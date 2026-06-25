Triple Flag Completes Acquisition of US$440 Million Gold Stream on the Ravenswood Gold Mine

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Triple Flag International Ltd., has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire a gold stream (the "Stream") on the producing Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in US dollars.
"We are very pleased to announce the completion of our gold stream acquisition on the Ravenswood Gold Mine, a large-scale, long-life, low-cost operation ramping up to over 200,000 ounces of gold per annum by 2028. The Ravenswood Gold Mine has a long history of continuous operation since 1987, and we fully expect the mine to continue its strong track record of successful conversion of resources into reserves, with further upside potential from a large and prospective 1,800 km 2 land package," commented Sheldon Vanderkooy, CEO of Triple Flag.
"With the acquisition of the Ravenswood Stream serving as a key growth asset for Triple Flag, we have increased our 2030 outlook to 150,000 to 160,000 GEOs i from 140,000 to 150,000 GEOs, as previously announced. The milestones achieved by our assets in the first six months of the year have also been impressive, supporting further GEOs growth beyond 2030, and include a positive construction decision at Hope Bay, positive economic studies at both Arthur and Kemess, and the advancement of a potential 10 Mtpa or more mill expansion at Northparkes. This growth is from assets located in mining-friendly jurisdictions across the United States, Canada and Australia, and will drive value for our shareholders for decades to come."
First delivery under the Ravenswood gold stream will commence in the third quarter of 2026.
Full details of the transaction can be found in Triple Flag's news release titled " Triple Flag Announces US$440 Million Gold Stream on the Ravenswood Gold Mine and Increases 2030 Outlook " dated June 12, 2026.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
Triple Flag is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. We offer investors exposure to gold and silver from a total of 242 assets, consisting of 17 streams and 225 royalties, primarily from the Americas and Australia. These streams and royalties are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 36 producing mines and 206 development and exploration stage projects and other assets. Triple Flag is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "TFPM".
Qualified Person
James Lill, Director, Mining for Triple Flag Precious Metals and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the written scientific and technical disclosures contained in this press release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or terminology which states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected production, operational and other developments at the Ravenswood Gold Mine and other projects that the Company has an interest in; developments, outlook, upside and growth potential in respect of the Ravenswood Gold Mine and other projects that the Company has an interest in; expected deliveries under the Stream and the timing of such deliveries; expected benefits to the Company under the Stream; the Company's current and prior annual and five year guidance; and operational and corporate developments for the Company. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including information in this news release regarding the Stream and the anticipated benefits therefrom, contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances.
The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is also based upon a number of assumptions, including the ongoing operation of the properties in which we hold a stream or royalty interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; and the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions and the execution of our business strategies; that operations, or ramp-up where applicable, at properties in which we hold a royalty, stream or other interest continue without further interruption through the period; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the caption "Risk and Risk Management" in our management's discussion and analysis in respect of the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 and the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed annual information form, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . In addition, we note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability and inferred resources are considered too geologically speculative for the application of economic considerations.
Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
Cautionary Statement to U.S. Investors
Information contained or referenced in this press release or in the documents referenced herein concerning the properties, technical information and operations of Triple Flag has been prepared in accordance with requirements and standards under Canadian securities laws, which differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("S-K 1300"). Because the Company is eligible for the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System adopted by the SEC and Canadian Securities Administrators, Triple Flag is not required to present disclosure regarding its mineral properties in compliance with S-K 1300. Accordingly, certain information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.
Technical and Third-Party Information
Triple Flag does not own, develop or mine the underlying properties on which it holds stream or royalty interests. As a royalty or stream holder, Triple Flag has limited, if any, access to properties included in its asset portfolio. As a result, Triple Flag is dependent on the owners or operators of the properties and their qualified persons to provide information to Triple Flag and on publicly available information to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which Triple Flag holds stream, royalty or other similar interests. Triple Flag generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although Triple Flag does not believe that such information is inaccurate or incomplete in any material respect, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate.
i Based on an unchanged gold-to-silver price ratio assumption of 85x.
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Investor Relations:
David Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 304-9770
Email: ir@tripleflagpm.com
Media:
Elfie Kent, Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Email: tripleflag@camarco.co.uk