was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under TriStar's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.tristargold.com.

About TriStar

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1pm pt

TriStar to Hold Prefeasibility Study Webinar

TriStar Gold (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) is pleased to announce that Nick Appleyard will be presenting an overview of the Castelo de Sonhos prefeasibility study in a live webinar taking place on Thursday, October 7th at 1pm PT 4pm ET. The webinar will be hosted by Focus Communications Investor Relations ("FCIR") and Cory Fleck of the Korelin Report. Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the Company prior to the event by emailing FCIR at info@fcir.ca. To register for the webinar please click the link below:

Date: Thursday, October 7th

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TriStar Gold Announces Positive PFS with 1.4 Moz Gold Reserves and Pre-Tax 33% IRR and $400 Million NPV

TriStar Gold Announces Positive PFS with 1.4 Moz Gold Reserves and Pre-Tax 33% IRR and $400 Million NPV

  • After-tax NPV5% of US$321 million at $1,550 base-case gold price
  • A compelling after-tax IRR of 28% for a large scale, development asset in a mining-friendly mining jurisdiction
  • Phase 1: average annual gold production of 146,000 ounces
  • Phase 2: average annual gold production of 91,000 ounces
  • LOM: average annual gold production of 121,000 ounces
  • AISC of US$900/oz
  • After-tax payback period of less than 3 years

On behalf of TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar"), GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda ("GE21") of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and Piteau Associates of Sandton, South Africa have completed the prefeasibility study ("PFS") for the Company's Castelo de Sonhos gold project in southern Pará State, Brazil, which includes an updated mineral resource estimate.

Nick Appleyard, TriStar's President and CEO, stated: "The prefeasibility study is a major step forward in de-risking and advancing this compelling project. Mineral resources continue to grow, and we now have a very significant 1.4 million ounces in probable reserves. Additionally, the study indicates low costs from a simple operation that results in anticipated payback in less than 3 years and an average Phase 1 production rate of about 150,000 ounces per year. This project has once again exceeded our expectations, with 20% more gold production than was projected by our 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
regulatory news 480

TriStar Gold Files Technical Report in Support of Interim Resource Estimate

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the "Company" or "TriStar") today announced the filing of a technical report for the Company's Castelo de Sonhos property (the "Report") entitled, "Mineral Resource Update for the Castelo de Sonhos Gold Project, Pará State, Brazil". The Report, which is dated April 30, 2021 and is effective December 31, 2020, was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under TriStar's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.tristargold.com.

About TriStar

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
