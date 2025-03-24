Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. (" Danayi "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide the Company certain investor relations and digital marketing services (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Danayi specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a digital marketing agreement dated March 13, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Danayi will provide digital media, marketing strategies, and advertising for a trial period of one month at a fee of US$50,000. The Company may extend the Agreement at its discretion. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.
A 180km2 tenement package located in Western Australia and completion of a $3M Placement
Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX: ERW) (Errawarra or the Company) is delighted to announce that it has entered binding agreements (refer Acquisition Terms) pursuant to which the Company has acquired 70% of the historical Elizabeth Hill Silver Project (“Project” or “Elizabeth Hill”), 70% of the silver rights to the Pinderi Hills Project tenement package and 70% of the ownership of 3 tenements or tenement applications surrounding the silver project. This collective tenement package totalling 180km2 is in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of the Pilbara, Western Australia (Figure 2 – Project Location).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Transformational acquisition of the high-grade Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in the West Pilbara mining region of Western Australia
- Acquisition agreed in conjunction with a $3 million placement to existing shareholders and new investors including major fund investors
- Historical production of 1.2Moz Ag from 16kt ore (~2,194 g/t Ag head grade)1 over only 1 year of operation
- Elizabeth Hill mining operations ceased in 2000 due to declining silver prices (~USD $5/oz)2
- Requisite geology and structure present, with the Project located on a major ultramafic complex with multiple high grade silver drill intercepts including3:
- 11.7 m @ 5,371 g/t Ag from 13m (21EHDD003)
- 24 m @ 1,228 g/t Ag from 64m (AMEHRC009)
- 43 m @ 370 g/t Ag from 0m (22AMC001); and
- 24.8m @ 915 g/t Ag from 2m (21EHDD001)
- Errawarra becomes the first explorer to consolidate the Elizabeth Hill Mine and the surrounding land package of 180km2, which covers additional highly prospective underexplored areas for silver mineralisation
- Experienced precious metals geologist Mr. Robert Mosig has joined the board to assist in fast-tracking forward development and exploration activities at Elizabeth Hill
- Highly respected ERM Consultants led by Mr Ian Stockton have already commenced analysis of the Elizabeth Hill geological setting including comparisons with analogous projects globally to assist in target generation
- Project located on a granted mining lease (ML) and all the required exploration/drilling approvals are in place to fast track immediate drilling post site visit and target prioritisation
- Errawarra to be renamed West Coast Silver Limited (proposed ASX code: WCE) subject to shareholder approval
The Elizabeth Hill Project acquisition is conditional upon meeting the condition precedent and obtaining the relevant approvals, amongst others, Errawarra entering into separate joint venture agreements with Alien Metals Limited (Alien) (AIM: UFO) and GreenTech Metals Limited (GreenTech).
This transformational acquisition ensures that the Company is now underpinned by a high-grade historical producing silver asset, with significant resource growth potential and future low-cost operational opportunities in a Tier 1 global mining jurisdiction.
Chairman Thomas Reddicliffe commented:
“This is an exceptional opportunity for our shareholders, and we are fortunate to have secured an interest in the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and extensions. This will enhance our existing exploration projects in the same region of Western Australia with the addition of an interest in a high-grade past producing silver asset with growth potential not previously tested.”
“The combination of existing high-grade silver intercepts signify growth potential and compelling exploration prospectivity at both near mine and regional targets. With Elizabeth Hill being located on an approved mining lease, this presents an opportunity for the Company to fast-track drilling and, if successful, mining supported by a buoyant silver market driven by strong investor demand and global issues.”
“We look forward to immediately getting work underway with regular news in the near future”.
Figure 1 - Australia’s largest native silver nugget “The Karratha Queen” recovered from the Elizabeth Hill Mine during the past mining operation weighs in at 145kg, measures an impressive 85 x 38 x 47cm and contains approx. 3,520 ounces of silver displayed at The Perth Mint. Photo courtesy of The Perth Mint.
This article includes content from Errawarra Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
19 March
Dana Samuelson: Silver Facing Supply Shock, Will Price Hit Tipping Point?
Dana Samuelson, president of American Gold Exchange, sheds light on key questions in the gold and silver market, including why the metals are flowing into the US in such large amounts.
He also shares his outlook on gold and silver prices, as well as the US economy.
19 March
Apollo Silver Targets Growth with California and Mexico Projects
Amandip Singh, vice president of corporate development at Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO), discusses the 2025 work program for the Calico silver project in California, highlighting key milestones like permitting and engineering studies, as well as plans to unlock value at the Cinco de Mayo project in Mexico.
14 March
Apollo Silver Engages Danayi Capital for Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services
Danayi does not currently have any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and has no intention or right to acquire such an interest during the engagement.
About Apollo Silver
Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
13 March
First Majestic Appoints Daniel Muniz Quintanilla to Its Board of Directors
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla to the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 13, 2025.
Mr. Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla has more than 28 years of experience in international law, M&A, capital markets, and finance in the mining, logistics and infrastructure industries. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Novagold Resources, Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Mr. Muñiz is also a Founding Partner of Axkan Capital Partners S.L., and serves as a director of Tharsis Mining S.L., a private company focused on copper, and as a director and special advisor to the chairman of both Sinda Ltd. and Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company, privately held companies in The Electrum Group's portfolio.
Mr. Muñiz was previously a director of Gatos Silver, Inc. from April 2021 until First Majestic acquired Gatos Silver in January 2025, and a director of HudBay Minerals Inc. from July 2019 to May 2024. He is a highly accomplished mining executive whose previous experience includes a 12-year tenure with Grupo Mexico, SAB de C.V. and its subsidiaries, Americas Mining Corp. and Southern Copper Corp., where he served in a variety of leadership roles, including Managing Director (Chief Executive Officer) and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Muñiz holds a Master's Degree in Law from Georgetown University in Washington D.C., and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa in Madrid, Spain. He also holds a Law Degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, Mexico.
"We are delighted to welcome Daniel to First Majestic Silver," said Thomas Fudge, Chair of the Board of First Majestic. "Daniel brings a significant depth of experience as both an executive and director of various mining and infrastructure companies in the areas of capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, finance, and corporate leadership. We believe Daniel will make a valuable contribution to the Company as we continue to advance our relationships and operations in Mexico and fulfill our vision of becoming the leading primary silver company in the world."
ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Cerro Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns and operates the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.
First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.
For further information, contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll free number 1.866.529.2807.
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/244481
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
12 March
Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins
Initial survey lines highlight large, strike extensive structures consistent with known mineralised silver systems; it is the latest in a growing pipeline of highly prospective areasnext to infrastructure ; Resource update set for this month
Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) (“Andean” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it continues to grow the pipeline of strong exploration targets at its Cerro Bayo Project in Southern Chile, with geophysics identifying another large prospect at the Sinter Hill location.
- Presence of large Sinter Cap at Cerro Bayo indicates potential for an intact epithermal system and corresponding potential for silver and gold mineralisation
- Geophysics survey has supported potential presence of an extended mineralised system, defining over a dozen structural targets extending north from Sinter Hill with many of these corresponding to known surface veins
- New north-south trending structures also identified that demonstrate mineralisation potential over 2km of strike length
- The geophysical results link the target zone at Sinter Hill to the known outcropping veins of Aguila and Meseta with a 2km strike, under shallow cover and previously unexplored
- Only 15% of the Sinter Hill geophysics program completed with key targets of the Cascada trend and south of Sinter Hill yet to be surveyed
- Initial results from Sinter Hill and Pampa La Pera (see ASX release dated 13 February 2025) geophysics programs point to more large-scale targets under shallow cover
- Resource update remains on track for end of this month
Andean Chief Executive Tim Laneyrie said:“The geophysics program continues to show the huge exploration upside at the Cerro Bayo Project. We are rapidly developing a pipeline of strong targets to guide future drill programs and have three rigs currently working on the near mine Laguna Verde resource growth.
“The Sinter Hill feature forms a significant part of the upside potential that Andean saw in the Cerro Bayo Project and we are very excited by the initial results we have seen in the geophysical survey. It has validated the investment to date, and we look forward to seeing the area drilled in the next phase of greenfield exploration drilling.
“The imminent resource update will include Andean’s drilling results for the first time, including the Cristal and Pegaso 7 discoveries announced in 2024.
“The scale of the Cerro Bayo Project continues to grow with every mapping, drilling and geophysics campaign we have completed, which underpins our belief that Cerro Bayo has the potential to be a globally significant silver-gold asset”.
Sinter Hill Prospect
The Sinter Hill prospect is located in the southeast of the Cerro Bayo Project at an elevation of ~1,250mRL, approximately 2.5km south of known mineralisation at the Cascada Vein which sits at an elevation of approximately 850mRL and historically produced 4.23Moz AgEq from 2006-20081 (Figure 1).
The prospect is so-called due to the presence of a geological feature known as a ‘sinter cap’ (Figure 4), which refers to a paleo-surface layer of silica-rich rock formed at the discharge point of a hot spring in an epithermal system, essentially acting as a cap over an underlying mineralised zone. Sinter caps are classic indicators of the presence of an epithermal system due to their direct association with the rising hot, mineral-laden fluids that create the sinter through precipitation as they cool at surface.
An intact epithermal system indicates a high potential for valuable mineral deposits, particularly gold and silver, as the entire process of hydrothermal fluid circulation and mineral precipitation remains undisturbed, preserving the full concentration of precious metals within the system and leading to higher grade deposits.
Sinter Hill therefore represents a high priority prospect for exploration by Andean and the aim of the latest geophysics survey has been to identify potential intact epithermal mineralised zones below and/or extensive vein networks radiating from the Sinter Hill area. The zones identified will form the basis of future exploration and drilling programs, targeting potential significant scale discoveries of high-grade mineralisation which would expand the total resources at the Cerro Bayo Project.
Figure 1. Location of Sinter Hill prospect and Cascada historic underground mine in relation to Cerro Bayo and Laguna Verde silver districts of the Cerro Bayo Project.
Results of Geophysical Survey
The latest phase of the geophysical survey covered broad spaced lines (400m spacing) over the central zone of the northern mapped Aguila and Meseta veins through to the Sinter outcrop (Figures 2 and 3), with only 15% of the Sinter Hill portion of the program completed to date. Key targets at the Cascada trend and the zone to the south of Sinter Hill have yet to be surveyed.
Significant findings from the latest survey results:
- New north-south trending structures that demonstrate mineralisation potential identified by a coincident enhanced resistivity and chargeability high extending over 2km (Figures 3 and 4) of north-south striking veins at an elevation similar to the known Cascada deposit;
- Over a dozen structural targets defined extending north from Sinter Hill, with multiple subparallel enhanced resistivity anomalies stacked along the northern ridge representing both known and unknown veins (Figures 2, 3 and 4); and
- The expression of the eruption breccias at Sinter Hill at surface appears to expand at depth suggesting it is part of a larger, deeper system (shown in C to C’ in Figures 3 and 4).
Previous geophysics survey results by Andean at Cerro Bayo highlighted the effectiveness of the geophysical technique to map out zones of enhanced resistivity and chargeability, which correlate with known outcropping and buried vein trends (refer ASX release dated 13 February 2025). The results identified potential depth extensions to known mineralisation at the Raul prospect and Cerro Bayo resource area, and a new target under shallow cover at the Pampa La Pera area to the west and sub- parallel of the Claudia area.
This article includes content from Andean Silver, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
07 March
Missing Silver Bars Bring Mining Community Together
As miners, delegates and industry insiders dispersed after the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention (PDAC), news circulated on X, formerly Twitter, that two 10 ounce bars of silver were missing.
The bars were owned by Arlen Hansen, founder of Kin Communications and host of the Kinvestor Report. In a post on X, Hansen explained that he purchased the bars from First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) during the event.
The silver, with a total estimated value of US$647, was checked inside Hansen’s bag as he boarded his Vancouver-bound Air Canada (TSX:AC,OTCQX:ACDF) flight following the conference. From there, the white metal was destined for a silent auction in support of Canadian children living with diabetes.
However, according to Hansen’s post, the silver never arrived at its final destination.
MY SILVER BARS WERE STOLEN.— Arlen Hansen (@ArlenHansen) March 5, 2025
I would ❤️ to hear from someone at @AirCanada as to what happened to 20 ounces of #silver in my checked-in bag, bought from @FMSilverCorp at @the_PDAC. It certainly was not there when I arrived home.
While I hope this went to someone that… pic.twitter.com/0zKhQVQHHg
“I don't need a refund, a free upgrade, or more points, this was stolen from the children who need it, not me,” Hansen wrote on X, adding, "A pretty simple solution @AirCanada."
The silent auction the silver was to be used for is part of the larger Pump Couture fashion show, an event that aims to reduce the stigma around diabetes, while raising awareness about the 3.8 million Canadians living with chronic disease.
Shortly after Hansen’s post was published, the mining community began showing its support.
Sorry to hear this, Arlen...but hopefully our donations will lead to an even greater result.— Brien Lundin (@Brien_Lundin) March 5, 2025
"Sorry to hear this, Arlen...but hopefully our donations will lead to an even greater result," wrote Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and host of the New Orleans Investment Conference.
Silver producer and seller First Majestic and its mint division First Mint have offered to replace the lost silver, while others have donated to Diabetes Canada and provided encouragement to Hansen.
Arlen Hansen, we're sorry to hear this news. We will gladly donate the 20 ounces for your intended donation to Diabetes Canada's silent auction.— First Majestic (@FMSilverCorp) March 5, 2025
A representative from our office will reach out to coordinate.
In an email to the Investing News Network, Hansen expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support.
"There has been a wonderful outreach from the mining community, not only sharing their condolences, but helping step up with financial support, taxable donations — and very fortunately, the silver was replaced by First Majestic Silver and then further matched by First Mint LLC. I didn’t ask them, they volunteered, and that to me is an example of how the good people in the mining community have stepped up," he said.
Hansen has filed a report with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) regarding the lost silver bars.
"I have reached out to Air Canada customer service twice and have yet to hear back from them. My report was filed with the OPP yesterday, so I’m sure it is still being processed and will hear back from them shortly," he told INN.
Systemic issues
During the ordeal, Hansen has been informed that many travellers have had similar issues with Air Canada.
"There were over 200 responses of support, and many were not shocked and shared stories of how they have had personal items removed from their bags after checking in their luggage with Air Canada and other airlines," he said.
"The silver was stolen from my bag, and someone should be held accountable for this, because if this is happening to me, it’s happening still and I believe the airlines should be investigating this seriously."
This latest incident marks the third time since 2022 that Air Canada has been at the center of missing precious metals reports. Most notable is the April 2023 gold heist that saw 400 kilograms of gold stolen from an Air Canada cargo terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The sophisticated heist was conducted by at least nine individuals and saw US$20 million worth of stolen gold melted and transported around the world.
In mid-2024, Peel Region Police announced the arrest of nine people in conjunction with the elaborate theft; however, only six pure gold bracelets with an estimated value of C$90,000 have been recovered.
In late 2023, Brink's (NYSE:BCO) sued Pearson International Airport and Air Canada over the theft, alleging negligence in securing the cargo. Air Canada countered, arguing that Brink's failed to insure the shipment or disclose its true value.
Although the C$20 million heist is considered the largest in Canadian history, it wasn't the first time Air Canada was accused of losing precious metals. Months before the 2023 gold heist at Pearson International Airport, another gold bar disappeared while transiting through Toronto, according to a lawsuit.
On December 22, 2022, a Swiss precious metals refinery shipped 65 doré bars worth US$15.7 million from Lima, Peru, through Toronto to Zurich, Switzerland. However, somewhere along the way one gold bar disappeared.
According to the court filing, Brink's paid an additional fee for the added security of the bullion, a designation that was to ensure the shipment did not “comingle” with other cargo. The doré bar worth over US$270,000 was never recovered. It is also not clear if that earlier incident is related to the later C$20 million heist.
Air Canada has said it will "vigorously" defend itself in court, but questions about the security of precious metals shipments using the airline remain.
