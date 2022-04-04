GamingInvesting News

MediaNEXT and Applanga Solutions Simplify Localization Workflows

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by OliveX to support the international launch of its award-winning Zombies, Run! game. Services provided include casting and voice talents and app UI string localization into Spanish, Korean, French, and Japanese.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect)

Zombies, Run! is an immersive running game that combines a world-renowned audio story in augmented reality with fitness. Launched in 2012 by Six to Start, a subsidiary of OliveX, the game includes over 500 missions involving zombie chases and has attracted more than 10 million players.

To execute the international launch strategy for Zombies, Run! , OliveX chose TransPerfect due to the versatility of its technology and services and its ability to meet the diverse range of needs for this launch. TransPerfect's project team assembled a variety of specialized solutions to meet each requirement and managed each resource centrally to ensure a seamless experience for the OliveX team.

TransPerfect's MediaNEXT division enabled OliveX to more quickly record each language by using the StudioNEXT cloud-based recording platform. This hybrid approach made it possible to record with preferred talent both inside and outside the studio.

To localize the app UI for Zombies, Run! , OliveX used Applanga, TransPerfect's cloud-based translation management system specialized for mobile and web apps.

"We are delighted with the work TransPerfect has done with Season 1," said Adrian Hon , CEO at Six to Start. "It was critical for us that all the translations of our award-winning story gave users the same immersive experience in any language. The results, along with the professional service we received, are indicative of why we chose to work with TransPerfect."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "As a long-time fan of zombie films, I am excited for the work we have done to help OliveX bring the Zombies, Run! game to international audiences."

About OliveX
OliveX is a digital health and fitness company delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification , augmented reality, and play-to-earn experiences. The OliveX fitness metaverse provides platforms that enable real-world fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage consumers with brands, influencers, and coaches. OliveX is designed for those who exercise at home, at the gym, or outdoors in over 170 countries. OliveX is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ( NSX : OLX ).

Visit https://zombiesrungame.com/ and https://www.olivex.ai/ to learn more.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York , with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong . For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-chosen-by-olivex-to-localize-zombies-run-in-four-languages-301516848.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Dexioprotocol Announces Several New Games Along with Major Utilities Updates

Dexioprotocol, a blockchain innovation company focused on developing an ecosystem of GameFi applications on its own blockchain network, announced today a significant update to their wallet, DexiWallet 2.0, as well as a schedule of product launches over the next six weeks. With this application update, the wallet now includes a swap feature, dashboard to manage all your digital assets, and up-to-date market information. According to the Dexioprotocol team, DexiWallet is the "backbone of our ecosystem and provides users with a friendly, and aesthetically beautiful interface to manage their digital assets." The integrated swap feature, which allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency through a decentralized exchange, is one of the most sought-after components of digital wallets by users.

Pioneers of the blockchain revolution

DexiWallet 2.0 is available as a web-based application or browser extension. A mobile version will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play no later than 4/18, pending application store approval. You can find more information on Dexioprotocol.com or by joining their Telegram community: https://t.me/dexiochat

In addition to DexiWallet 2.0 COO Greg Gould announced today via the company's Telegram channel and a YouTube interview the redeployment of DXG GameEmporium, the company's gaming assets marketplace. The relaunch will feature a special presale of NFTs for both DexiDragons (a yet to-be-released mobile game) and DexiKnights (nearing beta testing exit.) The NFTs will be collectible items that can be used in-game and will go on sale on 4/16/2022 – exact time to be announced.

DexiKnights has been in beta since its release in early 2022. Meanwhile, the team has made numerous updates to reduce in-game bugs, enhance graphics, and improve gamer experience based on user feedback. It's expected that Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Player-vs-Player (PVP) mechanics will be introduced to the game in the next major update. The next update for DexiKnights will be released on Itch.io on Thursday, April 21 . DexiDragons will be the second game released by Dexioprotocol and will allow players to raise, train, customize and battle pet dragons with P2E and PVP mechanics. The introductory beta version of this mobile game is set to be released for download on Friday, May 13 . DexiCarnival, a boardwalk-style carnival mobile game app, is also expected to be released for on- and off-blockchain amusement on Wednesday, May 25 .

The Dexioprotocol team has been busy as of late. According to COO Greg Gould , "April and May are going to be very big months for Dexioprotocol and our community," alluding to several releases the company has planned over the next eight weeks. Although no formal dates have been announced the team has shared previews of their flagship mobile gaming app DexiHunter, which will allow users to collect bounties throughout their city and earn real cryptocurrency rewards.

Dexioprotocol team members will be attending both Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL , as well as the CoinDesk Consensus 2022 conference in Austin, TX. The team aims to showcase their latest releases to the crypto world and network with some of the top crypto and gaming companies in attendance.

Media Contact:
Brian Layte
(508) 797-2810
brian.layte@dexioprotocol.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexioprotocol-announces-several-new-games-along-with-major-utilities-updates-301516802.html

SOURCE Dexioprotocol

BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE SPORTS BETTING AND IGAMING IN ONTARIO

Launch marks first international expansion for leading gaming operator

- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in Ontario, Canada . Ontario is BetMGM's first international market and the 23rd overall in which a BetMGM product is available.

Esports Entertainment Group Completes 'Soft Play' Phase Ahead of Full Launch of Betting Operations in New Jersey

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully completed the 'soft play' phase of New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process for betting in the state. The Company's VIE.gg esports betting platform will debut its full launch today, allowing registered bettors across the state of New Jersey to place wagers on approved professional esports events.

Esports Entertainment Group is the first operator to be granted the right to launch full esports betting operations in the state of New Jersey. The Company's VIE.gg platform allows bettors across the state of New Jersey, the 11th most populous U.S. state, to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time as part of a seamless and immersive experience. Players are able to leverage their esports prowess across games such as Call of Duty™, Overwatch™, CS:GO™, League of Legends™ and DOTA 2™.

Quantum International Corp. Provides Updates on the LootUp App and Features

Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN) today is providing updates on the LootUp App and its functionality.

LootUp solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps in a decentralized way. We are non-custodial, which means you are in complete control of your funds at all times. We can't freeze, remove, or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose your phone. With LootUp, send funds to anyone in the world in real time without the need for a 3rd party settlement.

Gaming Innovation Group signs partnership agreement with Betway in Portugal

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today via its subsidiary Sportnco Gaming SAS (Sportnco) signed an agreement with existing partner GM Gaming Limited (GM Gaming), who operates the Betway brand in Portugal for the provision of Sportnco's Sportsbook and player account management (PAM) for Betway.pt ( Portugal ).

This is the second sportsbook and PAM agreement between Sportnco and GM Gaming, the first of which saw the successful launch of the tier one operator in France . The new agreement will see GM Gaming migrate from its current sportsbook and platform.

Metaverse game ecosystem, DeHorizon to launch MMO/RPG DeVerse on Polygon Mainnet

DeHorizon, the next-gen metaverse game ecosystem, today announced that their first game DeVerse is to launch on Polygon Mainnet, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Polygon-based DeVerse may enable the low-cost transactions and friendly interactive experience for DeVerse players. Additionally, DeHorizon and Polygon Studios — the NFT and gaming arm of Polygon — will work together on technical solutions, game distribution, asset expansion, industry resources, branding, and other aspects to promote the rapid development and launch of DeVerse.

"Making DeVerse launch on Polygon is a great milestone in ushering the movement of a metaverse carnival across multi-chains. l am glad to welcome and greet Polygon inhabitants in DeVerse!", said DeHorizon Founder Shane.

De-Swap Travel

With the determination of building DeVerse on Polygon, a swap program, known as De-Swap Travel, will go live on the website soon.

All the Numen(SSR, SR), Props(Pre-mining Pass, Galaxy Cube, Magic Cube, Internal Testing Ticket, Sweetie Pie, Spirit Burning Necklace and Fiery Feast), once released on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) will be swapped to Polygon Mainnet.

According to DeHorizon's announcement, De-Swap Travel won't change the quality of NFTs.

DeHorizon & Polygon

The longer-term vision of the DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple blockchains, where players can virtually enjoy a second life. As the first game of DeHorizon's core loops, DeVerse lays the foundation for the whole ecosystem.

DeHorizon acknowledged Polygon's expertise in blockchain and decided to develop DeVerse on Polygon, which is a significant step of realizing a cross-chain metaverse ecosystem. NFT assets will be integrated in an orderly manner, and gamers can benefit greatly from Polygon's convenience and low transaction fee.

The DeVerse Internal Test I just ended a few weeks ago and phase II will be live on 11th April with the prize pool of more than 3 million $DVT (native token in DeVerse). New functions and new features will be presented soon and players can easily earn DVT by inviting new players! Seize the opportunity to earn!

More about DeHorizon:
DeHorizon aims to become the next generation of metaverse game ecosystems, enabling players to create, socialize, and enjoy blockchain-based games with their friends. The long-term vision of DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple chains, that lets players enjoy a second life.

Website: http://www.dehorizon.fun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeHorizonfun
Telegram: http://t.me/DeHorizonfun
Discord: http://discord.gg/dehorizon
Medium: https://medium.com/@DeHorizon

More about Polygon:
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more . Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

More about Polygon Studios:

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Telegram | Tiktok | LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaverse-game-ecosystem-dehorizon-to-launch-mmorpg-deverse-on-polygon-mainnet-301516239.html

SOURCE DeHorizon Foundation

