Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

ROC:AU
RocketBoots
Superpowers for in-person service businesses using AI

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Strategic Investor

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Strategic Investor

Successful Placement

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Successful Placement

RemSense Capital Raising

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced RemSense Capital Raising

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced June 2025 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE - SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on May 16, 2025, it has entered into a definitive agreement dated July 5, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement"), to acquire certain assets from Call Center Guys Inc. ("CCG Assets"), an arm's length party (the "Transaction"). The Assets consist primarily of employees, customers and intellectual property of CCG.

Acquisitions Terms:

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 29, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $411,000 through the issuance of 4,110,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until June 17, 2027 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until the date that is two years from the closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

