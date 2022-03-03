Gaming Investing News
Tribe Gaming, the leading mobile gaming content collective and esports organization, has unveiled its latest NFT drop in collaboration with partner Move Network. Tribe Gaming, in collaboration with MOVE Network, has released a series of limited edition NFTs for auction. The NFTs will each unlock unique and bespoke perks, experiences, and opportunities within the Tribe universe for the holder. Tribe will be donating ...

- Tribe Gaming, the leading mobile gaming content collective and esports organization, has unveiled its latest NFT drop in collaboration with partner Move Network.

Tribe Gaming, in collaboration with MOVE Network, has released a series of limited edition NFTs for auction. The NFTs will each unlock unique and bespoke perks, experiences, and opportunities within the Tribe universe for the holder. Tribe will be donating all of their proceeds to the Quest to Conquer Cancer fundraising initiative.

The third NFT for auction is entitled, "N3XT G3N", and the concept serves as a nod to the evolution of the blockchain and mobile gaming communities. Inspired by the ever-changing landscape of tech and gaming, this art piece aims to recognize the past and present, while also anticipating the future of the spaces, where both Move and Tribe are leading the charge.

" For Tribe N3XT G3N, we chose an aesthetic that resembles a circuit board, inspired by technological advances and transformations. This piece represents Tribe's ability to be at the forefront of everything we do since 2017, just as the development of processors revolutionizes technology year after year. Tribe is always innovating, leading, pulling mobile gaming and content creation into a new era, this time in the NFT and Web3 world. " said Elcio Colle , Creative Director for Tribe Gaming.

The 1-of-1 NFT shall be available via auction on OpenSea NFT marketplace, and the bidding will commence on 03/02/2022 and will be ending on 03/09/2022

Related Links: https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/35785068523552223010087766093967257631966838560369194046690641219042605531137

About Tribe Gaming

Tribe Gaming was founded in 2017 by mobile gaming superstar Patrick "Chief Pat" Carney to drive the growth of mobile media, entertainment and esports. Exclusively representing some of the biggest names in mobile content and most talented players in esports, Tribe's powerhouse of creators have garnered over 28 million fans and 140+ million monthly views on YouTube alone, and Tribe's esports teams compete in five major mobile titles. Tribe Gaming is based in Austin, Texas with employees located around the world. Follow the Tribe on Twitter (@TribeGaming) or at https://www.tribegaming.gg .

About MOVE Network

MOVE Network is a leading NFT aggregator covering a wide spectrum of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to capture value by using blockchain technologies to trade, stake, create, and auction NFTs. Users can utilize MOVE Network to own and trade NFT IPs in entertainment, music, artwork, and esports. Follow MOVE Network on Twitter (@movemovenetwork) or at https://www.movenetwork.io/ .

About Quest To Conquer Cancer

Quest to Conquer Cancer is a fundraising event that empowers gamers to impact the world.
Quest to Conquer Caners goal is to seek to rally the global gaming community to put their passion for conquering games towards conquering cancer. How? By banding together with creators from across the internet to rally their communities together hosting charity streams to end this terrible disease. Follow Quest to Conquer Cancer on Twitter (@Quest2Conquer) or at https://questtoconquercancer.com/ .

Telegram: https://t.me/movenetwork
Twitter: @movemovenetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/ZP8aJZmm

Quest to Conquer Cancer:
https://questtoconquercancer.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tribe-gaming-and-move-network-unveil-limited-edition-nft-collaboration-301495282.html

SOURCE Tribe Gaming

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

G FUEL Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with iconic content creator Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. One of the biggest names in gaming and one of the biggest names in energy drinks are playing duos!

Keep reading... Show less

Asetek SimSports Now Shipping Invicta Sim Racing Pedals

Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced it has started to ship its highly-acclaimed Invicta™ pedals. Now sim racers, and real racecar drivers training on sim rigs, can experience the game-changing Invicta™ Pedal Set along with custom-made RaceHub™  software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration.

The premium performance Invicta™ pedals provide sim racers with a true racecar feel. The growing list of reviews by some of the best known and influential reviewers and sim racers who have been lucky enough to try the pedals for themselves can be found here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/reviews/ .

Keep reading... Show less

Turnt Gaming's "Engage to Earn" Fighting Game Draws $4.3M in Funding from Polygon Studios, Shima Capital and Other Top Blockchain Focused VC Funds

Turnt Gaming a developer of interactive NFT-based entertainment products and media, today announced it has secured $4.3M in funding from Polygon's gamingNFT arm, Polygon Studios and blockchain investor Shima Capital . These partnerships will accelerate community building for Taunt Battleworld Turnt's skill-based fighting game simulator featuring legendary boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and newly announced Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend Cris Cyborg . The game's first NFT drop is scheduled for March 5, 2022 . The event, dubbed the "Skull Pass Event," will allow players to buy up to 2,500 NFT fighter passes that include one NFT fighter and other special benefits for players.

Keep reading... Show less

Developlus Announces Partnership with Misfits Gaming

The woman-owned, women-led haircare and color corporation, Developlus Inc. is pleased to announce their new partnership with Misfits Gaming Group to promote Splat vibrant hair colors within the gaming industry. Misfits Gaming's all female VALORANT team will feature Splat hair color as well as post on their social channels and offer co-branded giveaways to their followers.

Keep reading... Show less

ZEBEDEE Wallet Rebrands to ZEBEDEE App, Putting Everything You Need for Bitcoin Gaming in One Place

ZEBEDEE the leading fintech for Bitcoin gaming, today announced that its wallet app is now the ZEBEDEE app — a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to enter the world of Bitcoin gaming. While Bitcoin Lightning wallet capabilities remain part of the app, they are moving into the background to create an experience focused on gaming and gamer communities.

Gamers can now discover a range of Bitcoin-powered games inside the ZEBEDEE app, and access the latest Bitcoin gaming news, announcements, guides and events as well as connect with the quickly growing Bitcoin gaming community. Users will be able to launch games directly from the app and use their associated ZBD login to join online Bitcoin games as well.

Keep reading... Show less

Diving Deep into the METAVERSE - Two Young African American Creatives Defy the Odds to Build a Musical Tech Oasis in the Heart of a Crime Stricken City

Exponent Agency ( www.exponentagency.com ) revealed details of the upcoming premiere of a new 8-bit indie video developed by Tethra64 and Coolaidhippy along with an electronic foray into the augmented and virtual reality space, with a fully interactive live concert set for April 17th in Philadelphia at The Foundry. Orchestrated by DJ tech magicians, Tethra64 (Teth) and Coolaidhippy (Cooly), METAVERSE will entertain, engage, and enlighten, while also serving as a stage to unveil the creative duo's first indie video game they developed and designed, "X2: The Next Power." METAVERSE spins a sorcerous show of sound, light, and pure tonal imagination conjuring a new landscape of hope and wonder amidst the dangerous streets of this American city.

Although the METAVERSE concert is the official debut of their video game, Teth and Cooly are no strangers to the Philly music scene:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×