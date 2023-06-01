OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Trenching Results Extend Mineralization Trent at Lyell to 1km


Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the significant potential of its Lyell Prospect.

Highlights:

Background

The Lyell Goldfield is located 40kms north of Reefton (Figure 1), where gold bearing quartz lodes were worked over a continuous strike length of 5kms. The Lyell Goldfield is the northern extension of the Reefton Goldfield that produced 2 Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t. The project overlays the historic Alpine United mine, which produced ~80koz of gold at an average recovered grade of ~17g/t between 1874 and closing in 1912.

Several other small mines, such as the Break of Day, Tyrconnell and United Italy, also operated historically north of the Alpine United mine. These are reported to have worked high grade quartz leaders up to about 10 cm width but only produced only small tonnages.

Click here for the full press release


This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Impact Minerals

Large REE Soil Geochemistry Anomaly Identified at the Arkun Project WA

A significant and large soil geochemistry anomaly for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and called the Horseshoe Prospect, has been identified at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX: IPT) 100% owned Arkun project in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia (Figure 1).

Scoping Study Underway on Consolidated Asset Base,Mining to Commence in Q3

Scoping Study Underway on Consolidated Asset Base,Mining to Commence in Q3


Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold Provides Exploration Update


lobo tiggre, gold bars

Lobo Tiggre: Stay Disciplined, Gold and Silver Stock Payday Will Come

Gold has fallen from the heights it saw earlier this month, with the price now sitting around US$1,960 per ounce.

What's next for the yellow metal? Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, still sees gold and silver as stories that are happening right now, but urged investors to be cautious given the chaos in the broader markets.

"Whatever variables you're looking at, whatever you think might be driving gold today — I think basically we set that aside, we look at the macro. And the macro I think is we're heading for a recession," he told the Investing News Network.

Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya

Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya


Element 79 Gold Announces 60-Day Extension to Valdo LOI

Element 79 Gold Announces 60-Day Extension to Valdo LOI

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that, further to its November 17, 2022 release announcing that the Company had entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “Valdo LOI”) with Valdo Minerals Ltd. (“Valdo”), the parties have mutually agreed to a 60-day extension to the exclusivity period to enter into a definitive agreement for the sale of three properties from its Battle Mountain Portfolio located in the northeastern Nevada, US.

The other terms of the LOI, as announced by the Company on November 17, 2022 , remain unchanged.

