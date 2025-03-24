Errawarra Resources

Transformational Acquisition of the High-Grade Elizabeth Hill Silver Project

A 180km2 tenement package located in Western Australia and completion of a $3M Placement

Errawarra Resources Ltd (ASX: ERW) (Errawarra or the Company) is delighted to announce that it has entered binding agreements (refer Acquisition Terms) pursuant to which the Company has acquired 70% of the historical Elizabeth Hill Silver Project (“Project” or “Elizabeth Hill”), 70% of the silver rights to the Pinderi Hills Project tenement package and 70% of the ownership of 3 tenements or tenement applications surrounding the silver project. This collective tenement package totalling 180km2 is in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of the Pilbara, Western Australia (Figure 2 – Project Location).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Transformational acquisition of the high-grade Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in the West Pilbara mining region of Western Australia
  • Acquisition agreed in conjunction with a $3 million placement to existing shareholders and new investors including major fund investors
  • Historical production of 1.2Moz Ag from 16kt ore (~2,194 g/t Ag head grade)1 over only 1 year of operation
  • Elizabeth Hill mining operations ceased in 2000 due to declining silver prices (~USD $5/oz)2
  • Requisite geology and structure present, with the Project located on a major ultramafic complex with multiple high grade silver drill intercepts including3:
    • 11.7 m @ 5,371 g/t Ag from 13m (21EHDD003)
    • 24 m @ 1,228 g/t Ag from 64m (AMEHRC009)
    • 43 m @ 370 g/t Ag from 0m (22AMC001); and
    • 24.8m @ 915 g/t Ag from 2m (21EHDD001)
  • Errawarra becomes the first explorer to consolidate the Elizabeth Hill Mine and the surrounding land package of 180km2, which covers additional highly prospective underexplored areas for silver mineralisation
  • Experienced precious metals geologist Mr. Robert Mosig has joined the board to assist in fast-tracking forward development and exploration activities at Elizabeth Hill
  • Highly respected ERM Consultants led by Mr Ian Stockton have already commenced analysis of the Elizabeth Hill geological setting including comparisons with analogous projects globally to assist in target generation
  • Project located on a granted mining lease (ML) and all the required exploration/drilling approvals are in place to fast track immediate drilling post site visit and target prioritisation
  • Errawarra to be renamed West Coast Silver Limited (proposed ASX code: WCE) subject to shareholder approval

The Elizabeth Hill Project acquisition is conditional upon meeting the condition precedent and obtaining the relevant approvals, amongst others, Errawarra entering into separate joint venture agreements with Alien Metals Limited (Alien) (AIM: UFO) and GreenTech Metals Limited (GreenTech).

This transformational acquisition ensures that the Company is now underpinned by a high-grade historical producing silver asset, with significant resource growth potential and future low-cost operational opportunities in a Tier 1 global mining jurisdiction.

Chairman Thomas Reddicliffe commented:

“This is an exceptional opportunity for our shareholders, and we are fortunate to have secured an interest in the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and extensions. This will enhance our existing exploration projects in the same region of Western Australia with the addition of an interest in a high-grade past producing silver asset with growth potential not previously tested.”

“The combination of existing high-grade silver intercepts signify growth potential and compelling exploration prospectivity at both near mine and regional targets. With Elizabeth Hill being located on an approved mining lease, this presents an opportunity for the Company to fast-track drilling and, if successful, mining supported by a buoyant silver market driven by strong investor demand and global issues.”

“We look forward to immediately getting work underway with regular news in the near future”.

Figure 1 - Australia’s largest native silver nugget “The Karratha Queen” recovered from the Elizabeth Hill Mine during the past mining operation weighs in at 145kg, measures an impressive 85 x 38 x 47cm and contains approx. 3,520 ounces of silver displayed at The Perth Mint. Photo courtesy of The Perth Mint.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Errawarra Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:erwasx stockssilver investing
The Conversation (0)
Silver bars, silver bull and stock chart.

Dana Samuelson: Silver Facing Supply Shock, Will Price Hit Tipping Point?

Dana Samuelson, president of American Gold Exchange, sheds light on key questions in the gold and silver market, including why the metals are flowing into the US in such large amounts.

He also shares his outlook on gold and silver prices, as well as the US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver VP for Corporate Development Amandip Singh

Apollo Silver Targets Growth with California and Mexico Projects

Amandip Singh, vice president of corporate development at Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO), discusses the 2025 work program for the Calico silver project in California, highlighting key milestones like permitting and engineering studies, as well as plans to unlock value at the Cinco de Mayo project in Mexico.

Apollo Silver Engages Danayi Capital for Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Engages Danayi Capital for Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. (" Danayi "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide the Company certain investor relations and digital marketing services (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Danayi specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a digital marketing agreement dated March 13, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Danayi will provide digital media, marketing strategies, and advertising for a trial period of one month at a fee of US$50,000. The Company may extend the Agreement at its discretion. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Majestic Appoints Daniel Muniz Quintanilla to Its Board of Directors

First Majestic Appoints Daniel Muniz Quintanilla to Its Board of Directors

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla to the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 13, 2025.

Mr. Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla has more than 28 years of experience in international law, M&A, capital markets, and finance in the mining, logistics and infrastructure industries. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Novagold Resources, Inc. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Mr. Muñiz is also a Founding Partner of Axkan Capital Partners S.L., and serves as a director of Tharsis Mining S.L., a private company focused on copper, and as a director and special advisor to the chairman of both Sinda Ltd. and Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company, privately held companies in The Electrum Group's portfolio.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andean Silver

Compelling New 2km-Long Target with Links to Known Outcropping Veins

Initial survey lines highlight large, strike extensive structures consistent with known mineralised silver systems; it is the latest in a growing pipeline of highly prospective areasnext to infrastructure ; Resource update set for this month

Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) (“Andean” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it continues to grow the pipeline of strong exploration targets at its Cerro Bayo Project in Southern Chile, with geophysics identifying another large prospect at the Sinter Hill location.

Keep reading...Show less
A one ounce silver bar.

Missing Silver Bars Bring Mining Community Together

As miners, delegates and industry insiders dispersed after the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention (PDAC), news circulated on X, formerly Twitter, that two 10 ounce bars of silver were missing.

The bars were owned by Arlen Hansen, founder of Kin Communications and host of the Kinvestor Report. In a post on X, Hansen explained that he purchased the bars from First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) during the event.

The silver, with a total estimated value of US$647, was checked inside Hansen’s bag as he boarded his Vancouver-bound Air Canada (TSX:AC,OTCQX:ACDF) flight following the conference. From there, the white metal was destined for a silent auction in support of Canadian children living with diabetes.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Provides Exploration Update on New Millennium Prospect

Blue Lagoon Resources Strengthens Mining Committee

The White House introduces Immediate and Vigorous Measures to fast track the Domestic Mining Industry and Production

HITIQ Shifts to Consumer Market with VAFA Partnership

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Provides Exploration Update on New Millennium Prospect

Gold Investing

Blue Lagoon Resources Strengthens Mining Committee

Base Metals Investing

The White House introduces Immediate and Vigorous Measures to fast track the Domestic Mining Industry and Production

gold investing

Kaiser to acquire the Henty Gold Mine, becoming a multi-asset Australian gold producer

Battery Metals Investing

$1.1 Million Placement

Base Metals Investing

Irka NE Assays Confirm High Grade Copper over 1.1km Strike

Energy Investing

Greenvale $1.8m placement to fast-track uranium exploration

×