Trenching Results Extend Mineralization Trent at Lyell to 1km
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the significant potential of its Lyell Prospect.
Highlights:
Background
The Lyell Goldfield is located 40kms north of Reefton (Figure 1), where gold bearing quartz lodes were worked over a continuous strike length of 5kms. The Lyell Goldfield is the northern extension of the Reefton Goldfield that produced 2 Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t. The project overlays the historic Alpine United mine, which produced ~80koz of gold at an average recovered grade of ~17g/t between 1874 and closing in 1912.
Several other small mines, such as the Break of Day, Tyrconnell and United Italy, also operated historically north of the Alpine United mine. These are reported to have worked high grade quartz leaders up to about 10 cm width but only produced only small tonnages.
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sam’s Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35/oz.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, estimating spot prices to reach US$2,000 and beyond . What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines run low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.2 million ounces at 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold, from Sam’s Creek, Alexander River and Big River.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sam’s Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.2 million ounces at 3.1 g/t gold, with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sam’s Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contain very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sam’s Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sam’s Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100-percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralisation defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8 g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Auld Creek: The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience.
He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the Administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is an exploration geologist with 30+ years of mining and geology experience in NZ.
He graduated from Otago University and is New Zealand-based. He previously held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered >3Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards with respect to capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds qualifications in accounting, finance, and corporate governance and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Large REE Soil Geochemistry Anomaly Identified at the Arkun Project WA
A significant and large soil geochemistry anomaly for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and called the Horseshoe Prospect, has been identified at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX: IPT) 100% owned Arkun project in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia (Figure 1).
- A large Rare Earth Element (REE) soil geochemistry anomaly about 10 kilometers long, up to 2,000 meters wide, and comprising Light and Heavy REE has been identified in the NE of the Arkun Project.
- The anomaly, called the Horseshoe Prospect, occurs in the contact zone of an intrusion adjacent to a major regional fault, a prime location for REE.
- Further surveys are in progress to follow up on numerous other REE (and other metal) anomalies identified in reconnaissance roadside soil geochemistry surveys.
- Southwest WA is starting to emerge as an REE Province similar to the Gascoyne and Esperance areas.
- Interpretation of nickel-copper-PGM and lithium soil geochemistry data, HeliTEM and DGPR data are in progress.
The anomaly is about 10 kilometers long, up to 2,000 meters wide and comprises both the more valuable Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) and the Light Rare Earth Elements (LREE) (Figures 2 and 3).
The anomaly is arcuate and centered around a prominent magnetic low adjacent to a major regional fault visible in regional magnetic data. In addition, it coincides with an elevated potassium response in regional radiometric data (Figure 4).
This is all interpreted to indicate that the REE may be associated with a zone of potassic alteration related to the immediate contact zone (goldilocks zone) of a weakly magnetic felsic or possibly alkaline/carbonatite intrusion that may have migrated from depth along a major fault. Field checking and rock chip sampling are now required to test this further and help identify specific drill targets.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The new and exciting Horseshoe Prospect is in a prime location for REE being associated with the contact zone of an intrusion adjacent to a major fault zone. In addition, the area is also very weathered, so there is also the potential for REE ionic clay deposits. We are looking forward to getting our follow-up fieldwork underway to check this.
Horseshoe is just one of numerous REE anomalies we have identified in roadside sampling, and so we look forward to further results from infill soil surveys that are underway. This and other recent discoveries in the region suggest that southwest Western Australia could also become an REE province like the Gascoyne Province and the Albany-Fraser Belt near Esperance. We are happy to have such a significant ground-holding in this region.
We are also interpreting the soil geochemistry results for nickel-copper-PGM and lithium and look forward to announcing those results when completed.’
Scoping Study Underway on Consolidated Asset Base,Mining to Commence in Q3
Siren Gold Provides Exploration Update
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) has published an exploration update on gold assets located on the Reefton, Lyell and Sam’s Creek goldfields in New Zealand. Siren Gold has seven key projects: Alexander River, Big River, Lyell, Auld Creek, Cumberland, Reefton South and Sams Creek.
Lobo Tiggre: Stay Disciplined, Gold and Silver Stock Payday Will Come
Gold has fallen from the heights it saw earlier this month, with the price now sitting around US$1,960 per ounce.
What's next for the yellow metal? Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, still sees gold and silver as stories that are happening right now, but urged investors to be cautious given the chaos in the broader markets.
"Whatever variables you're looking at, whatever you think might be driving gold today — I think basically we set that aside, we look at the macro. And the macro I think is we're heading for a recession," he told the Investing News Network.
"That's very bullish for safe-haven assets, which include gold and silver."
Tiggre acknowledged that it may be frustrating to see how gold and silver stocks are performing right now, but reminded market participants to think about whether the basis for their speculation has changed. If it hasn't, then a lagging share price doesn't necessarily mean it's time to sell — it's one data point among many to consider.
Those who can't handle the volatility of gold and silver stocks may want to consider an exchange-traded fund instead.
"If you do that, maybe you'll sleep better, maybe that's better. But if you want to make money, you will be leaving a lot of money on the table. Because the leverage that the stocks offer to the underlying commodities is legendary," said Tiggre.
"Unless the entire world has changed when we didn't look, I do think that we will see payday (for gold and silver stocks), and I just think it doesn't make sense to be impatient. If anything — if we have capitulation because people are just so disgusted with the stocks ... I think the disciplined speculator will take shares off those weaker hands," he added.
Tiggre also spoke about his recent research on the relationship between the gold price and real interest rates. Resource sector experts often describe real interest rates as a key driver for the yellow metal, with the typical comment being that negative real rates create a positive environment for gold. With real rates now in positive territory, he did a deep dive on decades worth of data, discovering that nominal rates appear to be a "more powerful explanatory variable" when it comes to gold.
Watch the interview for more from Tiggre on gold, silver and the overall market.
Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya
Roscan Gold Corporation(TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional exploration results from 12 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes totaling 1,963 meters at Kabaya (KB3).
These step-out RC holes have expanded the strike length of mineralization at KB3 to 600 meters from 300m (Figure 1), with a width of 100 meters. It remains open at depth and laterally with a plunging angle of approximately 10° towards south. Additionally, these results indicate an increase in mineralization of about 70 meters below the existing 1,500-dollar pit shell. To fully capture the potential of the KB3 extensions of the gold mineralization, further infill and deeper drilling is required to enhance the resource estimation.
The cumulative gold strike length at KB1-KB2 and KB3 currently spans 1,800 meters, with a width ranging from 150 meters (KB1-2) to 100 meters (KB3). The mineralization extends to a depth of 150 meters to 250 meters at KB2.
A 500-meter gap exists between KB3 and KB1-2, and the primary gold mineralization in this area has not been thoroughly explored or tested to its full extent.
Drilling Highlights: KB3 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes
- 1.62 gpt gold over 24 m from drill hole RCDBS22-0134b from 26m
- Including 3.36 gpt gold over 5m from 28m
- 2.27 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS22-0136 from 27m
- Including 7.12 gpt gold over 1m from 32m
And 1.47 gpt gold over 15m from 160m.
- Including 3.96 gpt gold over 1m from 161m
- Including 3.18 gpt gold over 1m from 169m
- 1.13 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS23- 0146 from 133m
And 6.04 gpt gold over 2m from 152m
- 31.37 gpt gold over 1m from drill hole RCDBS23-0147 from 137m
Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 – Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.
Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "As part of our 2023 work program, we have completed approximately 17,000 meters of drilling in the main resource areas, as well as tested new targets outside the current resource footprint. These results should be available in the coming weeks.
Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization, which bodes well for further resource growth. The positive results obtained beneath the existing K3 pit shell, within the fresh rock, are particularly encouraging as they suggest the presence of a larger mineralized system. This development strengthens our confidence in the untapped potential of the area."
Figure 1: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 drilling plan view, gold contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations.
The Kabaya gold mineralization is disseminated and associated with a strong kaolinization. The gold host rock alternates between tuffaceous and greywacke facies crosscut by younger dolerite sills and dykes (Figures 2 and 3). At KB3, the higher-grade zone does not appear at the surface and, from the longitudinal section, the mineralization is plunging around 10-15° to the South. This relatively higher grade has not been captured in our resource estimation (Press Release June 8th, 2022).
Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390700N
Figure 3: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390600N
The Kabaya mineralization is part of the prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor (Figure 4). It is located on the Eastern edge of this major structure as well as Mankouke South gold body. Roscan's large land package has a strategic position covering a substantial portion of this significant structural corridor by over 25km, including the splays around the intrusive pluton of Disse, where several mineralized bodies were discovered.
Figure 4: Roscan permit map showing Airborne Magnetic geophysics, the resources zones, targets under development and nearby gold deposits
Drilling and Analytical Protocol
Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target. In 2021, (holes RCDBS21-026 to RCDBS21-048), the samples were sent for preparation and 50g fire assays to Bureau Veritas Bamako laboratory and since January 2022, the samples are sent to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 2 kg Bottle Roll with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis by fire assays for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.
Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.
About Roscan
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.
For further information, please contact:
Nana Sangmuah
President & CEO
Tel: (902) 832-5555
Email: info@Roscan.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Element 79 Gold Announces 60-Day Extension to Valdo LOI
Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that, further to its November 17, 2022 release announcing that the Company had entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “Valdo LOI”) with Valdo Minerals Ltd. (“Valdo”), the parties have mutually agreed to a 60-day extension to the exclusivity period to enter into a definitive agreement for the sale of three properties from its Battle Mountain Portfolio located in the northeastern Nevada, US.
The other terms of the LOI, as announced by the Company on November 17, 2022 , remain unchanged.
Proposed Transaction Highlights
- Valdo to acquire 100% interests and obligation in:
- The North Mill Creek Project - comprised of 6 unpatented claims located at the margins of the Goat Window in Lander County, Nevada, an exposure of lower plate rocks beneath the Roberts Mountains Thrust, the preferred carbonate host of Carlin-type gold deposits.
- The Elder Creek Project - comprised of 23 unpatented claims, which cover the historic Elder Creek open-pit mine in Lander County, Nevada, hosted in upper plate rocks where the mine area is believed to represent leakage from the deeper lower plate of the Roberts Mountains Thrust.
- The Elephant Project - comprised of 197 claims located at the foot of the mine dumps at Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation hosting a covered pediment target with various depths of cover based on the displacement of fault blocks.
- Valdo to issue 3,750,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 CAD per share representing an aggregate value of CAD 1,125,000.
- According to the revised exclusivity period, the transaction is expected to close by July 15, 2023.
“As we progressed toward the initial term of the LOI, Valdo expressed a desire for an extension as they finalize their project structuring and capitalization plans,” said James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp CEO. “Our collaboration with Valdo holds great promise, spurred by their continued interest in how the optioned portfolio synergizes with their other regionally adjacent projects, we are confident that this extension will pave the way for a successful closing and strong Valdo story in the future.”
Element79 Gold’s Battle Mountain Portfolio
The Battle Mountain Portfolio was originally comprised of 15 separate projects totaling over 44,478 acres across 2,203 unpatented claims in five counties: Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lander County, and Nye County. Most of the Battle Mountain Portfolio is located within the Battle Mountain Trend, with several projects close to globally reputable gold deposits including Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.
The Battle Mountain Portfolio is comprised primarily of early-stage projects. While drilling has been completed at some projects, such as Elder Creek (155 holes) and Clover (104 holes), many have only surface sampling and geophysical surveys completed. Of particular note are the Long Peak, Elephant, Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, Clipper, Pipeline South, West Cortez, and Walti Projects, which are interpreted to lie along the northwest trending fault that hosts the high-grade Pipeline deposit, which is included in Nevada Gold's Cortez Mine.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer E-mail : jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department – Dylan Anderson
Phone: +1 (613) 879-9387
E-mail: hello@element79gold.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
