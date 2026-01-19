Transition Metals (TSXV:XTM)

Transition Metals: Discovery-focused Multi-commodity Exploration Company

Transition Metals (TSXV:XTM) is a Canada-based, multi-commodity exploration company laser-focused on discovering the next generation of critical and precious metals in the country’s most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions.

With a diversified portfolio spanning platinum group metals, nickel, copper, gold, silver, and uranium, the company offers broad exposure to the metals powering electrification, decarbonization, and long-term resource security.

Map of Canada showing locations of mineral resources: gold, copper, PGM, nickel, uranium.

Operating under a disciplined project generator model, Transition advances early-stage assets through rigorous, geoscience-driven exploration before strategically bringing in partners to help fund drilling and development. This approach preserves capital, limits shareholder dilution, and retains meaningful upside through royalties, milestone payments, and equity interests — while maintaining operatorship and technical control during critical exploration stages.

Company Highlights

  • Multi-commodity exploration company with a portfolio of projects and royalties, covering gold, nickel, copper, platinum group metals (PGM), cobalt, tungsten and more located in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Canada
  • Flagship PGM exposure at the Saturday Night/Sunday Lake projects in the Thunder Bay region
  • Discovery-focused project generator model designed to minimize shareholder dilution while maximizing exploration leverage
  • Strong treasury position complemented by marketable securities, milestone payments and royalty interests
  • Proven management team with multiple industry discovery awards and a long track record of value creation
  • Exposure to critical metals themes supported by government funding, flow-through incentives and secure jurisdictions

This transition Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Transition Metals (TSXV:XTM) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv-stockstsxv:xtmgold-investingcopper investingGold Investing
XTM:CC
Transition Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Transition Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Transition Metals (TSXV:XTM)

Transition Metals

Discovery-focused multi-commodity exploration company advancing critical and precious metals across Canada

Discovery-focused multi-commodity exploration company advancing critical and precious metals across Canada Keep Reading...
Neo Energy Metals

£8 Million Strategic Investment and Placement

Neo Energy, the near-term, low-cost uranium developer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic funding agreement with a UK-based investment group, ("Strategic Investor") under which a total investment of up to £8 million has been agreed to support the Company's strategy and... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Nearing US$4,700; Silver Reaches All-time High Close to US$95

Gold and silver prices reached new highs yet again, driven higher by safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with Europe over Greenland. The spot price of gold hit US$4,690.41 per ounce in early trading on Monday (January 19). Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA)

RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update and 2026 Outlook for the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project, Reefton Goldfield

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Auld Creek gold-antimony project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand, and to outline the key permitting catalysts for 2026.Highlights:The Company is ramping... Keep Reading...
Metal letterpress sign that says Top 50.

8 Mining Companies Make Top 10 on 2026 OTCQX Best 50 List

Mining and energy companies feature prominently in the recently released OTCQX Best 50 2026 list, with eight resource-focused firms among the top 10 performers for this year's edition. The rankings evaluate companies based on a combination of one year total return and average daily dollar volume... Keep Reading...
Checklist with red check marks and an orange pen.

Brightstar Resources’ Lady Shenton Now Mine Ready

The Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE) has approved Brightstar Resources' (ASX:BTR,OTCQB:BTRAF) mining development and closure proposal for its Lady Shenton gold project at Menzies.Lady Shenton holds a cut-off grade of 0.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, with 2,590 kilotonnes at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Transition Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Transition Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Paterson Exploration Review Update

Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium Potential

High-grade 52.5g/t Visible Gold from Mt Solitary Rock Chips

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Further Cu-Au mineralised area identified at Glava Project

Base Metals Investing

Paterson Exploration Review Update

Energy Investing

Hydrogeological Tests Validate ISR Uranium Potential

industrial metals investing

Jim Wiederhold: Will Industrial Metals Outshine Gold, Silver in 2026?

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends for Cobalt in 2026

Graphite Investing

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends for Graphite in 2026

Cobalt Investing

Top 5 Canadian Cobalt Stocks (Updated January 2026)